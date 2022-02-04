Install

npm install ip-cidr

About

Module for working with CIDR (v4, v6). Based on ip-address.

Example

const IPCIDR = require ( "ip-cidr" ); const BigInteger = require ( "jsbn" ).BigInteger; const address = "50.165.190.0/23" ; if (!IPCIDR.isValidAddress(address)) { return ; } const cidr = new IPCIDR(address); cidr.start(); cidr.end({ type : "bigInteger" }); cidr.loop( ip => console .log(ip), { type : "addressObject" }); cidr.toArray({ type : "bigInteger" }); cidr.toArray({ from : 1 , limit : new BigInteger( '2' ) }); cidr.toArray({ from : new BigInteger( '1' ), to : 3 }); cidr.toArray({ from : '50.165.190.1' , to : '50.165.190.3' }); cidr.toRange();

Client side

Load /dist/ip-cidr.js as a script and you can get the library in window.IPCIDR

API

to return an "ip-address" module object in the necessary format

to check the address is valid or not

to create an object address from the string

to check the address belongs to the range

to get the start ip address

to get the end ip address

to convert the cidr to a string like "50.165.190.0/23"

to convert the cidr to an array with start and end ip addresses [startIp, endIp]

to convert the cidr to an object with start and end ip addresses {start: startIp, end: endIp}

to convert the cidr to an array with all ip addresses in the range

you can get information by chunks using options.from/options.limit or options.from/options.to

you can pass the second argument "results" (object) to get all chunk pagination information

to run fn for each element of the range

you can use the same chunk options as in .toArray()