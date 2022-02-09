An offline lookup database of IPs, belonging to hosting data-centers.
Project contains:
Most existing solutions to detect VPNs/Proxies provide HTTP APIs or binary databases on a subscription model. Downsides of the existing projects are:
This solution is:
False positives are possible.
One of the target ASN IPs is checked against one or more of the known IP scoring services:
npm install ip-index
See the example file:
node ./src/example.js
Output:
[
{
start: 134217728,
end: 142606335,
subnet: '8.0.0.0/9',
asn: 3356,
hosting: false,
handle: 'LEVEL3',
description: 'Level 3 Parent',
subnetsNum: 527
},
{
start: 134744064,
end: 134744319,
subnet: '8.8.8.0/24',
asn: 15169,
hosting: true,
handle: 'GOOGLE',
description: 'Google LLC',
subnetsNum: 75
}
]
time: 7.22ms
docker-compose -f docker-compose.yml up -d
Now open this url in browser:
http://localhost/8.8.8.8