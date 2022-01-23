IPv6 address helper utilities. ip6.sh
npm install ip6
npm install ip6 -g
normalize IPv6 addresses
import ip6 from 'ip6';
console.log(ip6.normalize('2404:6800:4003:808::200e'));
// 2404:6800:4003:0808:0000:0000:0000:200e
console.log(ip6.normalize('2404:6800:4003:0808:0000:0000:0000:200e'));
// 2404:6800:4003:0808:0000:0000:0000:200e
console.log(ip6.normalize('2404:6800:4003:808::'));
// 2404:6800:4003:0808:0000:0000:0000:0000
console.log(ip6.normalize('2404:68::'));
// 2404:0068:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000
console.log(ip6.normalize('2404:0068:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000'));
// 2404:0068:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000
console.log(ip6.normalize('2404:6800:4003:0808:0:0:0:200e'));
// 2404:6800:4003:0808:0000:0000:0000:200e
console.log(ip6.normalize('::1'));
// 0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0001
abbreviate IPv6 addresses
console.log(ip6.abbreviate('2001:0000:0111:0000:0011:0000:0001:0000'));
// 2001:0:111:0:11:0:1:0
console.log(ip6.abbreviate('2001:0001:0000:0001:0000:0000:0000:0001'));
// 2001:1:0:1::1
console.log(ip6.abbreviate('2001:0001:0000:0001:0000:0000:0000:0000'));
// 2001:1:0:1::
console.log(ip6.abbreviate('0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000'));
// ::
console.log(ip6.abbreviate('0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0001'));
// ::1
console.log(ip6.abbreviate('2041:0000:140F:0000:0000:0000:875B:131B'));
// 2041:0:140F::875B:131B
console.log(ip6.abbreviate('2001:0001:0002:0003:0004:0005:0006:0007'));
// 2001:1:2:3:4:5:6:7
/64 subnet into 4
/66 subnets
let subnets = ip6.divideSubnet("2607:5300:60:1234::", 64, 66);
console.log(subnets);
/*
outputs:
[ '2607:5300:0060:1234:0000:0000:0000:0000',
'2607:5300:0060:1234:4000:0000:0000:0000',
'2607:5300:0060:1234:8000:0000:0000:0000',
'2607:5300:0060:1234:c000:0000:0000:0000' ]
*/
/64 subnet into
/128 subnets, but limit to 8 addresses
let subnets = ip6.divideSubnet("2607:5300:60:1234::", 64, 128, 8);
console.log(subnets);
/*
[ '2607:5300:0060:1234:0000:0000:0000:0000',
'2607:5300:0060:1234:0000:0000:0000:0001',
'2607:5300:0060:1234:0000:0000:0000:0002',
'2607:5300:0060:1234:0000:0000:0000:0003',
'2607:5300:0060:1234:0000:0000:0000:0004',
'2607:5300:0060:1234:0000:0000:0000:0005',
'2607:5300:0060:1234:0000:0000:0000:0006',
'2607:5300:0060:1234:0000:0000:0000:0007' ]
*/
/64 subnet into
/128 subnets, but limit to 8 abbreviated addresses
let subnets = ip6.divideSubnet("2607:5300:60:1234::", 64, 128, 8, true);
console.log(subnets);
/*
[ '2607:5300:60:1234::',
'2607:5300:60:1234::1',
'2607:5300:60:1234::2',
'2607:5300:60:1234::3',
'2607:5300:60:1234::4',
'2607:5300:60:1234::5',
'2607:5300:60:1234::6',
'2607:5300:60:1234::7' ]
*/
/128 from a
/48 (output in abbreviated mode):
let r = ip6.randomSubnet("2607:5300:60::", 48, 128, 5, true);
console.log(r);
/*
[ '2607:5300:60:ba28:1acc:11ef:23a:770',
'2607:5300:60:c1e:1f2:4b93:f2e6:bc31',
'2607:5300:60:58b3:df4c:d91b:508f:b022',
'2607:5300:60:fec3:4790:f791:ae5b:8675',
'2607:5300:60:41b9:20a8:dd08:1c9e:7bc3' ]
*/
/64 subnet:
let range = ip6.range("2607:5300:60:1234::", 64, 128);
console.log(range);
/*
{ start: '2607:5300:0060:1234:0000:0000:0000:0000',
end: '2607:5300:0060:1234:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff',
size: 18446744073709552000 }
*/
/48 subnet divided into /56 subnets (output in abbreviated mode):
let range = ip6.range("2607:5300:60::", 48, 56, true);
console.log(range);
/*
{ start: '2607:5300:60::',
end: '2607:5300:60:ff00::',
size: 256 }
*/
let ptr = ip6.ptr("2607:5300:60:1234:cafe:babe:dead:beef", 64);
console.log(ptr);
// f.e.e.b.d.a.e.d.e.b.a.b.e.f.a.c
ip6 -n 2001:db8::
2001:0db8:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000
ip6 -a 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000
2001:db8::
/64 subnet into 4
/66 subnets:
ip6 -d 2001:db8:: 64 66
2001:0db8:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000
2001:0db8:0000:0000:4000:0000:0000:0000
2001:0db8:0000:0000:8000:0000:0000:0000
2001:0db8:0000:0000:c000:0000:0000:0000
/64 subnet into
/80 subnets, but outputs only 5 subnets:
ip6 -d 2001:db8:: 64 80 5
2001:0db8:0000:0000:0001:0000:0000:0000
2001:0db8:0000:0000:0002:0000:0000:0000
2001:0db8:0000:0000:0003:0000:0000:0000
2001:0db8:0000:0000:0004:0000:0000:0000
2001:0db8:0000:0000:0005:0000:0000:0000
/64 subnet into
/80 subnets, but outputs only 5 subnets in abbreviated mode:
ip6 -d -s 2001:db8:: 64 80 5
2001:db8:0:0:1::
2001:db8:0:0:2::
2001:db8:0:0:3::
2001:db8:0:0:4::
2001:db8:0:0:5::
/56 subnets from a
/48 subnets:
ip6 -r -s 2607:5300:60:: 48 56 5
2607:5300:60:6300::
2607:5300:60:f300::
2607:5300:60:7000::
2607:5300:60:ce00::
2607:5300:60:9100::
/48 subnet divided into /56 subnets (output in abbreviated mode):
ip6 -R -s 2607:5300:60:: 48 56
{"start":"2607:5300:60::","end":"2607:5300:60:ff00::","size":256}
ip6 -p 2607:5300:60:1234:cafe:babe:dead:beef 64
f.e.e.b.d.a.e.d.e.b.a.b.e.f.a.c
