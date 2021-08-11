openbase logo
ipfs-block-service

by ipfs
0.19.1 (see all)

JavaScript Implementation of Block and BlockService

Overview

Deprecated!
This module has been merged into ipfs

Readme

⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module has been merged into ipfs

IPFS Block Service

IPFS implementation of the BlockService and Block data structure in JavaScript.

BlockService - A BlockService is a content-addressable store for blocks, providing an API for adding, deleting, and retrieving blocks. A BlockService is backed by an IPFS Repo as its datastore for blocks, and uses Bitswap to fetch blocks from the network.

┌───────────────────┐
│    BlockService   │
└───────────────────┘
     ┌─────┴─────┐
     ▼           ▼
┌─────────┐ ┌───────┐
│IPFS Repo│ |Bitswap│
└─────────┘ └───────┘

Lead Maintainer

Volker Mische

Table of Contents

Install

npm

> npm install ipfs-block-service

Usage

Node.js

const BlockService = require('ipfs-block-service')

Example

const BlockService = require('ipfs-block-service')
const Block = require('ipld-block')
const multihashing = require('multihashing-async')
const IPFSRepo = require('ipfs-repo')  // storage repo
const uint8ArrayEquals = require('uint8arrays/equals')
const uint8ArrayFromString = require('uint8arrays/from-string')

// setup a repo
const repo = new IPFSRepo('example')

// create a block
const data = uint8ArrayFromString('hello world')
const multihash = await multihashing(data, 'sha2-256')

const cid = new CID(multihash)
const block = new Block(data, cid)

// create a service
const service = new BlockService(repo)

// add the block, then retrieve it
await service.put(block)

const result = await service.get(cid)
console.log(uint8ArrayEquals(block.data, result.data))
// => true

Browser: Browserify, Webpack, other bundlers

var BlockService = require('ipfs-block-service')

Browser: <script> Tag

Loading this module through a script tag will make the IpfsBlockService obj available in the global namespace.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipfs-block-service/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipfs-block-service/dist/index.js"></script>

API

See https://ipfs.github.io/js-ipfs-block-service

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT

