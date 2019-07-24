A lightweight JavaScript HTTP client library for IPFS.

An alternative client library for the IPFS HTTP API, aiming to be as lightweight as possible (<20KB) in the browser.

Table of Contents

Install

This module requires Node.js and npm to install:

npm install --save ipfs-http-client-lite

We support both the Current and Active LTS versions of Node.js. Please see nodejs.org for what these currently are.

Usage

Running the daemon with the right port

To interact with the API, you need to have a local daemon running. It needs to be open on the right port. 5001 is the default, and is used in the examples below, but it can be set to whatever you need.

> ipfs config Addresses.API /ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/5001 > ipfs config Addresses.API /ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/5001 > ipfs daemon

CORS

In a web browser IPFS HTTP client (either browserified or CDN-based) might encounter an error saying that the origin is not allowed. This would be a CORS ("Cross Origin Resource Sharing") failure: IPFS servers are designed to reject requests from unknown domains by default. You can whitelist the domain that you are calling from by changing your ipfs config like this:

ipfs config --json API.HTTPHeaders.Access-Control-Allow-Origin '["http://example.com"]' ipfs config --json API.HTTPHeaders.Access-Control-Allow-Methods '["PUT", "POST", "GET"]'

Custom HTTP Headers

If you wish to send custom headers with each request made by this library, for example, the Authorization header. You can use the config to do so:

const ipfs = IpfsHttpClientLite({ apiUrl : 'http://localhost:5001' , headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer ' + TOKEN } })

Importing

const IpfsHttpClientLite = require ( 'ipfs-http-client-lite' ) const ipfs = IpfsHttpClientLite( 'http://localhost:5001' )

For ultra small bundle size, import just the methods you need. e.g.

const cat = require ( 'ipfs-http-client-lite/src/cat' )( 'http://localhost:5001' ) const data = await cat( 'QmQeEyDPA47GqnduyVVWNdnj6UBPXYPVWogAQoqmAcLx6y' )

In a web browser

Bundling

This module can be bundled with webpack and browserify and should be compatible with most other bundlers.

CDN

Instead of a local installation (and bundling) you may request a remote copy of the IPFS HTTP API client from unpkg CDN.

To always request the latest version, use the following:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/ipfs-http-client-lite/dist/index.min.js" > </ script >

You can also use the un-minified version, just remove ".min" from the URL.

For maximum security you may also decide to:

Reference a specific version of the IPFS HTTP API client (to prevent unexpected breaking changes when a newer latest version is published)

Generate a SRI hash of that version and use it to ensure integrity

Set the CORS settings attribute to make anonymous requests to CDN

Example:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/ipfs-http-client-lite@1.0.0/dist/index.js" integrity = "sha384-5bXRcW9kyxxnSMbOoHzraqa7Z0PQWIao+cgeg327zit1hz5LZCEbIMx/LWKPReuB" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script >

The CDN-based IPFS HTTP API provides the IpfsHttpClientLite constructor as a property of the global window object. Example:

const ipfs = window .IpfsHttpClientLite( 'http://localhost:5001' )

If you omit the URL, the client will parse window.location.host , and use this information. This also works, and can be useful if you want to write apps that can be run from multiple different gateways:

const ipfs = window .IpfsHttpClientLite()

API

This module is in heavy development, not all API methods are available (or documented) yet!

IpfsHttpClientLite

add

addFromFs

addFromStream TODO: add docs

addFromURL TODO: add docs

addPullStream

bitswap.stat TODO: add docs

bitswap.wantlist TODO: add docs

block.get

block.put

block.stat

bootstrap.add

bootstrap.list

bootstrap.rm

cat

catPullStream TODO: add docs

config.get

config.replace

config.set

dag.get

dag.put

dag.tree

dht.findPeer

dht.findProvs

dht.get

dht.provide

dht.put

dht.query

dns

files.cp

files.flush

files.ls

files.lsPullStream

files.mkdir

files.mv

files.read

files.readPullStream

files.rm

files.stat

files.write

id TODO: add docs

key.export

key.gen

key.import

key.list

key.rename

key.rm

ls TODO: add docs

lsPullStream TODO: add docs

name.pubsub.cancel

name.pubsub.state

name.pubsub.subs

object.data

object.get

object.links

object.new

object.patch.addLink

object.patch.appendData

object.patch.rmLink

object.patch.setData

object.put

pin.add

pin.ls

pin.rm

ping TODO: add docs

pingPullStream TODO: add docs

pubsub.ls

pubsub.peers

pubsub.publish

pubsub.subscribe

pubsub.unsubscribe

refs

refsPullStream

refs.local

refs.localPullStream

repo.gc

repo.stat

repo.version

resolve

shutdown

stats.bitswap

stats.bw

stats.bwPullStream

stats.repo

swarm.addrs

swarm.connect

swarm.disconnect

swarm.localAddrs

swarm.peers

version TODO: add docs

Note: All API methods are documented using Promises/async/await but they also accept a callback as their last parameter.

Testing

We run tests by executing npm test in a terminal window. This will run both Node.js and Browser tests, both in Chrome and PhantomJS. To ensure that the module conforms with the interface-ipfs-core spec, we run the batch of tests provided by the interface module, which can be found here.

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

Want to hack on IPFS?

License

Dual-licensed under Apache 2.0 and MIT terms: