npm install ip-cidr
Module for working with CIDR (v4, v6). Based on ip-address.
const IPCIDR = require("ip-cidr");
const BigInteger = require("jsbn").BigInteger;
const address = "50.165.190.0/23";
if(!IPCIDR.isValidAddress(address)) {
return;
}
const cidr = new IPCIDR(address);
// get start ip address as a string
cidr.start();
// get end ip address as a big integer
cidr.end({ type: "bigInteger" });
// do something with each element of the range
cidr.loop(ip => console.log(ip), { type: "addressObject" });
// get an array of all ip addresses in the range as a big integer;
cidr.toArray({ type: "bigInteger" });
// get an array by chunks using from/limit
cidr.toArray({ from: 1, limit: new BigInteger('2') });
// get an array by chunks using from/to
cidr.toArray({ from: new BigInteger('1'), to: 3 });
cidr.toArray({ from: '50.165.190.1', to: '50.165.190.3' });
// get an array of start and end ip addresses as a string [startIpAsString, endIpAsString]
cidr.toRange();
Load /dist/ip-cidr.js as a script and you can get the library in window.IPCIDR
to return an "ip-address" module object in the necessary format
to check the address is valid or not
to create an object address from the string
to check the address belongs to the range
to get the start ip address
to get the end ip address
to convert the cidr to a string like "50.165.190.0/23"
to convert the cidr to an array with start and end ip addresses [startIp, endIp]
to convert the cidr to an object with start and end ip addresses {start: startIp, end: endIp}
to convert the cidr to an array with all ip addresses in the range
you can get information by chunks using options.from/options.limit or options.from/options.to
you can pass the second argument "results" (object) to get all chunk pagination information
to run fn for each element of the range
you can use the same chunk options as in .toArray()