This project includes two programs:
###iotkit-admin This is a command line "wrapper" for the REST API, enabling you to test connectivity, activate a device, register time series and send observations all from the command line.
###iotkit-agent This is a "agent" program intended to run as a services. You can send a very simple message, such as:
{"n": "temp", "v": 26.9}
to a UDP socket on port 41234. The agent will add the security token, add a time stamp, convert "temp" to the component (time series) ID, and send a POST over SSL to the cloud server.
We have an Arduino library which can send this message to the agent, and you can write your own in other languages.
Here is a getting started document which walks you through this material:
If you are participating in a Intel-sponsored hackathon, the agent may be pre-installed on your Galileo or Edison. Try opening a shell on the board and running:
# iotkit-admin test
If the program is not installed, you can install it following these steps:
# git clone https://github.com/enableiot/iotkit-agent.git
# cd iotkit-agent
# npm install
##Which version of the command line?
If the agent has been pre-installed on your Galileo or Edison board, you can run:
# iotkit-admin test
but if it isn't installed, you will need "cd" to the directory where you installed it and run it from the local directory (note the leading ./ and the trailing .js):
# ./iotkit-agent.js test
##Setting up you board
###1 Test the connection to the cloud
# iotkit-admin test
2014-10-05T22:05:12.055Z - info: Connected to broker.us.enableiot.com
2014-10-05T22:05:12.055Z - info: Environment: PROD
2014-10-05T22:05:12.055Z - info: Build: 0.10.3
Note: For more information about iotkit-admin commands, go to section Notes about "admin" commands.
####1.3 Configuring the agent
The iotkit-agent requires to be register at iotkit-dashboard. You will need and id (a.k.a Device Id) to register the Galileo in the iotkit-dashboard. In To get this Device Id, run the command:
iotkit-admin device-id
In the Dashboard enter both Id and Gateway as output by previous command.
Or, you can set a different Device Id with this command:
iotkit-admin set-device-id <device_id>
After the registration in the iotkit-dashboard, copy the activation code displayed in the My Account UI, tab Details (in Account menu) and activate the device by executing:
iotkit-admin activate <activation_code>
The device should be active system wide. To verify that, go back to your iotkit dashboard and verify the status of the device previously registered.
####1.4 Starting the Agent
Once the device has been activated, the iotkit-agent has to be started. To do that simply execute the start script:
systemctl start iotkit-agent
##2. Installing using npm
Follow these steps to install the iotkit-agent if you want to try in any Linux environment or if you got a Galileo without the iotkit-agent pre-installed.
To install the iotkit-agent using npm, just run:
npm install iotkit-agent
mv node_modules/iotkit-agent ./
Once you have a copy of the iotkit-agent locally, you will need to install forever:
cd iotkit-agent
npm install forever
####2.1 Testing the connection with iotkit-dashboard
Run the following command to find the enableiot dashboard:
./iotkit-admin.js test
Note: For more information about iotkit-admin commands, go to section Notes about "admin" commands.
####2.2 Configuring and Activating the Agent
The steps to configure and activate the agent are almost the same as the scenario where the iotkit-agent has been pre-installed in the Galileo.
So, you will need to register the iotkit-agent at the iotkit-dashboard. To do that, you need to obtain the Device Id and Gateway Id by executing those commands :
./iotkit-admin.js device-id
./iotkit-admin.js gateway-id
If both Gateway Id and Device Id weren't set in the past, they will have the same value on the beginning.
In the Dashboard enter both Id and Gateway as output by previous commands.
Or, you can set a different Device Id with this command:
./iotkit-admin.js set-device-id <device_id>
You can also set a different Device name with this command:
./iotkit-admin.js set-device-name <device_name>
Or a different Gateway Id with this command:
./iotkit-admin.js set-gateway-id <gateway_id>
Once you get the Device Id and Gateway Id, use them to register the device id in your dashboard.
After the device registration, copy the activation code in My Account UI, tab Details (in Account menu) and execute the activation command:
./iotkit-admin.js activate <activation_code>
The device should be active system wide. To verify that, go back to your iotkit dashboard and verify the status of the device previously registered.
####2.3 Starting the Agent
To start the iotkit-agent service simply execute the start script:
./start-agent.sh
####2.4 Stopping the Agent
Yes, you guessed it, run the stop script:
./stop-agent.sh
##3. Upgrading
Note: To avoid losing configuration settings on an activated device, special care must be taken when upgrading the agent.
Make note of your current agent version:
iotkit-admin -V
If your agent version is older than 1.6.0 you will need to backup and migrate your configuration settings. See the migration instructions below. Otherwise, backup/export configuration data to a permanent location (if you have not already done so):
iotkit-agent move-data-directory <data_directory>
Update agent
If you installed the Agent globally using NPM or if it came pre-installed
npm update -g iotkit-agent
If you installed locally using NPM
npm update iotkit-agent (from within your local node_modules directory)
If you initially installed locally using Git
git stash
git pull
npm -d install
Point new agent to previous configuration data folder
iotkit-admin set-data-directory <data_directory>
Run the migration script if upgrading from an agent older than 1.6.0
Restart agent process (for pre-installed agents):
systemctl restart iotkit-agent
Agent logs can be checked for errors: /tmp/agent.log
iotkit-admin -V
/etc/iotkit-agent/config.json
/usr/share/iotkit-agent/certs/token.json
/usr/share/iotkit-agent/data/sensor-list.json
Globally-installed Agent
/usr/lib/node_modules/iotkit-agent/config/config.json
/usr/lib/node_modules/iotkit-agent/data/sensor-list.json
/usr/lib/node_modules/iotkit-agent/cert/token.json
Locally-installed Agent
./iotkit-agent/config/config.json
./iotkit-agent/data/sensor-list.json
./iotkit-agent/cert/token.json
migrate.js <backup_directory>
##4. Usage
For instructions how to use the iotkit-agent please see the iotkit-samples repo.
##5. Test
The iotkit-agent project uses gruntjs mocha as its test framework. To run all tests:
Install all dev-dependencies, running:
npm install
node_modules/.bin/grunt
##6. Notes about "admin" commands
The iotkit-agent provides a set of commands (and basic options) to perform configuration over the device, as well as, some basic actions, like activation, initialization, etc.
If you run them from a Galileo with a pre-installed agent, just run
iotkit-admin.
On the other hand, if you are installing the iotkit-agent using npm, run
./iotkit-admin.js.
The following is the list of commands and options:
Commands:
test Tries to reach the server (using the current protocol).
activate <activation_code> Activates the device.
register <comp_name> <catalogid> Registers a component in the device.
reset-components Clears the component list.
observation <comp_name> <value> Sends an observation for the device, for the specific component.
catalog Displays the Catalog from the device's account.
components Displays components registered for this device.
initialize Resets both the token and the component's list.
update Send update device request to dashboard
protocol <protocol> Set the protocol to 'mqtt' or 'rest'
host <host> [<port>] Sets the cloud hostname for the current protocol.
device-id Displays the device id.
set-device-id <id> Overrides the device id.
clear-device-id Reverts to using the default device id.
save-code <activation_code> Adds the activation code to the device.
reset-code Clears the activation code of the device.
proxy <host> <port> Sets proxy For REST protocol.
reset-proxy Clears proxy For REST protocol.
set-logger-level <level> Set the logger level to 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error'
set-data-directory <path> Sets path of directory that contains sensor data.
reset-data-directory Resets to default the path of directory that contains sensor data.
move-data-directory <path> Change directory where data will be stored
`gateway-id Displays the geteway id.
`set-gateway-id Overrides the geteway id.
`set-device-name Change device name
`reset-device-name Resets to default device name.
`set-udp-port <udp_port> Overrides the port UDP listener binds to
Options:
-h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -C, --config [path] Set the config file path
##7. General notes
##8. Actuator Request Processing Components can be configured to be controlled from the cloud. Actuator requests to these devices are generated using either the iotkit-dashboard or the REST API. These actuation requests are sent to the device via MQTT protocol so the agent must be configured to uses the MQTT protocol. The agent processes incoming actuation requests, reformats them as JSON messages and sends them to local UDP port 41235. This port is configurable. The user must provide the software to listen to this port, handle requests and perform the desired action based on the parameter value (turn LED on/off, set motor speed, etc.) Example scripts can be found in the iotkit-samples repo.
Below is an example of the processed JSON message sent to local UDP port 41235 by the agent.
{
"component": "led1",
"command": "LED.v1.0",
"argv": [{
"name": "LED",
"value": "1"
}]
}
In this example, the request is for component "led1". The "command" field, "LED.v1.0", is a string that was defined in the component type for this component and may or may not have significance to the user. The "LED" parameter name and value can be used to determine what pins to turn on/off.
Note: Actuation support requires iotkit-agent version 1.5.2 or later.
##9. Certificates
Do not use the default certificates in production.
The IoT Kit Agent includes default certificates to provide "out of the box" connectivity. These are fine for public data submissions but should not be used for production deployments.
DPDP-331 – Fix #82 issue, agent will update attributes instead of reseting them
DP-4299 – Add connecting to WS server in iotkit-admin test command
DP-4279 – Print connection closed reason for WS protocol
DP-4247 – Implement ping-pong in websocket protocol of iotkit-agent
DP-3998 – IoT Kit Agent CP Header update to BSD-2
DP-3944 – Change order of options in help message of iotkit-admin
DP-3931 – Add command in agent to synchronize time.
DP-3792 – Handling agent disconnect exception
DP-3781 – Add command to agent that shows current data directory
DP-3742 – Read proxy from HTTP_PROXY environment variable
DP-3596 – During activation process connection to MQTT broker has been unnecessary closed
DP-3588 – Removing 'filterBy' function that duplicates build-in 'filter'
DP-3587 – Changing unnecessary newTimeStamp function for build-in Date.now()
DP-4689 – Fix for WS connection without proxy
DP-4247 – Improved detection of connection loss for WebSocket protocol
DP-4299 – Testing WS connection in test command
DP-4249 – Print WebSocket connection closed reason
DP-3587 – Changed execution of a custom function to create date to built-in Date.now()
DP-3588 – Removed custom filterBy function that duplicates built-in filter
DP-3596 – During activation process connection to MQTT broker has been unnecessarily closed
DP-3792 – Catch error during MQTT connection and log warning
DP-3781 – Added command for displaying current data directory
DP-3944 – Changed order of iotkit-admin commands in help message
DP-3931 – Added command for setting actual time on Galileo
DP-3864 – Support for actuations via websocket protocol.
DP-3604 – Implement HTTP pull actuations command in Agent.
DP-3690 – Proxy port is set as a number, not string.
DP-3703 – Proxy commands in agent set both REST and WS proxies
DP-3627 – Improve logs in Agent
DP-3718 – Make a counter of failed reconnection attempts and increase interval before next try
DP-3645 – Fixed problem with config location when using symlink.
DP-3463 – Added script for migration from iotkit-agent versions 1.5.6 and below.
DP-3122 – Change config loading strategy
DP-3115 – Agent should have --config parameter to provide configuration file location
DP-2775 – Create agent command that sets UDP port & address for receiving actuations
DP-3182 – Add command to move data directory with user config
DP-3265 – Add command to set device name using iotkit-admin
DP-3433 – Prepare example user config
DP-3282 – Make agent reconnect to MQTT
DP-2558 – iotkit-agent (and -admin) change the device-id with another MAC
DP-2961 – Agent accepts remote UDP messages
DP-3309 – Agent should send empty strings as credentials if no credentials provided
DP-3310 – Device is not sending device ID and token
DP-3181 – Agent should not require existence of empty or default configuration files.
DP-2970 – iotkit-admin crashes if observation command does not provide enough arguments
DP-3127 Using only local configuration files, not system ones.
DP-2199 – Unable to send observations with value lower than 0
DP-2208 – iotkit-admin.js does not work on Windows
DP-2282 – Add commands to agent to modify gateway id
DP-2344 – Timeouts and connection attempts
DP-2351 – When registering a component with short (<4 characters) name, component is not saved and no error is displayed
DP-2521 – Investigate actuation fails
DP-2652 DP-2657 – Sending measurements should not update device every time
DP-1642 – Several iotkit-admin commands do not check arguments
DP-2969 – Sending data by iotkit-agent with value 0 fails
DP-3029 – Device activation intermittent failures over REST API
DP-1977 – mqtt.createSecureClient does not pass key options
DP-3106 Script for submitting data to local agent using UDP
DP-3107 Getting Started guide in pdf has been added
Copyright (c) 2014, Intel Corporation
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.