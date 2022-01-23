ip6

IPv6 address helper utilities. ip6.sh

Installation

Module

npm install ip6

Standalone

npm install ip6 -g

Module Usage

To normalize IPv6 addresses

import ip6 from 'ip6' ; console .log(ip6.normalize( '2404:6800:4003:808::200e' )); console .log(ip6.normalize( '2404:6800:4003:0808:0000:0000:0000:200e' )); console .log(ip6.normalize( '2404:6800:4003:808::' )); console .log(ip6.normalize( '2404:68::' )); console .log(ip6.normalize( '2404:0068:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000' )); console .log(ip6.normalize( '2404:6800:4003:0808:0:0:0:200e' )); console .log(ip6.normalize( '::1' ));

To abbreviate IPv6 addresses

console .log(ip6.abbreviate( '2001:0000:0111:0000:0011:0000:0001:0000' )); console .log(ip6.abbreviate( '2001:0001:0000:0001:0000:0000:0000:0001' )); console .log(ip6.abbreviate( '2001:0001:0000:0001:0000:0000:0000:0000' )); console .log(ip6.abbreviate( '0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000' )); console .log(ip6.abbreviate( '0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0001' )); console .log(ip6.abbreviate( '2041:0000:140F:0000:0000:0000:875B:131B' )); console .log(ip6.abbreviate( '2001:0001:0002:0003:0004:0005:0006:0007' ));

To divide a /64 subnet into 4 /66 subnets

let subnets = ip6.divideSubnet( "2607:5300:60:1234::" , 64 , 66 ); console .log(subnets);

To divide a /64 subnet into /128 subnets, but limit to 8 addresses

let subnets = ip6.divideSubnet( "2607:5300:60:1234::" , 64 , 128 , 8 ); console .log(subnets);

To divide a /64 subnet into /128 subnets, but limit to 8 abbreviated addresses

let subnets = ip6.divideSubnet( "2607:5300:60:1234::" , 64 , 128 , 8 , true ); console .log(subnets);

To generate 5 random /128 from a /48 (output in abbreviated mode):

let r = ip6.randomSubnet( "2607:5300:60::" , 48 , 128 , 5 , true ); console .log(r);

To calculate the range and size of a /64 subnet:

let range = ip6.range( "2607:5300:60:1234::" , 64 , 128 ); console .log(range);

To calculate the range and size of a /48 subnet divided into /56 subnets (output in abbreviated mode):

let range = ip6.range( "2607:5300:60::" , 48 , 56 , true ); console .log(range);

To generate a PTR record for DNS zone file:

let ptr = ip6.ptr( "2607:5300:60:1234:cafe:babe:dead:beef" , 64 ); console .log(ptr);

Standalone Usage

To normalize an IPv6 address:

ip6 -n 2001:db8:: 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000

To abbreviate an IPv6 address:

ip6 -a 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000 2001:db8::

To divide a /64 subnet into 4 /66 subnets:

ip6 -d 2001:db8:: 64 66 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000 2001:0db8:0000:0000:4000:0000:0000:0000 2001:0db8:0000:0000:8000:0000:0000:0000 2001:0db8:0000:0000:c000:0000:0000:0000

To divide a /64 subnet into /80 subnets, but outputs only 5 subnets:

ip6 -d 2001:db8:: 64 80 5 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0001:0000:0000:0000 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0002:0000:0000:0000 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0003:0000:0000:0000 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0004:0000:0000:0000 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0005:0000:0000:0000

To divide a /64 subnet into /80 subnets, but outputs only 5 subnets in abbreviated mode:

ip6 -d -s 2001:db8:: 64 80 5 2001:db8:0:0:1:: 2001:db8:0:0:2:: 2001:db8:0:0:3:: 2001:db8:0:0:4:: 2001:db8:0:0:5::

To generate 5 random /56 subnets from a /48 subnets:

ip6 -r -s 2607:5300:60:: 48 56 5 2607:5300:60:6300:: 2607:5300:60:f300:: 2607:5300:60:7000:: 2607:5300:60:ce00:: 2607:5300:60:9100::

To calculate the range and size of a /48 subnet divided into /56 subnets (output in abbreviated mode):

ip6 -R -s 2607:5300:60:: 48 56 { "start" : "2607:5300:60::" , "end" : "2607:5300:60:ff00::" , "size" :256}

To generate a PTR record for DNS zone file:

ip6 -p 2607:5300:60:1234:cafe:babe:dead:beef 64 f.e.e.b.d.a.e.d.e.b.a.b.e.f.a.c

