irc

ip-range-check

by Daniel Compton
0.2.0 (see all)

Node module for checking if an IP address is within a CIDR range or matches another IP

Readme

IP Range Check

This module lets you check if an IP matches one or more IP's or CIDR ranges. It handles IPv6, IPv4, and IPv4-mapped over IPv6 addresses.

It accepts either:

  • A single CIDR or IP string, e.g. "125.19.23.0/24", or "2001:cdba::3257:9652", or "62.230.58.1"
  • An array of CIDR and/or IP strings, e.g. ["125.19.23.0/24", "2001:cdba::3257:9652", "62.230.58.1"]

Importantly, it cannot match an IPv4 address to an IPv6 CIDR or vice versa, (IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses notwithstanding).

Installing

npm install ip-range-check --save

IPv4

var ipRangeCheck = require("ip-range-check");

// Checks CIDR
ipRangeCheck("192.168.1.1", "102.1.5.2/24")
// > false
ipRangeCheck("192.168.1.1", "192.168.1.0/24")
// > true

// Checks if IP matches string
ipRangeCheck("192.168.1.1", "192.168.1.1")
// > true

// Checks array of CIDR's and string
ipRangeCheck("192.168.1.1", ["102.1.5.2/24", "192.168.1.0/24", "106.1.180.84"])
// > true

// Compare IPv6 with IPv4
ipRangeCheck("195.58.1.62", ["::1/128", "125.92.12.53"])
// > false

IPv6

var ipRangeCheck = require("ip-range-check");

// Handles IPv6 in the same fashion as IPv4
ipRangeCheck("::1", "::2/128")
// > false
ipRangeCheck("::1", ["::2", "::3/128"])
// > false
ipRangeCheck("2001:cdba::3257:9652", "2001:cdba::3257:9652/128")
// > true

// IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses are automatically converted back to IPv4 addresses
// and will match against IPv4 CIDR/IP's.
ipRangeCheck("0:0:0:0:0:FFFF:222.1.41.90", "222.1.41.0/24")
// > true

// IPv6 addresses/CIDR's are normalised
ipRangeCheck("2001:cdba:0000:0000:0000:0000:3257:9652", ["2001:cdba::3257:9652"])
// > true

Developing

To run the tests:

npm test

happycontributer16 Ratings130 Reviews
December 21, 2020
Easy to Use

I used this library to validate IP address entered by the user in a form so that redundant data is added, it supports subnet and masked IPs as well so it was pretty good.

0

