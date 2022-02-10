Convert files to content-addressable archives (.car) and back

Description

ipfs-car is a library and CLI tool to pack & unpack files from Content Addressable aRchives (CAR) file. A thin wrapper over @ipld/car and unix-fs.

Content-addressable archives store data as blocks (a sequence of bytes) each prefixed with the Content ID (CID) derived from the hash of the data; typically in a file with a .car extension.

Use ipfs-car to pack your files into a .car; a portable, verifiable, IPFS compatible archive.

$ ipfs-car --pack path/to/files --output my-files.car

or unpack files from a .car, and verify that every block matches it's CID

$ ipfs-car --unpack my-files.car --output path/to/write/to

Fetch and locally verify files from a IPFS gateway over http

curl -X POST "https://ipfs.io/api/v0/dag/export?arg=bafybeidd2gyhagleh47qeg77xqndy2qy3yzn4vkxmk775bg2t5lpuy7pcu" | 🚘

Install

$ npm i ipfs-car $ npx ipfs-car -- help

Usage

--pack files into a .car

$ ipfs-car --pack path/to/file/or/dir $ ipfs-car --pack path/to/files --output path/to/write/a.car $ ipfs-car --pack path/to/file --wrapWithDirectory false --output path/to/write/a.car

--unpack files from a .car

$ ipfs-car --unpack path/to/my.car --output /path/to/unpack/files/to $ ipfs-car --unpack path/to/my.car --root <cid1> [--root <cid2>] $ cat path/to/my.car | ipfs-car --unpack

List the contents of a .car

$ ipfs-car --list path/to/my.car $ ipfs-car --list-roots path/to/my.car $ ipfs-car --list-cids path/to/my.car

API

To pack files into content-addressable archives, you can use the functions provided in:

ipfs-car/pack for consuming a CAR writer async iterable

for consuming a CAR writer async iterable ipfs-car/pack/blob for getting a blob with the CAR file

for getting a blob with the CAR file ipfs-car/pack/fs for storing in the local file system ( Node.js only )

for storing in the local file system ( ) ipfs-car/pack/stream for writing to a writable stream (Node.js only)

⚠️ While packing files into CAR files, a Blockstore is used for temporary storage. All pack functions provide a default, but you can use other options (if supported on your runtime).

To unpack content-addressable archives to files, you can use the functions provided in:

ipfs-car/unpack for getting an async iterable of the UnixFS entries stored in the CAR file

for getting an async iterable of the UnixFS entries stored in the CAR file ipfs-car/unpack/fs for writing the unpacked files to disk (Node.js only)

Takes an ImportCandidateStream and returns a a CAR writer async iterable.

import { pack } from 'ipfs-car/pack' import { MemoryBlockStore } from 'ipfs-car/blockstore/memory' const { root, out } = await pack({ input : [ new Uint8Array ([ 21 , 31 , 41 ])], blockstore : new MemoryBlockStore(), wrapWithDirectory : true maxChunkSize : 262144 }) const carParts = [] for await ( const part of out) { carParts.push(part) }

Takes an ImportCandidateStream and writes it to a Blob.

import { packToBlob } from 'ipfs-car/pack/blob' import { MemoryBlockStore } from 'ipfs-car/blockstore/memory' const { root, car } = await packToBlob({ input : [ new Uint8Array ([ 21 , 31 , 41 ])], blockstore : new MemoryBlockStore() })

Takes a path on disk and writes it to CAR file (Node.js only).

import { packToFs } from 'ipfs-car/pack/fs' import { FsBlockStore } from 'ipfs-car/blockstore/fs' await packToFs({ input : ` ${process.cwd()} /path/to/files` , output : ` ${process.cwd()} /output.car` , blockstore : new FsBlockStore() })

Takes a writable stream and pipes the CAR Writer stream to it (Node.js only).

import fs from 'fs' import { packToStream } from 'ipfs-car/pack/stream' import { FsBlockStore } from 'ipfs-car/blockstore/fs' const writable = fs.createWriteStream( ` ${process.cwd()} /output.car` ) await packToStream({ input : ` ${process.cwd()} /path/to/files` , writable, blockstore : new FsBlockStore() })

Takes a CAR reader and yields files to be consumed.

import fs from 'fs' import { unpack } from 'ipfs-car/unpack' const inStream = fs.createReadStream( ` ${process.cwd()} /output.car` ) const carReader = await CarReader.fromIterable(inStream) const files = [] for await ( const file of unpack(carReader)) { }

Takes an AsyncIterable and yields files to be consumed.

import fs from 'fs' import { unpackStream } from 'ipfs-car/unpack' const inStream = fs.createReadStream( ` ${process.cwd()} /output.car` ) const files = [] for await ( const file of unpackStream(inStream)) { }

unpackStream takes an options object, allowing you to pass in a BlockStore implementation. The blocks are unpacked from the stream in the order they appear, which may not be the order needed to reassemble them into the Files and Directories they represent. The blockstore is used to store the blocks as they are consumed from the stream. Once the stream is consumed, the blockstore provides the random access by CID to the blocks, needed to assemble the tree.

The default is a MemoryBlockStore , that will store all the blocks in memory. For larger CARs in the browser you can use IndexedDB by passing in an IdbBlocksStore, and in Node.js you can provide a [FsBlockStore] instance to write blocks to the tmp dir.

import { unpackStream } from 'ipfs-car/unpack' import { IdbBlockStore } from 'ipfs-car/blockstore/idb' const res = fetch( 'https://ipfs.io/api/v0/dag/export?arg=bafkreigh2akiscaildcqabsyg3dfr6chu3fgpregiymsck7e7aqa4s52zy' , { method : 'POST' } ) const files = [] const blockstore = new IdbBlockStore() for await ( const file of unpackStream(res.body, { blockstore })) { } blockstore.destroy()

When providing a custom Blockstore, it is your responsibiltiy to call blockstore.destroy() when you're finished. Failing to do so will fill up the users storage.

Takes a path to a CAR file on disk and unpacks it to a given path

import { unpackToFs } from 'ipfs-car/unpack/fs' await unpackToFs({ input : ` ${process.cwd()} /my.car` , output : ` ${process.cwd()} /foo` })

Takes a stream to a CAR file and unpacks it to a given path on disc