IP Address Set

Efficient mutable set data structure optimized for use with IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. The primary use case is for working with potentially large IP blacklists.

Works in the browser with browserify! This module is used by WebTorrent.

install

npm install ip- set

usage

const IPSet = require ( 'ip-set' ) const ipSet = new IPSet( ) ipSet.add(exampleBlockedIP1) ipSet.add(exampleBlockedIP2) let isBlocked = ipSet.contains(exampleBlockedIP2)

CIDR ip's are also supported

ipSet.add( `192.168.1.0/24` ); let isBlockedInList = ipSet.contains( '192.168.1.0' ); isBlockedInList = ipSet.contains( '192.168.1.255' );

todo

(prioritized highest to lowest)

Port IPv4 implementation from torrent-stream

Add basic tests

Support CIDR notation

Support IPv6

Investigate potential use of node-iptrie

credits

Original interval-tree written by galedric for torrent-stream. Ported to an isolated npm module by transitive-bullshit for webtorrent.

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Travis Fischer

