IP Index

An offline lookup database of IPs, belonging to hosting data-centers.

Project contains:

Data-center ASNs CSV list

NPM library

Dockerized webservice

Why this exists

Most existing solutions to detect VPNs/Proxies provide HTTP APIs or binary databases on a subscription model. Downsides of the existing projects are:

Not cost-effective

Not portable

Not fast enough

This solution is:

Free

Portable (Docker)

Fast and efficient (caching reverse proxy)

False positives are possible.

Methods of validation

One of the target ASN IPs is checked against one or more of the known IP scoring services:

Usage (node)

npm install ip-index

See the example file:

node ./src/example.js

Output:

[ { start: 134217728 , end: 142606335 , subnet: '8.0.0.0/9' , asn: 3356 , hosting: false , handle: 'LEVEL3' , description: 'Level 3 Parent' , subnetsNum: 527 }, { start: 134744064 , end: 134744319 , subnet: '8.8.8.0/24' , asn: 15169 , hosting: true , handle: 'GOOGLE' , description: 'Google LLC' , subnetsNum: 75 } ] time: 7. 22ms

Usage (web service)

docker-compose -f docker-compose.yml up -d

Now open this url in browser: http://localhost/8.8.8.8

Acknowledgments