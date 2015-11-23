extract metadata and provisioning information about an .ipa file
Inspired by the
ipa info in
shenzhen, but I wanted more general metadata information about the
.ipa.
I created a quick Bash script, but thought I could do a better job with a small NodeJS module.
The CLI is very useful for quickly checking the entitlements of an
.ipa file (
--verify), and two types will be returned from the module:
See "Checking the Entitlements of an .ipa file" for more information
Note: the severe lack of naming convention in the properties, I'm preserving their original naming - see #7.
Note: the parsing of entitlements only works on OS X because of
codesign, provisioning profiles will still be parsed correctly.
$ npm install --save ipa-metadata
var ipaMetadata = require('ipa-metadata');
ipaMetadata('Facebook.ipa', function(error, data){
console.log(data);
// { metadata:
// { CFBundleName: 'Facebook',
// ... },
// provisioning:
// { TeamName: 'Facebook Inc.',
// ... } },
// entitlements:
// { application-identifier: '1234abcd.com.facebook.facebook.',
// ... } }
});
$ npm install --global ipa-metadata
$ ipa-metadata --help
Example
ipa-metadata Facebook.ipa
ipa-metadata Facebook.ipa --verbose
ipa-metadata Facebook.ipa --verify
(verifies entitlements between `.app` bundle and `embedded.mobileprovision`)
MIT © Matias Singers