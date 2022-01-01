Regular expression for matching IP addresses
$ npm install ip-regex
This module targets Node.js 8 or later and the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. If you want support for older browsers, use version 2.1.0:
npm install ip-regex@2.1.0
const ipRegex = require('ip-regex');
// Contains an IP address?
ipRegex().test('unicorn 192.168.0.1');
//=> true
// Is an IP address?
ipRegex({exact: true}).test('unicorn 192.168.0.1');
//=> false
ipRegex.v6({exact: true}).test('1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8');
//=> true
'unicorn 192.168.0.1 cake 1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8 rainbow'.match(ipRegex());
//=> ['192.168.0.1', '1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8']
// Contains an IP address?
ipRegex({includeBoundaries: true}).test('192.168.0.2000000000');
//=> false
// Matches an IP address?
'192.168.0.2000000000'.match(ipRegex({includeBoundaries: true}));
//=> null
Returns a regex for matching both IPv4 and IPv6.
Returns a regex for matching IPv4.
Returns a regex for matching IPv6.
Type:
Object
Type:
boolean
Default:
false (Matches any IP address in a string)
Only match an exact string. Useful with
RegExp#test() to check if a string is an IP address.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Include boundaries in the regex. When
true,
192.168.0.2000000000 will report as an invalid IPv4 address. If this option is not set, the mentioned IPv4 address would report as valid (ignoring the trailing zeros).
MIT © Sindre Sorhus