3box.js and related tools built by 3Box Labs are deprecated and no loger supported. Developers are encurraged to build with https://ceramic.network which is a more secure and decentralized protocol for sovereign data.
This is a module for creating ipfs based DID Documents. The CID of the first document created will become the identifier of the DID. Any subsequent updates to a DID document will link back to the previous document CID. In order to create a complete DID Method this module needs to be paired with a revocation module that handles revocation and rotation of keys.
Using npm:
$ npm install ipfs-did-document
A class for creating ipfs based DID Documents. Based on the DID spec: https://w3c-ccg.github.io/did-spec/
Kind: global class
Promise.<CID>
Promise.<DidDocument>
Promise.<Object>
Create a new DID Document.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|ipfs
Object
|An js-ipfs instance
|method
String
|The name of the DID Method
Add a new public key
Kind: instance method of
DidDocument
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|The id of the key, e.g. "key1"
|type
String
|The type of the key
|encoding
String
|The encoding of the key
|key
String
|The encoded public key
|owner
String
|The owner of the key (optional)
Remove a public key
Kind: instance method of
DidDocument
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|The id of the key, e.g. "key1"
Add a new authentication
Kind: instance method of
DidDocument
|Param
|Type
|Description
|type
String
|The type of the authentication
|id
String
|The id of the key to be used, e.g. "key1"
Remove an authentication
Kind: instance method of
DidDocument
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|The id of the key, e.g. "key1"
Add a new service
Kind: instance method of
DidDocument
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|The id of the key to be used, e.g. "key1"
|type
String
|The type of the service
|serviceEndpoint
String
|The endpoint of the service
|additionalFields
Object
|Any additional fields (optional)
Remove a service
Kind: instance method of
DidDocument
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|The id of the key, e.g. "key1"
Set the revocationMethod. This can be of any js object and is determined by the implementer of a revocation module.
Kind: instance method of
DidDocument
|Param
|Type
|Description
|methodDescriptor
Object
|the object that defines the revocation method
Add a new property
Kind: instance method of
DidDocument
|Param
|Type
|Description
|propName
String
|The name of the property
|propValue
Object
|The value of the property
Remove a property
Kind: instance method of
DidDocument
|Param
|Type
|Description
|propName
String
|The name of the property
Promise.<CID>
Commit all changes and create a new ipfs dag object.
Kind: instance method of
DidDocument
Returns:
Promise.<CID> - The CID of the object
Promise.<DidDocument>
Load an already existing DID Document.
Kind: static method of
DidDocument
Returns:
Promise.<DidDocument> - self
|Param
|Type
|Description
|ipfs
Object
|An js-ipfs instance
|documentCid
String
|The CID of the document
Promise.<Object>
Returns the DID document of a document CID
Kind: static method of
DidDocument
Returns:
Promise.<Object> - The DID document as a js object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|ipfs
Object
|An js-ipfs instance
|documentCid
String
|The CID of the document