IPCheck

Quickly parses IP addresses, allowing them to be checked for CIDR matches.

Converts IPv4 to IPv6 to keep the process seamless and allow transitional IPs.

Install

npm install ipcheck --save

Usage

Quick

To easily check an IP and a CIDR without any extra thrills...

var IPCheck = require ( 'ipcheck' ); IPCheck.match( '192.168.0.1' , '192.168.0.1/32' );

Ordinary

Allows you to individually validate and re-use different IPs.

var IPCheck = require ( 'ipcheck' ); var ip = new IPCheck( '192.168.0.1' ); var cidr = new IPCheck( '192.168.0.1/32' ); ip.match(cidr);

IPv6

Works seamlessly!

IPCheck.match( 'FE80:0000:0000:0000:0202:B3FF:FE1E:8329' , 'FE80:0000:0000:0000:0202:B3FF:FE1E:8329/128' );

IPv4 and IPv6 transitional

As all IPv4 addresses are converted to IPv6, transitional IPs are supported.

var ip = new IPCheck( '192.168.0.1' ); var ipv4cidr = new IPCheck( '192.168.0.1/32' ); var ipv6cidr = new IPCheck( '::ffff:192.168.0.1/128' ); ip.match(ipv4cidr); ip.match(ipv6cidr);

To convert a CIDR from IPv4 to IPv6, the mask simply has 96 added to it.

Invalid IPs/errors

IPCheck is designed to not throw errors.

If you'd like to know an address is valid, simply read the valid property...

var ip = new IPCheck( '192.168.0.1' ); ip.valid; var badIP = new IPCheck([ 'huh?' ]); badIP.valid; var anotherBadIP = new IPCheck( 'silly.ip' ); anotherBadIP.valid; IPCheck.match( 'hi' , 'oh/no' );

Other

Benchmarks

npm run benchmark - simply compares this to ipaddr.js and ip-address modules in places. The TL;DR of it is that ipcheck is reliably faster.

Tests