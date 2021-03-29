geoip lookup over ipfs
npm install --save ipfs-geoip
Instead of a local installation (and browserification) you may request a remote copy from jsDelivr:
<!-- loading the minified version using jsDelivr -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ipfs-geoip@7.0.0/dist/index.min.js"></script>
When using prebuilt bundle from CDN,
ipfs-geoip will be exposed under
window.IpfsGeoip
const geoip = require('ipfs-geoip')
const ipfs = require('ipfs-http-client')()
const exampleIp = '66.6.44.4'
try {
const result = await geoip.lookup(ipfs, exampleIp)
console.log('Result: ', result)
} catch (err) {
console.log('Error: ' + err)
}
try {
const result = await geoip.lookupPretty(ipfs, '/ip4/' + exampleIp)
console.log('Pretty result: %s', result.formatted)
} catch (err) {
console.log('Error: ' + err)
}
lookup(ipfs, ip)
Returns a promise that resolves to an object of the form
{
"country_code": "US",
"country_name": "USA",
"region_code": "CA",
"city": "Mountain View",
"postal_code": "94040",
"latitude": 37.3860,
"longitude": -122.0838,
"planet": "Earth"
}
lookupPretty(ipfs, multiaddrs)
Provides the same results as
lookup with the addition of
a
formatted property that looks like this:
Mountain View, CA, United States, Earth.
The utility geoip-gen reads csv files provided from GeoLite, and turns them into a 32-way branching b-tree, which is stored as ipfs json objects.
Note: this library uses old type of ipfs json objects for legacy reasons,
be mindful of that and do not use its code as an example. Modern code should
use
dag-cbor
and
ipfs.dag API.
There is a generator included, that can be run with
$ npm run generate
This takes quite a long time to import, but you only need to do it once when updating the global index used by the lookup feature.
You can find an example of how to use this in
example/lookup.js, which you can use like this:
$ node example/lookup.js 66.6.44.4
Result: {
"country_name": "USA",
"country_code": "US",
"region_code": "NY",
"city": "New York",
"postal_code": "10004",
"latitude": 40.7126,
"longitude": -74.0066,
"planet": "Earth"
}
Pretty result: New York, NY, USA, Earth
The current root hash for lookups is defined under
GEOIP_ROOT in
src/lookup.js
Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!
This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.
ipfs-geoip is MIT licensed.
This library includes GeoLite2 data created by MaxMind, available from maxmind.com.