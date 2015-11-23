openbase logo
ipa-metadata

by Matias Singers
1.4.0 (see all)

extract metadata and provisioning information about an .ipa file

npm
GitHub
Documentation
157

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Inspired by the ipa info in shenzhen, but I wanted more general metadata information about the .ipa. I created a quick Bash script, but thought I could do a better job with a small NodeJS module.

The CLI is very useful for quickly checking the entitlements of an .ipa file (--verify), and two types will be returned from the module:

See "Checking the Entitlements of an .ipa file" for more information

Note: the severe lack of naming convention in the properties, I'm preserving their original naming - see #7.

Note: the parsing of entitlements only works on OS X because of codesign, provisioning profiles will still be parsed correctly.

Install

$ npm install --save ipa-metadata

Usage

var ipaMetadata = require('ipa-metadata');

ipaMetadata('Facebook.ipa', function(error, data){
  console.log(data);
  
  // { metadata: 
  //    { CFBundleName: 'Facebook',
  //      ... },
  //   provisioning:
  //    { TeamName: 'Facebook Inc.',
  //      ... } },
  //   entitlements:
  //    { application-identifier: '1234abcd.com.facebook.facebook.',
  //      ... } }
});

CLI

$ npm install --global ipa-metadata

$ ipa-metadata --help

  Example
    ipa-metadata Facebook.ipa
    
    ipa-metadata Facebook.ipa --verbose
    
    ipa-metadata Facebook.ipa --verify
    (verifies entitlements between `.app` bundle and `embedded.mobileprovision`)

License

MIT © Matias Singers

