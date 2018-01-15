IPC EE

IPC combined with EventEmitter2

What for?

First, RTFM child.send(message[, sendHandle]).

The sendHandle option to child.send() is for sending a TCP server or socket object to another process. The child will receive the object as its second argument to the message event.

This means that you won't be able to do things like:

child.send( 'message' , { some : 'data' }, [data])

This library still works with the list of accepted instances. Also, if you look a but further in the code, internal messages are handled first. As stated in the docs:

There is a special case when sending a {cmd: 'NODE_foo'} message.

Things apart, this is a fancier api to communicate with child processes!

Note that I consider this as a low-level module, if you want a higher communication api, take a look at relieve. I also made a module with the same api using TCP instead of IPC: TCPEE.

Usage

Test for child start:

Child

ipc.send( 'started' )

Master

const child = fork( 'child' ) child.once( 'started' , dosomething)

Play ping pong:

Child

const ipc = IPCEE(process) ipc.send( 'started' ) ipc.on( 'ping' , function ( ) { ipc.send( 'pong' ) })

Master

const server = fork( 'some/node/app.js' ) const client = IPCEE(server) client.once( 'started' , () => { client.send( 'ping' ) }) client.once( 'pong' , () => { console .log( '\o/' ) })

Or play with namespaces:

Child

const ipc = IPCEE(process, { wildcard : true , delimiter : ':' }) ipc.send( 'started' ) ipc.on( 'ping:me' , () => { ipc.send( 'me:pong' ) })

Master

const server = fork( 'some/node/app.js' ) const client = IPCEE(server, { wildcard : true , delimiter : ':' }) client.once( 'started' , () => { client.send( 'ping:*' ) }) client.once( '*:pong' , () => { console .log( '\o/' ) })

Caveat

Using the first argument of child_process.send(), Nodejs IPC will transport strings. Javascript objects are encoded with json internally. That said, You won't be able to pass instances.

Example:

process.on( 'uncaughtException' , err => { ipc.send( 'error' , err.toString(), err.stack) process.nextTick( () => { process.exit( 1 ) }) })

Here, Temptation would be to send the full Error object but JSON.stringify(new Error('test') ) will return '{}' .

Note, I made a js to string proof of concept here, it could work in some cases.

Native IPC features

IPCEE does not override any of the internals methods. This means that you'll still be able to get messages from the standard way:

process.on( 'message' , (m, handle) => { if (m === 'server' ) { } })

But it will handle accepted instances in an easy way too. For example, sending a Socket:

ipc.send( 'socket' , sock) ipc.on( 'socket' , (sock) => { assert(sock instanceof Socket) })

API

const ipcee = new IPCEE(process, { wildcard : true }) ipcee.send( 'key' , arg1, arg2) ipcee.on( 'key' , function ( arg1, arg2 ) { })

Apart from the send method, the api inherits the one of EventEmitter2.

