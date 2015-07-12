openbase logo
ipcheck

by gosquared
0.1.0 (see all)

Super-efficient Node.js module to parse and check if an IP address is in a CIDR block. IPv4 and IPv6 supported.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

IPCheck

Travis Dependencies Join the chat at https://gitter.im/gosquared/ipcheck

NPM

Quickly parses IP addresses, allowing them to be checked for CIDR matches.

Converts IPv4 to IPv6 to keep the process seamless and allow transitional IPs.

Install

npm install ipcheck --save

Usage

Quick

To easily check an IP and a CIDR without any extra thrills...

var IPCheck = require('ipcheck');
IPCheck.match('192.168.0.1', '192.168.0.1/32'); //= true

Ordinary

Allows you to individually validate and re-use different IPs.

var IPCheck = require('ipcheck');
var ip = new IPCheck('192.168.0.1');
var cidr = new IPCheck('192.168.0.1/32');

ip.match(cidr); //= true

IPv6

Works seamlessly!

IPCheck.match('FE80:0000:0000:0000:0202:B3FF:FE1E:8329', 'FE80:0000:0000:0000:0202:B3FF:FE1E:8329/128'); //= true

IPv4 and IPv6 transitional

As all IPv4 addresses are converted to IPv6, transitional IPs are supported.

var ip = new IPCheck('192.168.0.1');
var ipv4cidr = new IPCheck('192.168.0.1/32');
var ipv6cidr = new IPCheck('::ffff:192.168.0.1/128');
ip.match(ipv4cidr); //= true
ip.match(ipv6cidr); //= true

To convert a CIDR from IPv4 to IPv6, the mask simply has 96 added to it.

Invalid IPs/errors

IPCheck is designed to not throw errors.

If you'd like to know an address is valid, simply read the valid property...

var ip = new IPCheck('192.168.0.1');
ip.valid; //= true

var badIP = new IPCheck([ 'huh?' ]);
badIP.valid; //= false

var anotherBadIP = new IPCheck('silly.ip');
anotherBadIP.valid; //= false

// Match always returns false if either the IP or the CIDR are invalid
IPCheck.match('hi', 'oh/no');

Other

Benchmarks

npm run benchmark - simply compares this to ipaddr.js and ip-address modules in places. The TL;DR of it is that ipcheck is reliably faster.

Tests

npm test - ensure everything works!

