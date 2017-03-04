openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ip

ip

by Fedor Indutny
1.1.5 (see all)

IP address tools for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.9M

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

IP

IP address utilities for node.js

Installation

npm

npm install ip

git

git clone https://github.com/indutny/node-ip.git

Usage

Get your ip address, compare ip addresses, validate ip addresses, etc.

var ip = require('ip');

ip.address() // my ip address
ip.isEqual('::1', '::0:1'); // true
ip.toBuffer('127.0.0.1') // Buffer([127, 0, 0, 1])
ip.toString(new Buffer([127, 0, 0, 1])) // 127.0.0.1
ip.fromPrefixLen(24) // 255.255.255.0
ip.mask('192.168.1.134', '255.255.255.0') // 192.168.1.0
ip.cidr('192.168.1.134/26') // 192.168.1.128
ip.not('255.255.255.0') // 0.0.0.255
ip.or('192.168.1.134', '0.0.0.255') // 192.168.1.255
ip.isPrivate('127.0.0.1') // true
ip.isV4Format('127.0.0.1'); // true
ip.isV6Format('::ffff:127.0.0.1'); // true

// operate on buffers in-place
var buf = new Buffer(128);
var offset = 64;
ip.toBuffer('127.0.0.1', buf, offset);  // [127, 0, 0, 1] at offset 64
ip.toString(buf, offset, 4);            // '127.0.0.1'

// subnet information
ip.subnet('192.168.1.134', '255.255.255.192')
// { networkAddress: '192.168.1.128',
//   firstAddress: '192.168.1.129',
//   lastAddress: '192.168.1.190',
//   broadcastAddress: '192.168.1.191',
//   subnetMask: '255.255.255.192',
//   subnetMaskLength: 26,
//   numHosts: 62,
//   length: 64,
//   contains: function(addr){...} }
ip.cidrSubnet('192.168.1.134/26')
// Same as previous.

// range checking
ip.cidrSubnet('192.168.1.134/26').contains('192.168.1.190') // true


// ipv4 long conversion
ip.toLong('127.0.0.1'); // 2130706433
ip.fromLong(2130706433); // '127.0.0.1'

License

This software is licensed under the MIT License.

Copyright Fedor Indutny, 2012.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial