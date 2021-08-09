⚠️ ⚠️ Deprecated in favor of Ceramic ⚠️ ⚠️

3box.js and related tools built by 3Box Labs are deprecated and no loger supported. Developers are encurraged to build with https://ceramic.network which is a more secure and decentralized protocol for sovereign data.

This is a module for creating ipfs based DID Documents. The CID of the first document created will become the identifier of the DID. Any subsequent updates to a DID document will link back to the previous document CID. In order to create a complete DID Method this module needs to be paired with a revocation module that handles revocation and rotation of keys.

Install

Using npm:

$ npm install ipfs-did-document

API

DidDocument

A class for creating ipfs based DID Documents. Based on the DID spec: https://w3c-ccg.github.io/did-spec/

Kind: global class

new DidDocument(ipfs, method)

Create a new DID Document.

Param Type Description ipfs Object An js-ipfs instance method String The name of the DID Method

Add a new public key

Kind: instance method of DidDocument

Param Type Description id String The id of the key, e.g. "key1" type String The type of the key encoding String The encoding of the key key String The encoded public key owner String The owner of the key (optional)

Remove a public key

Kind: instance method of DidDocument

Param Type Description id String The id of the key, e.g. "key1"

Add a new authentication

Kind: instance method of DidDocument

Param Type Description type String The type of the authentication id String The id of the key to be used, e.g. "key1"

Remove an authentication

Kind: instance method of DidDocument

Param Type Description id String The id of the key, e.g. "key1"

Add a new service

Kind: instance method of DidDocument

Param Type Description id String The id of the key to be used, e.g. "key1" type String The type of the service serviceEndpoint String The endpoint of the service additionalFields Object Any additional fields (optional)

Remove a service

Kind: instance method of DidDocument

Param Type Description id String The id of the key, e.g. "key1"

Set the revocationMethod. This can be of any js object and is determined by the implementer of a revocation module.

Kind: instance method of DidDocument

Param Type Description methodDescriptor Object the object that defines the revocation method

Add a new property

Kind: instance method of DidDocument

Param Type Description propName String The name of the property propValue Object The value of the property

Remove a property

Kind: instance method of DidDocument

Param Type Description propName String The name of the property

Commit all changes and create a new ipfs dag object.

Kind: instance method of DidDocument

Returns: Promise.<CID> - The CID of the object



Load an already existing DID Document.

Kind: static method of DidDocument

Returns: Promise.<DidDocument> - self

Param Type Description ipfs Object An js-ipfs instance documentCid String The CID of the document

Returns the DID document of a document CID

Kind: static method of DidDocument

Returns: Promise.<Object> - The DID document as a js object