IP2Proxy Node.js Module

This module allows user to query an IP address if it was being used as VPN anonymizer, open proxies, web proxies, Tor exits, data center, web hosting (DCH) range, search engine robots (SES) and residential (RES). It lookup the proxy IP address from IP2Proxy BIN Data file. This data file can be downloaded at

Free IP2Proxy BIN Data: https://lite.ip2location.com

Commercial IP2Proxy BIN Data: https://www.ip2location.com/database/ip2proxy

As an alternative, this module can also call the IP2Proxy Web Service. This requires an API key. If you don't have an existing API key, you can subscribe for one at the below:

https://www.ip2location.com/web-service/ip2proxy

Installation

To install this module type the following:

npm install ip2proxy-nodejs

QUERY USING THE BIN FILE

Methods

Below are the methods supported in this class.

Method Name Description open Open the IP2Proxy BIN data for lookup. close Close and clean up the file pointer. getPackageVersion Get the package version (1 to 11 for PX1 to PX11 respectively). getModuleVersion Get the module version. getDatabaseVersion Get the database version. isProxy Check whether if an IP address was a proxy. Returned value: -1 : errors

0 : not a proxy

1 : a proxy

2 : a data center IP address or search engine robot getAll Return the proxy information in an object. getProxyType Return the proxy type. Please visit IP2Location for the list of proxy types supported getCountryShort Return the ISO3166-1 country code (2-digits) of the proxy. getCountryLong Return the ISO3166-1 country name of the proxy. getRegion Return the ISO3166-2 region name of the proxy. Please visit ISO3166-2 Subdivision Code for the information of ISO3166-2 supported getCity Return the city name of the proxy. getISP Return the ISP name of the proxy. getDomain Return the domain name of the proxy. getUsageType Return the usage type classification of the proxy. Please visit IP2Location for the list of usage types supported. getASN Return the autonomous system number of the proxy. getAS Return the autonomous system name of the proxy. getLastSeen Return the number of days that the proxy was last seen. getThreat Return the threat type of the proxy. getProvider Return the provider of the proxy.

Usage

const {IP2Proxy} = require ( "ip2proxy-nodejs" ); let ip2proxy = new IP2Proxy(); if (ip2proxy.open( "./IP2PROXY-IP-PROXYTYPE-COUNTRY-REGION-CITY-ISP-DOMAIN-USAGETYPE-ASN-LASTSEEN-THREAT-RESIDENTIAL-PROVIDER.BIN" ) == 0 ) { ip = '199.83.103.79' ; console .log( "GetModuleVersion: " + ip2proxy.getModuleVersion()); console .log( "GetPackageVersion: " + ip2proxy.getPackageVersion()); console .log( "GetDatabaseVersion: " + ip2proxy.getDatabaseVersion()); console .log( "isProxy: " + ip2proxy.isProxy(ip)); console .log( "ProxyType: " + ip2proxy.getProxyType(ip)); console .log( "CountryShort: " + ip2proxy.getCountryShort(ip)); console .log( "CountryLong: " + ip2proxy.getCountryLong(ip)); console .log( "Region: " + ip2proxy.getRegion(ip)); console .log( "City: " + ip2proxy.getCity(ip)); console .log( "ISP: " + ip2proxy.getISP(ip)); console .log( "Domain: " + ip2proxy.getDomain(ip)); console .log( "UsageType: " + ip2proxy.getUsageType(ip)); console .log( "ASN: " + ip2proxy.getASN(ip)); console .log( "AS: " + ip2proxy.getAS(ip)); console .log( "LastSeen: " + ip2proxy.getLastSeen(ip)); console .log( "Threat: " + ip2proxy.getThreat(ip)); console .log( "Provider: " + ip2proxy.getProvider(ip)); let all = ip2proxy.getAll(ip); console .log( "isProxy: " + all.isProxy); console .log( "proxyType: " + all.proxyType); console .log( "countryShort: " + all.countryShort); console .log( "countryLong: " + all.countryLong); console .log( "region: " + all.region); console .log( "city: " + all.city); console .log( "isp: " + all.isp); console .log( "domain: " + all.domain); console .log( "usagetype: " + all.usageType); console .log( "asn: " + all.asn); console .log( "as: " + all.as); console .log( "lastSeen: " + all.lastSeen); console .log( "threat: " + all.threat); console .log( "provider: " + all.provider); } else { console .log( "Error reading BIN file." ); } ip2proxy.close();

QUERY USING THE IP2PROXY PROXY DETECTION WEB SERVICE

Methods

Below are the methods supported in this class.

Method Name Description open(apiKey, apiPackage, useSSL = true) Expects 2 or 3 input parameters: IP2Proxy API Key. Package (PX1 - PX11) Use HTTPS or HTTP lookup(myIP, callback) Query IP address. This method returns an object containing the proxy info. countryCode

countryName

regionName

cityName

isp

domain

usageType

asn

as

lastSeen

threat

proxyType

isProxy

provider getCredit(callback) This method returns the web service credit balance in an object.

Usage

const {IP2ProxyWebService} = require ( "ip2proxy-nodejs" ); let ws = new IP2ProxyWebService(); let ip = "8.8.8.8" ; let apiKey = "YOUR_API_KEY" ; let apiPackage = "PX11" ; let useSSL = true ; ws.open(apiKey, apiPackage, useSSL); ws.lookup(ip, (err, data) => { if (!err) { console .log(data); ws.getCredit( ( err, data ) => { if (!err) { console .log(data); } }); } });

Proxy Type

Proxy Type Description VPN Anonymizing VPN services TOR Tor Exit Nodes PUB Public Proxies WEB Web Proxies DCH Hosting Providers/Data Center SES Search Engine Robots RES Residential Proxies [PX10+]

Usage Type

Usage Type Description COM Commercial ORG Organization GOV Government MIL Military EDU University/College/School LIB Library CDN Content Delivery Network ISP Fixed Line ISP MOB Mobile ISP DCH Data Center/Web Hosting/Transit SES Search Engine Spider RSV Reserved

Threat Type