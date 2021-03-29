IPFS GeoIP

geoip lookup over ipfs

Install

NPM

npm install --save ipfs-geoip

CDN

Instead of a local installation (and browserification) you may request a remote copy from jsDelivr:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ipfs-geoip@7.0.0/dist/index.min.js" > </ script >

When using prebuilt bundle from CDN, ipfs-geoip will be exposed under window.IpfsGeoip

Usage

const geoip = require ( 'ipfs-geoip' ) const ipfs = require ( 'ipfs-http-client' )() const exampleIp = '66.6.44.4' try { const result = await geoip.lookup(ipfs, exampleIp) console .log( 'Result: ' , result) } catch (err) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err) } try { const result = await geoip.lookupPretty(ipfs, '/ip4/' + exampleIp) console .log( 'Pretty result: %s' , result.formatted) } catch (err) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err) }

API

Returns a promise that resolves to an object of the form

{ "country_code" : "US" , "country_name" : "USA" , "region_code" : "CA" , "city" : "Mountain View" , "postal_code" : "94040" , "latitude" : 37.3860 , "longitude" : -122.0838 , "planet" : "Earth" }

Provides the same results as lookup with the addition of a formatted property that looks like this: Mountain View, CA, United States, Earth .

The utility geoip-gen reads csv files provided from GeoLite, and turns them into a 32-way branching b-tree, which is stored as ipfs json objects.

Note: this library uses old type of ipfs json objects for legacy reasons, be mindful of that and do not use its code as an example. Modern code should use dag-cbor and ipfs.dag API.

There is a generator included, that can be run with

$ npm run generate

This takes quite a long time to import, but you only need to do it once when updating the global index used by the lookup feature.

Example

You can find an example of how to use this in example/lookup.js , which you can use like this:

$ node example/lookup.js 66.6.44.4 Result: { "country_name" : "USA" , "country_code" : "US" , "region_code" : "NY" , "city" : "New York" , "postal_code" : "10004" , "latitude" : 40.7126, "longitude" : -74.0066, "planet" : "Earth" } Pretty result: New York, NY, USA, Earth

Root hash

The current root hash for lookups is defined under GEOIP_ROOT in src/lookup.js

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

Want to hack on IPFS?

License

ipfs-geoip is MIT licensed.

This library includes GeoLite2 data created by MaxMind, available from maxmind.com.