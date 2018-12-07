IP Geolocation API Javascript SDK

Introduction

IPGeolocation API is the solution to identify country code (ISO2 and ISO3 standard), country name, continent code, continent name, country capital, state/province, district, city, zip code, latitude and longitude of city, is country belongs to Europian Union, calling code, top level domain (TLD), languages, country flag, internet service provider (ISP), connection type, organization, geoname ID, currency code, currency name, time zone ID, time zone offset, current time in the time zone, is time zone in daylight saving time, and total daylight savings. This document provides important information to help you get up to speed with IPGeolocation API using IP Geolocation API Javascript SDK.

Developers can use this Javascript SDK for software and web projects related to, but not limited to:

Display native language and currency Redirect based on the country Digital rights management Web log stats and analysis Auto-selection of country, state/province and city on forms Filter access from countries you do not do business with Geo-targeting for increased sales and click-through

Quick Start Guide

You need a valid 'IPGeolocation API key' to use this SDK. Sign up here and get your free API key if you don't have one.

Note: Complete documentation to use this SDK is also available at IP Geolocation API JavaScript SDK Documentation.

System Requirements

Internet connection is required to run this component.

Installation

NPM

$ npm install ip-geolocation-api-javascript-sdk

Basic Usage

Setup API

var IPGeolocationAPI = require ( 'ip-geolocation-api-javascript-sdk' ); var ipgeolocationApi = new IPGeolocationAPI( "YOUR_API_KEY" , false );

Geolocation Lookup

function handleResponse ( json ) { console .log(json); } var GeolocationParams = require ( 'ip-geolocation-api-javascript-sdk/GeolocationParams.js' ); ipgeolocationApi.getGeolocation(handleResponse); var geolocationParams = new GeolocationParams(); geolocationParams.setIPAddress( '1.1.1.1' ); geolocationParams.setLang( 'ru' ); ipgeolocationApi.getGeolocation(handleResponse, geolocationParams); var geolocationParams = new GeolocationParams(); geolocationParams.setIPAddress( '1.1.1.1' ); geolocationParams.setFields( 'geo,time_zone,currency' ); ipgeolocationApi.getGeolocation(handleResponse, geolocationParams); var geolocationParams = new GeolocationParams(); geolocationParams.setExcludes( 'continent_name,country_code3,time_zone' ); geolocationParams.setLang( 'it' ); ipgeolocationApi.getGeolocation(handleResponse, geolocationParams);

Bulk Geolocations Lookup

var geolocationParams = new GeolocationParams(); geolocationParams.setLang( 'de' ); geolocationParams.setIPAddresses([ '1.1.1.1' , '2.2.2.2' , '3.3.3.3' ]); ipgeolocationApi.getGeolocation(handleResponse, geolocationParams); var geolocationParams = new GeolocationParams(); geolocationParams.setIPAddresses([ '1.1.1.1' , '2.2.2.2' , '3.3.3.3' ]); geolocationParams.setFields( 'geo' ); ipgeolocationApi.getGeolocation(geolocationParams, geoResponse);

Timezone API

var TimezoneParams = require ( 'ip-geolocation-api-javascript-sdk/TimezoneParams.js' ); var timezoneParams = new TimezoneParams(); timezoneParams.setTimezone( 'America/Los_Angeles' ); ipgeolocationApi.getTimezone(handleResponse, timezoneParams); var timezoneParams = new TimezoneParams(); timezoneParams.setCoordinates( '37.1838139' , '-123.8105225' ); ipgeolocationApi.getTimezone(handleResponse, timezoneParams); var timezoneParams = new TimezoneParams(); timezoneParams.setIPAddress( '1.1.1.1' ); ipgeolocationApi.getTimezone(handleResponse, timezoneParams); ipgeolocationApi.getTimezone(handleResponse);

** IPGeolocation provides geolocation information in the following languages:

English (en)

German (de)

Russian (ru)

Japanese (ja)

French (fr)

Chinese Simplified (cn)

Spanish (es)

Czech (cs)

Italian (it)

By default, geolocation information is returned in English. Response in a language other than English is available to paid users only.