Upgrading from <=0.40 to 0.48? See the release notes for the list of API changes and the migration guide.
We've come a long way, but this project is still in Alpha, lots of development is happening, APIs might change, beware of 🐉..
Installing
ipfs globally will give you the
jsipfs command which you can use to start a daemon running:
$ npm install -g ipfs
$ jsipfs daemon
Initializing IPFS daemon...
js-ipfs version: x.x.x
System version: x64/darwin
Node.js version: x.x.x
Swarm listening on /ip4/127.0
.... more output
You can then add a file:
$ jsipfs add ./hello-world.txt
added QmXXY5ZxbtuYj6DnfApLiGstzPN7fvSyigrRee3hDWPCaf hello-world.txt
If you do not need to run a command line daemon, use the
ipfs-core package - it has all the features of
ipfs but in a lighter package:
$ npm install ipfs-core
Then start a node in your app:
import * as IPFS from 'ipfs-core'
const ipfs = await IPFS.create()
const { cid } = await ipfs.add('Hello world')
console.info(cid)
// QmXXY5ZxbtuYj6DnfApLiGstzPN7fvSyigrRee3hDWPCaf
This project is broken into several modules, their purposes are:
/packages/interface-ipfs-core Tests to ensure adherence of an implementation to the spec
/packages/ipfs An aggregator module that bundles the core implementation, the CLI, HTTP API server and daemon
/packages/ipfs-cli A CLI to the core implementation
/packages/ipfs-core The core implementation
/packages/ipfs-core-types Typescript definitions for the core API
/packages/ipfs-core-utils Helpers and utilities common to core and the HTTP RPC API client
/packages/ipfs-daemon Run js-IPFS as a background daemon
/packages/ipfs-grpc-client A gRPC client for js-IPFS
/packages/ipfs-grpc-protocol Shared module between the gRPC client and server
/packages/ipfs-grpc-server A gRPC-over-websockets server for js-IPFS
/packages/ipfs-http-client A client for the RPC-over-HTTP API presented by both js-ipfs and go-ipfs
/packages/ipfs-http-server JS implementation of the IPFS RPC HTTP API
/packages/ipfs-http-gateway JS implementation of the IPFS HTTP Gateway
/packages/ipfs-http-response Creates a HTTP response for a given IPFS Path
/packages/ipfs-message-port-client A client for the RPC-over-message-port API presented by js-ipfs running in a shared worker
/packages/ipfs-message-port-protocol Code shared by the message port client & server
/packages/ipfs-message-port-server The server that receives requests from ipfs-message-port-client
List of the main packages that make up the IPFS ecosystem.
|Package
|Version
|Deps
|CI/Travis
|Coverage
|Lead Maintainer
|Files
ipfs-unixfs
|Alex Potsides
|Repo
ipfs-repo
|Alex Potsides
ipfs-repo-migrations
|N/A
|Exchange
ipfs-bitswap
|Dirk McCormick
|IPNS
ipns
|Vasco Santos
|Generics/Utils
ipfs-utils
|Hugo Dias
ipfs-http-client
|Alex Potsides
ipfs-http-response
|Vasco Santos
ipfsd-ctl
|Hugo Dias
is-ipfs
|Marcin Rataj
aegir
|Hugo Dias
|libp2p
libp2p
|Jacob Heun
peer-id
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-crypto
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-floodsub
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-gossipsub
|Cayman Nava
libp2p-kad-dht
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-mdns
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-bootstrap
|Vasco Santos
@chainsafe/libp2p-noise
|N/A
libp2p-tcp
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-webrtc-star
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-websockets
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-mplex
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-delegated-content-routing
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-delegated-peer-routing
|Jacob Heun
|IPLD
@ipld/dag-pb
|N/A
@ipld/dag-cbor
|N/A
|Multiformats
multiformats
|N/A
mafmt
|Vasco Santos
multiaddr
|Jacob Heun
This table is generated using the module
package-tablewith
package-table --data=package-list.json.
The IPFS implementation in JavaScript needs your help! There are a few things you can do right now to help out:
Read the Code of Conduct and JavaScript Contributing Guidelines.