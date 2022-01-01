openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ir

ip-regex

by Sindre Sorhus
4.3.0 (see all)

Regular expression for matching IP addresses

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.9M

GitHub Stars

161

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ip-regex

Regular expression for matching IP addresses

Install

$ npm install ip-regex

This module targets Node.js 8 or later and the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. If you want support for older browsers, use version 2.1.0: npm install ip-regex@2.1.0

Usage

const ipRegex = require('ip-regex');

// Contains an IP address?
ipRegex().test('unicorn 192.168.0.1');
//=> true

// Is an IP address?
ipRegex({exact: true}).test('unicorn 192.168.0.1');
//=> false

ipRegex.v6({exact: true}).test('1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8');
//=> true

'unicorn 192.168.0.1 cake 1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8 rainbow'.match(ipRegex());
//=> ['192.168.0.1', '1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8']

// Contains an IP address?
ipRegex({includeBoundaries: true}).test('192.168.0.2000000000');
//=> false

// Matches an IP address?
'192.168.0.2000000000'.match(ipRegex({includeBoundaries: true}));
//=> null

API

ipRegex([options])

Returns a regex for matching both IPv4 and IPv6.

ipRegex.v4([options])

Returns a regex for matching IPv4.

ipRegex.v6([options])

Returns a regex for matching IPv6.

options

Type: Object

exact

Type: boolean
Default: false (Matches any IP address in a string)

Only match an exact string. Useful with RegExp#test() to check if a string is an IP address.

includeBoundaries

Type: boolean
Default: false

Include boundaries in the regex. When true, 192.168.0.2000000000 will report as an invalid IPv4 address. If this option is not set, the mentioned IPv4 address would report as valid (ignoring the trailing zeros).

  • is-ip - Check if a string is an IP address
  • is-cidr - Check if a string is an IP address in CIDR notation
  • cidr-regex - Regular expression for matching IP addresses in CIDR notation

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial