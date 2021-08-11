⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module has been merged into ipfs

IPFS Block Service

IPFS implementation of the BlockService and Block data structure in JavaScript.

BlockService - A BlockService is a content-addressable store for blocks, providing an API for adding, deleting, and retrieving blocks. A BlockService is backed by an IPFS Repo as its datastore for blocks, and uses Bitswap to fetch blocks from the network.

┌───────────────────┐ │ BlockService │ └───────────────────┘ ┌─────┴─────┐ ▼ ▼ ┌─────────┐ ┌───────┐ │IPFS Repo│ |Bitswap│ └─────────┘ └───────┘

Install

npm

> npm install ipfs-block-service

Usage

const BlockService = require ( 'ipfs-block-service' )

Example

const BlockService = require ( 'ipfs-block-service' ) const Block = require ( 'ipld-block' ) const multihashing = require ( 'multihashing-async' ) const IPFSRepo = require ( 'ipfs-repo' ) const uint8ArrayEquals = require ( 'uint8arrays/equals' ) const uint8ArrayFromString = require ( 'uint8arrays/from-string' ) const repo = new IPFSRepo( 'example' ) const data = uint8ArrayFromString( 'hello world' ) const multihash = await multihashing(data, 'sha2-256' ) const cid = new CID(multihash) const block = new Block(data, cid) const service = new BlockService(repo) await service.put(block) const result = await service.get(cid) console .log(uint8ArrayEquals(block.data, result.data))

Browser: Browserify, Webpack, other bundlers

var BlockService = require ( 'ipfs-block-service' )

Browser: <script> Tag

Loading this module through a script tag will make the IpfsBlockService obj available in the global namespace.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/ipfs-block-service/dist/index.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/ipfs-block-service/dist/index.js" > </ script >

API

See https://ipfs.github.io/js-ipfs-block-service

