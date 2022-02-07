Upgrading from <=0.40 to 0.48? See the release notes for the list of API changes and the migration guide.
We've come a long way, but this project is still in Alpha, lots of development is happening, APIs might change, beware of 🐉..
Installing
ipfs globally will give you the
jsipfs command which you can use to start a daemon running:
$ npm install -g ipfs
$ jsipfs daemon
Initializing IPFS daemon...
js-ipfs version: x.x.x
System version: x64/darwin
Node.js version: x.x.x
Swarm listening on /ip4/127.0
.... more output
You can then add a file:
$ jsipfs add ./hello-world.txt
added QmXXY5ZxbtuYj6DnfApLiGstzPN7fvSyigrRee3hDWPCaf hello-world.txt
If you do not need to run a command line daemon, use the
ipfs-core package - it has all the features of
ipfs but in a lighter package:
$ npm install ipfs-core
Then start a node in your app:
import * as IPFS from 'ipfs-core'
const ipfs = await IPFS.create()
const { cid } = await ipfs.add('Hello world')
console.info(cid)
// QmXXY5ZxbtuYj6DnfApLiGstzPN7fvSyigrRee3hDWPCaf
This project is broken into several modules, their purposes are:
/packages/interface-ipfs-core Tests to ensure adherence of an implementation to the spec
/packages/ipfs An aggregator module that bundles the core implementation, the CLI, HTTP API server and daemon
/packages/ipfs-cli A CLI to the core implementation
/packages/ipfs-core The core implementation
/packages/ipfs-core-types Typescript definitions for the core API
/packages/ipfs-core-utils Helpers and utilities common to core and the HTTP RPC API client
/packages/ipfs-daemon Run js-IPFS as a background daemon
/packages/ipfs-grpc-client A gRPC client for js-IPFS
/packages/ipfs-grpc-protocol Shared module between the gRPC client and server
/packages/ipfs-grpc-server A gRPC-over-websockets server for js-IPFS
/packages/ipfs-http-client A client for the RPC-over-HTTP API presented by both js-ipfs and go-ipfs
/packages/ipfs-http-server JS implementation of the IPFS RPC HTTP API
/packages/ipfs-http-gateway JS implementation of the IPFS HTTP Gateway
/packages/ipfs-http-response Creates a HTTP response for a given IPFS Path
/packages/ipfs-message-port-client A client for the RPC-over-message-port API presented by js-ipfs running in a shared worker
/packages/ipfs-message-port-protocol Code shared by the message port client & server
/packages/ipfs-message-port-server The server that receives requests from ipfs-message-port-client
List of the main packages that make up the IPFS ecosystem.
|Package
|Version
|Deps
|CI/Travis
|Coverage
|Lead Maintainer
|Files
ipfs-unixfs
|Alex Potsides
|Repo
ipfs-repo
|Alex Potsides
ipfs-repo-migrations
|N/A
|Exchange
ipfs-bitswap
|Dirk McCormick
|IPNS
ipns
|Vasco Santos
|Generics/Utils
ipfs-utils
|Hugo Dias
ipfs-http-client
|Alex Potsides
ipfs-http-response
|Vasco Santos
ipfsd-ctl
|Hugo Dias
is-ipfs
|Marcin Rataj
aegir
|Hugo Dias
|libp2p
libp2p
|Jacob Heun
peer-id
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-crypto
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-floodsub
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-gossipsub
|Cayman Nava
libp2p-kad-dht
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-mdns
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-bootstrap
|Vasco Santos
@chainsafe/libp2p-noise
|N/A
libp2p-tcp
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-webrtc-star
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-websockets
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-mplex
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-delegated-content-routing
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-delegated-peer-routing
|Jacob Heun
|IPLD
@ipld/dag-pb
|N/A
@ipld/dag-cbor
|N/A
|Multiformats
multiformats
|N/A
mafmt
|Vasco Santos
multiaddr
|Jacob Heun
This table is generated using the module
package-tablewith
package-table --data=package-list.json.
The IPFS implementation in JavaScript needs your help! There are a few things you can do right now to help out:
Read the Code of Conduct and JavaScript Contributing Guidelines.
It provides ipfs core implementations for developers so that they can quickly change between local and remote node without having to change the applications and there is no single point failure. One of the best written documentation and has a very good community support.
Before review, first of all It makes me sad to see so less people know about this project, this is literally one of the most revolutionary projects out there. I use IPFS through brave browser and soon planning to launch my own portfolio website on IPFS. To those who don't know IPFS is a project that aims to decentralize the web, resulting in higher speeds, offline content viewing and much more. I truly appretiate this project and am a propogator of IPFS and blockchain! Just try it out atleast once! And there are also some other projects like filecoin thart are using IPFS to lower storage costs etc...Although it's stil in alpha, it is making fast progress currently!