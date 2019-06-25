IP Range Check

This module lets you check if an IP matches one or more IP's or CIDR ranges. It handles IPv6, IPv4, and IPv4-mapped over IPv6 addresses.

It accepts either:

A single CIDR or IP string, e.g. "125.19.23.0/24" , or "2001:cdba::3257:9652" , or "62.230.58.1"

, or , or An array of CIDR and/or IP strings, e.g. ["125.19.23.0/24", "2001:cdba::3257:9652", "62.230.58.1"]

Importantly, it cannot match an IPv4 address to an IPv6 CIDR or vice versa, (IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses notwithstanding).

Installing

npm install ip-range-check --save

IPv4

var ipRangeCheck = require ( "ip-range-check" ); ipRangeCheck( "192.168.1.1" , "102.1.5.2/24" ) ipRangeCheck( "192.168.1.1" , "192.168.1.0/24" ) ipRangeCheck( "192.168.1.1" , "192.168.1.1" ) ipRangeCheck( "192.168.1.1" , [ "102.1.5.2/24" , "192.168.1.0/24" , "106.1.180.84" ]) ipRangeCheck( "195.58.1.62" , [ "::1/128" , "125.92.12.53" ])

IPv6

var ipRangeCheck = require ( "ip-range-check" ); ipRangeCheck( "::1" , "::2/128" ) ipRangeCheck( "::1" , [ "::2" , "::3/128" ]) ipRangeCheck( "2001:cdba::3257:9652" , "2001:cdba::3257:9652/128" ) ipRangeCheck( "0:0:0:0:0:FFFF:222.1.41.90" , "222.1.41.0/24" ) ipRangeCheck( "2001:cdba:0000:0000:0000:0000:3257:9652" , [ "2001:cdba::3257:9652" ])

Developing

To run the tests: