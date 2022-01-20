JavaScript implementation of the Bitswap 'data exchange' protocol used by IPFS
> npm install ipfs-bitswap
const { createBitswap } from 'ipfs-bitswap'
Loading this module through a script tag will make the
IpfsBitswap object available in the global namespace.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipfs-bitswap/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipfs-bitswap/dist/index.js"></script>
See https://ipfs.github.io/js-ipfs-bitswap
const bitswapNode = // ...
const stats = bitswapNode.stat()
Stats contains a snapshot accessor, a moving average acessor and a peer accessor.
Besides that, it emits "update" events every time it is updated.
stats.on('update', (stats) => {
console.log('latest stats snapshot: %j', stats)
})
You can get the stats for a specific peer by doing:
const peerStats = stats.forPeer(peerId)
The returned object behaves like the root stats accessor (has a snapshot, a moving average accessors and is an event emitter).
const snapshot = stats.snapshot
console.log('stats: %j', snapshot)
the snapshot will contain the following keys, with the values being bignumber.js instances:
// stats: {
// "dataReceived":"96",
// "blocksReceived":"2",
// "dataReceived":"96",
// "dupBlksReceived":"0",
// "dupDataReceived":"0",
// "blocksSent":"0",
// "dataSent":"0",
// "providesBufferLength":"0",
// "wantListLength":"0",
// "peerCount":"1"
// }
const movingAverages = stats.movingAverages
This object contains these properties:
const dataReceivedMovingAverages = movingAverages.dataReceived
Each one of these will contain one key per interval (miliseconds), being the default intervals defined:
You can then select one of them
const oneMinuteDataReceivedMovingAverages = dataReceivedMovingAverages[60000]
This object will be a movingAverage instance.
» tree src
src
├── constants.js
├── decision-engine
│ ├── index.js
│ └── ledger.js
├── index.js
├── network.js # Handles peerSet and open new conns
├── notifications.js # Handles tracking of incomning blocks and wants/unwants.
├─── want-manager # Keeps track of all blocks the peer (self) wants
│ ├── index.js
│ └── msg-queue.js # Messages to send queue, one per peer
└─── types
├── message # (Type) message that is put in the wire
│ ├── entry.js
│ ├── index.js
│ └── message.proto.js
└── wantlist # (Type) track wanted blocks
├── entry.js
└── index.js
You can run performance tests like this:
$ npm run benchmarks
You can run each of the individual performance tests with a profiler like 0x.
To do that, you need to install 0x:
$ npm install 0x --global
And then run the test:
$ 0x test/benchmarks/get-many
This will output a flame graph and print the location for it. Use the browser Chrome to open and inspect the generated graph.
Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!
This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.