extract metadata and provisioning information about an .ipa file

Inspired by the ipa info in shenzhen , but I wanted more general metadata information about the .ipa . I created a quick Bash script, but thought I could do a better job with a small NodeJS module.

The CLI is very useful for quickly checking the entitlements of an .ipa file ( --verify ), and two types will be returned from the module:

.app bundle with codesign

bundle with embedded.mobileprovision with security

See "Checking the Entitlements of an .ipa file" for more information

Note: the severe lack of naming convention in the properties, I'm preserving their original naming - see #7.

Note: the parsing of entitlements only works on OS X because of codesign , provisioning profiles will still be parsed correctly.

Install

$ npm install --save ipa-metadata

Usage

var ipaMetadata = require ( 'ipa-metadata' ); ipaMetadata( 'Facebook.ipa' , function ( error, data ) { console .log(data); });

CLI

$ npm install --global ipa-metadata

$ ipa-metadata -- help Example ipa-metadata Facebook.ipa ipa-metadata Facebook.ipa --verbose ipa-metadata Facebook.ipa --verify (verifies entitlements between `.app` bundle and `embedded.mobileprovision`)

