ip-address is a library for validating and manipulating IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in JavaScript.

Migrating from 6.x to 7.x

ip-address was rewritten in TypeScript for version 7. If you were using version 6 you'll need to make these changes to upgrade:

Instead of checking isValid() , which has been removed, you'll need to use a try / catch if you're accepting unknown input. This made the TypeScript types substantially easier as well as allowed the use of an AddressError class which will contain a parseMessage if an error occurred in the parsing step.

, which has been removed, you'll need to use a / if you're accepting unknown input. This made the TypeScript types substantially easier as well as allowed the use of an class which will contain a if an error occurred in the parsing step. Instead of using the error , parseError , and valid attributes you'll need to use the message and parseMessage of the thrown AddressError .

Documentation

Documentation is available at ip-address.js.org.

Examples

var Address6 = require ( 'ip-address' ).Address6; var address = new Address6( '2001:0:ce49:7601:e866:efff:62c3:fffe' ); var teredo = address.inspectTeredo(); teredo.client4;

Features

Usable via CommonJS or ESM

Parsing of all IPv6 notations

Parsing of IPv6 addresses and ports from URLs with Address6.fromURL(url)

Validity checking

Decoding of the Teredo information in an address

Whether one address is a valid subnet of another

What special properties a given address has (multicast prefix, unique local address prefix, etc.)

Number of subnets of a certain size in a given address

Display methods Hex, binary, and decimal Canonical form Correct form IPv4-compatible (i.e. ::ffff:192.168.0.1 )

Works in node and the browser (with browserify)

~1,600 test cases

Used by