Regular expression for matching IP addresses

Install

npm install ip-regex

This module targets Node.js 8 or later and the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. If you want support for older browsers, use version 2.1.0: npm install ip-regex@2.1.0

Usage

const ipRegex = require ( 'ip-regex' ); ipRegex().test( 'unicorn 192.168.0.1' ); ipRegex({ exact : true }).test( 'unicorn 192.168.0.1' ); ipRegex.v6({ exact : true }).test( '1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8' ); 'unicorn 192.168.0.1 cake 1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8 rainbow' .match(ipRegex()); ipRegex({ includeBoundaries : true }).test( '192.168.0.2000000000' ); '192.168.0.2000000000' .match(ipRegex({ includeBoundaries : true }));

API

Returns a regex for matching both IPv4 and IPv6.

Returns a regex for matching IPv4.

Returns a regex for matching IPv6.

options

Type: Object

exact

Type: boolean

Default: false (Matches any IP address in a string)

Only match an exact string. Useful with RegExp#test() to check if a string is an IP address.

includeBoundaries

Type: boolean

Default: false

Include boundaries in the regex. When true , 192.168.0.2000000000 will report as an invalid IPv4 address. If this option is not set, the mentioned IPv4 address would report as valid (ignoring the trailing zeros).

Related

is-ip - Check if a string is an IP address

is-cidr - Check if a string is an IP address in CIDR notation

cidr-regex - Regular expression for matching IP addresses in CIDR notation

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus