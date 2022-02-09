openbase logo
by Michael Gorianskyi
0.1.2 (see all)

A fast offline IP lookup library. Returns blacklist status, detects VPN/hosting and shows geo info.

Documentation
773

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

IP Index

An offline lookup database of IPs, belonging to hosting data-centers.

Project contains:

  • Data-center ASNs CSV list
  • NPM library
  • Dockerized webservice

Why this exists

Most existing solutions to detect VPNs/Proxies provide HTTP APIs or binary databases on a subscription model. Downsides of the existing projects are:

  • Not cost-effective
  • Not portable
  • Not fast enough

This solution is:

  • Free
  • Portable (Docker)
  • Fast and efficient (caching reverse proxy)

False positives are possible.

Methods of validation

One of the target ASN IPs is checked against one or more of the known IP scoring services:

Usage (node)

npm install ip-index

See the example file:

node ./src/example.js

Output:

[
  {
    start: 134217728,
    end: 142606335,
    subnet: '8.0.0.0/9',
    asn: 3356,
    hosting: false,
    handle: 'LEVEL3',
    description: 'Level 3 Parent',
    subnetsNum: 527
  },
  {
    start: 134744064,
    end: 134744319,
    subnet: '8.8.8.0/24',
    asn: 15169,
    hosting: true,
    handle: 'GOOGLE',
    description: 'Google LLC',
    subnetsNum: 75
  }
]
time: 7.22ms

Usage (web service)

docker-compose -f docker-compose.yml up -d

Now open this url in browser: http://localhost/8.8.8.8

Acknowledgments

