Efficient mutable set data structure optimized for use with IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. The primary use case is for working with potentially large IP blacklists.
npm install ip-set
const IPSet = require('ip-set')
const ipSet = new IPSet(/* optionally pass an array of IP addresses to seed the set with */)
ipSet.add(exampleBlockedIP1)
ipSet.add(exampleBlockedIP2)
let isBlocked = ipSet.contains(exampleBlockedIP2) // isBlocked will be true
CIDR ip's are also supported
ipSet.add(`192.168.1.0/24`);
let isBlockedInList = ipSet.contains('192.168.1.0');// isBlockedInList will be true
isBlockedInList = ipSet.contains('192.168.1.255');// isBlockedInList will be true
torrent-stream
Original interval-tree written by galedric for torrent-stream. Ported to an isolated npm module by transitive-bullshit for webtorrent.
MIT. Copyright (c) Travis Fischer
