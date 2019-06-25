This module lets you check if an IP matches one or more IP's or CIDR ranges. It handles IPv6, IPv4, and IPv4-mapped over IPv6 addresses.
It accepts either:
"125.19.23.0/24", or
"2001:cdba::3257:9652", or
"62.230.58.1"
["125.19.23.0/24", "2001:cdba::3257:9652", "62.230.58.1"]
Importantly, it cannot match an IPv4 address to an IPv6 CIDR or vice versa, (IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses notwithstanding).
npm install ip-range-check --save
var ipRangeCheck = require("ip-range-check");
// Checks CIDR
ipRangeCheck("192.168.1.1", "102.1.5.2/24")
// > false
ipRangeCheck("192.168.1.1", "192.168.1.0/24")
// > true
// Checks if IP matches string
ipRangeCheck("192.168.1.1", "192.168.1.1")
// > true
// Checks array of CIDR's and string
ipRangeCheck("192.168.1.1", ["102.1.5.2/24", "192.168.1.0/24", "106.1.180.84"])
// > true
// Compare IPv6 with IPv4
ipRangeCheck("195.58.1.62", ["::1/128", "125.92.12.53"])
// > false
var ipRangeCheck = require("ip-range-check");
// Handles IPv6 in the same fashion as IPv4
ipRangeCheck("::1", "::2/128")
// > false
ipRangeCheck("::1", ["::2", "::3/128"])
// > false
ipRangeCheck("2001:cdba::3257:9652", "2001:cdba::3257:9652/128")
// > true
// IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses are automatically converted back to IPv4 addresses
// and will match against IPv4 CIDR/IP's.
ipRangeCheck("0:0:0:0:0:FFFF:222.1.41.90", "222.1.41.0/24")
// > true
// IPv6 addresses/CIDR's are normalised
ipRangeCheck("2001:cdba:0000:0000:0000:0000:3257:9652", ["2001:cdba::3257:9652"])
// > true
To run the tests:
npm test
I used this library to validate IP address entered by the user in a form so that redundant data is added, it supports subnet and masked IPs as well so it was pretty good.