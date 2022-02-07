openbase logo
ipfs-grpc-protocol

by ipfs
0.5.4 (see all)

IPFS implementation in JavaScript

Readme

IPFS in JavaScript logo

The JavaScript implementation of the IPFS protocol


Upgrading from <=0.40 to 0.48? See the release notes for the list of API changes and the migration guide.

We've come a long way, but this project is still in Alpha, lots of development is happening, APIs might change, beware of 🐉..

Getting started

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Install as a CLI user

Installing ipfs globally will give you the jsipfs command which you can use to start a daemon running:

$ npm install -g ipfs
$ jsipfs daemon
Initializing IPFS daemon...
js-ipfs version: x.x.x
System version: x64/darwin
Node.js version: x.x.x
Swarm listening on /ip4/127.0
.... more output

You can then add a file:

$ jsipfs add ./hello-world.txt
added QmXXY5ZxbtuYj6DnfApLiGstzPN7fvSyigrRee3hDWPCaf hello-world.txt

Install as an application developer

If you do not need to run a command line daemon, use the ipfs-core package - it has all the features of ipfs but in a lighter package:

$ npm install ipfs-core

Then start a node in your app:

import * as IPFS from 'ipfs-core'

const ipfs = await IPFS.create()
const { cid } = await ipfs.add('Hello world')
console.info(cid)
// QmXXY5ZxbtuYj6DnfApLiGstzPN7fvSyigrRee3hDWPCaf

Documentation

Structure

This project is broken into several modules, their purposes are:

Packages

List of the main packages that make up the IPFS ecosystem.

PackageVersionDepsCI/TravisCoverageLead Maintainer
Files
ipfs-unixfsnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovAlex Potsides
Repo
ipfs-reponpmDepsTravis CIcodecovAlex Potsides
ipfs-repo-migrationsnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovN/A
Exchange
ipfs-bitswapnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovDirk McCormick
IPNS
ipnsnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovVasco Santos
Generics/Utils
ipfs-utilsnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovHugo Dias
ipfs-http-clientnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovAlex Potsides
ipfs-http-responsenpmDepsTravis CIcodecovVasco Santos
ipfsd-ctlnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovHugo Dias
is-ipfsnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovMarcin Rataj
aegirnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovHugo Dias
libp2p
libp2pnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovJacob Heun
peer-idnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovVasco Santos
libp2p-cryptonpmDepsTravis CIcodecovJacob Heun
libp2p-floodsubnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovVasco Santos
libp2p-gossipsubnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovCayman Nava
libp2p-kad-dhtnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovVasco Santos
libp2p-mdnsnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovJacob Heun
libp2p-bootstrapnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovVasco Santos
@chainsafe/libp2p-noisenpmDepsTravis CIcodecovN/A
libp2p-tcpnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovJacob Heun
libp2p-webrtc-starnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovVasco Santos
libp2p-websocketsnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovJacob Heun
libp2p-mplexnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovVasco Santos
libp2p-delegated-content-routingnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovJacob Heun
libp2p-delegated-peer-routingnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovJacob Heun
IPLD
@ipld/dag-pbnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovN/A
@ipld/dag-cbornpmDepsTravis CIcodecovN/A
Multiformats
multiformatsnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovN/A
mafmtnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovVasco Santos
multiaddrnpmDepsTravis CIcodecovJacob Heun

This table is generated using the module package-table with package-table --data=package-list.json.

Want to hack on IPFS?

The IPFS implementation in JavaScript needs your help! There are a few things you can do right now to help out:

Read the Code of Conduct and JavaScript Contributing Guidelines.

  • Check out existing issues The issue list has many that are marked as 'help wanted' or 'difficulty:easy' which make great starting points for development, many of which can be tackled with no prior IPFS knowledge
  • Look at the IPFS Roadmap This are the high priority items being worked on right now
  • Perform code reviews More eyes will help a. speed the project along b. ensure quality, and c. reduce possible future bugs.
  • Add tests. There can never be enough tests.
  • Join the Weekly Core Implementations Call it's where everyone discusses what's going on with IPFS and what's next

License

FOSSA Status

