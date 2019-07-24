An alternative client library for the IPFS HTTP API, aiming to be as lightweight as possible (<20KB) in the browser.
This module requires Node.js and npm to install:
npm install --save ipfs-http-client-lite
We support both the Current and Active LTS versions of Node.js. Please see nodejs.org for what these currently are.
To interact with the API, you need to have a local daemon running. It needs to be open on the right port.
5001 is the default, and is used in the examples below, but it can be set to whatever you need.
# Show the ipfs config API port to check it is correct
> ipfs config Addresses.API
/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/5001
# Set it if it does not match the above output
> ipfs config Addresses.API /ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/5001
# Restart the daemon after changing the config
# Run the daemon
> ipfs daemon
In a web browser IPFS HTTP client (either browserified or CDN-based) might encounter an error saying that the origin is not allowed. This would be a CORS ("Cross Origin Resource Sharing") failure: IPFS servers are designed to reject requests from unknown domains by default. You can whitelist the domain that you are calling from by changing your ipfs config like this:
$ ipfs config --json API.HTTPHeaders.Access-Control-Allow-Origin '["http://example.com"]'
$ ipfs config --json API.HTTPHeaders.Access-Control-Allow-Methods '["PUT", "POST", "GET"]'
If you wish to send custom headers with each request made by this library, for example, the Authorization header. You can use the config to do so:
const ipfs = IpfsHttpClientLite({
apiUrl: 'http://localhost:5001',
headers: {
Authorization: 'Bearer ' + TOKEN
}
})
const IpfsHttpClientLite = require('ipfs-http-client-lite')
// Connect to ipfs daemon HTTP API server
const ipfs = IpfsHttpClientLite('http://localhost:5001')
// Note: leaving out the argument will default to this value
For ultra small bundle size, import just the methods you need. e.g.
const cat = require('ipfs-http-client-lite/src/cat')('http://localhost:5001')
const data = await cat('QmQeEyDPA47GqnduyVVWNdnj6UBPXYPVWogAQoqmAcLx6y')
Bundling
This module can be bundled with webpack and browserify and should be compatible with most other bundlers.
CDN
Instead of a local installation (and bundling) you may request a remote copy of the IPFS HTTP API client from unpkg CDN.
To always request the latest version, use the following:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipfs-http-client-lite/dist/index.min.js"></script>
You can also use the un-minified version, just remove ".min" from the URL.
For maximum security you may also decide to:
Example:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipfs-http-client-lite@1.0.0/dist/index.js"
integrity="sha384-5bXRcW9kyxxnSMbOoHzraqa7Z0PQWIao+cgeg327zit1hz5LZCEbIMx/LWKPReuB"
crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
The CDN-based IPFS HTTP API provides the
IpfsHttpClientLite constructor as a property of the global
window object. Example:
const ipfs = window.IpfsHttpClientLite('http://localhost:5001')
If you omit the URL, the client will parse
window.location.host, and use this information. This also works, and can be useful if you want to write apps that can be run from multiple different gateways:
const ipfs = window.IpfsHttpClientLite()
This module is in heavy development, not all API methods are available (or documented) yet!
Note: All API methods are documented using Promises/async/await but they also accept a callback as their last parameter.
We run tests by executing
npm test in a terminal window. This will run both Node.js and Browser tests, both in Chrome and PhantomJS. To ensure that the module conforms with the
interface-ipfs-core spec, we run the batch of tests provided by the interface module, which can be found here.
Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.
Want to hack on IPFS?
Dual-licensed under Apache 2.0 and MIT terms:
