Upgrading from <=0.40 to 0.48? See the release notes for the list of API changes and the migration guide.

We've come a long way, but this project is still in Alpha, lots of development is happening, APIs might change, beware of 🐉..

Getting started

Read the docs

Ensure CORS is correctly configured for use with the HTTP client

Look into the examples to learn how to spawn an IPFS node in Node.js and in the Browser

Consult the Core API docs to see what you can do with an IPFS node

Head over to https://proto.school to take the IPFS course that covers core IPFS concepts and JS APIs

Check out https://docs.ipfs.io for glossary, tips, how-tos and more

See https://blog.ipfs.io for news and more

Need help? Please ask 'How do I?' questions on https://discuss.ipfs.io

Install as a CLI user

Installing ipfs globally will give you the jsipfs command which you can use to start a daemon running:

npm install -g ipfs jsipfs daemon Initializing IPFS daemon... js-ipfs version: x.x.x System version: x64/darwin Node.js version: x.x.x Swarm listening on /ip4/127.0 .... more output

You can then add a file:

jsipfs add ./hello-world.txt added QmXXY5ZxbtuYj6DnfApLiGstzPN7fvSyigrRee3hDWPCaf hello-world.txt

Install as an application developer

If you do not need to run a command line daemon, use the ipfs-core package - it has all the features of ipfs but in a lighter package:

npm install ipfs-core

Then start a node in your app:

import * as IPFS from 'ipfs-core' const ipfs = await IPFS.create() const { cid } = await ipfs.add( 'Hello world' ) console .info(cid)

Documentation

Structure

This project is broken into several modules, their purposes are:

/packages/interface-ipfs-core Tests to ensure adherence of an implementation to the spec

Tests to ensure adherence of an implementation to the spec /packages/ipfs An aggregator module that bundles the core implementation, the CLI, HTTP API server and daemon

An aggregator module that bundles the core implementation, the CLI, HTTP API server and daemon /packages/ipfs-cli A CLI to the core implementation

A CLI to the core implementation /packages/ipfs-core The core implementation

The core implementation /packages/ipfs-core-types Typescript definitions for the core API

Typescript definitions for the core API /packages/ipfs-core-utils Helpers and utilities common to core and the HTTP RPC API client

Helpers and utilities common to core and the HTTP RPC API client /packages/ipfs-daemon Run js-IPFS as a background daemon

Run js-IPFS as a background daemon /packages/ipfs-grpc-client A gRPC client for js-IPFS

A gRPC client for js-IPFS /packages/ipfs-grpc-protocol Shared module between the gRPC client and server

Shared module between the gRPC client and server /packages/ipfs-grpc-server A gRPC-over-websockets server for js-IPFS

A gRPC-over-websockets server for js-IPFS /packages/ipfs-http-client A client for the RPC-over-HTTP API presented by both js-ipfs and go-ipfs

A client for the RPC-over-HTTP API presented by both js-ipfs and go-ipfs /packages/ipfs-http-server JS implementation of the IPFS RPC HTTP API

JS implementation of the IPFS RPC HTTP API /packages/ipfs-http-gateway JS implementation of the IPFS HTTP Gateway

JS implementation of the IPFS HTTP Gateway /packages/ipfs-http-response Creates a HTTP response for a given IPFS Path

Creates a HTTP response for a given IPFS Path /packages/ipfs-message-port-client A client for the RPC-over-message-port API presented by js-ipfs running in a shared worker

A client for the RPC-over-message-port API presented by js-ipfs running in a shared worker /packages/ipfs-message-port-protocol Code shared by the message port client & server

Code shared by the message port client & server /packages/ipfs-message-port-server The server that receives requests from ipfs-message-port-client

Packages

List of the main packages that make up the IPFS ecosystem.

Want to hack on IPFS?

The IPFS implementation in JavaScript needs your help! There are a few things you can do right now to help out:

Read the Code of Conduct and JavaScript Contributing Guidelines.

Check out existing issues The issue list has many that are marked as 'help wanted' or 'difficulty:easy' which make great starting points for development, many of which can be tackled with no prior IPFS knowledge

The issue list has many that are marked as 'help wanted' or 'difficulty:easy' which make great starting points for development, many of which can be tackled with no prior IPFS knowledge Look at the IPFS Roadmap This are the high priority items being worked on right now

This are the high priority items being worked on right now Perform code reviews More eyes will help a. speed the project along b. ensure quality, and c. reduce possible future bugs.

More eyes will help a. speed the project along b. ensure quality, and c. reduce possible future bugs. Add tests . There can never be enough tests.

. There can never be enough tests. Join the Weekly Core Implementations Call it's where everyone discusses what's going on with IPFS and what's next

