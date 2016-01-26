deprecation notice

iothub-explorer will be retired on November 31st, 2018 and has been replaced by the Azure CLI IoT Extension.

A CLI tool to manage device identities in your IoT hub registry, send and receive messages and files from your devices, and monitor your IoT hub operations.

iothub-explorer also lets you simulate a device connected to your IoT hub.

Installing iothub-explorer

Note: This tool requires Node.js version 4.x or higher for all features to work.

To install the latest version of the iothub-explorer tool, run the following command in your command-line environment:

npm install -g iothub-explorer

You can use the following command to get additional help about all the iothub-explorer commands:

iothub-explorer help Usage: iothub-explorer [options] <command> [command-options] [command-args] Commands: login start a session on your IoT hub logout terminate the current session on your IoT hub list list the device identities currently in your IoT hub device registry create <device-id|device-json> create a device identity in your IoT hub device registry delete <device-id> delete a device identity from your IoT hub device registry get <device-id> get a device identity from your IoT hub device registry import-devices import device identities in bulk: local file -> Azure blob storage -> IoT hub export-devices export device identities in bulk: IoT hub -> Azure blob storage -> local file send <device-id> <message> send a message to the device (cloud-to-device/C2D) monitor-feedback monitor feedback sent by devices to acknowledge cloud-to-device (C2D) messages monitor-events [device-id] listen to events coming from devices (or one in particular) monitor-uploads monitor the file upload notifications endpoint monitor-ops listen to the operations monitoring endpoint of your IoT hub instance sas-token <device-id> generate a SAS Token for the given device simulate-device <device-id> simulate a device with the specified id help [cmd] display help for [cmd] Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number

Each iothub-explorer command has its own help that can be viewed by passing help the command name:

iothub-explorer help create Usage: iothub-explorer create [options] [device-id|device-json] Create a device identity in your IoT hub device registry, either using the specified device id or JSON description. Options: -h, --help output usage information -a, --auto create a device with an auto-generated device id -cs, --connection-string show the connection string for the newly created device -d, --display <property-filter> comma-separated list of device properties that should be displayed -l, --login <connection-string> connection string to use to authenticate with your IoT Hub instance -k1, --key1 <key> specify the primary key for newly created device -k2, --key2 <key> specify the secondary key for newly created device -r, --raw use this flag to return raw JSON instead of pretty-printed output -x, --x509 generate an x509 certificate to authenticate the device -dv, --daysValid number of days the x509 certificate should be valid for -t1, --thumbprint1 <thumbprint> specify the primary thumbprint of the x509 certificate -t2, --thumbprint2 <thumbprint> specify the secondary thumbprint of the x509 certificate

Examples

Working with the device identity registry

Supply your IoT hub connection string once using the login command. This means you do not need to supply the connection string for subsequent commands for the duration of the session (defaults to one hour):

iothub-explorer login "HostName=<my-hub>.azure-devices.net;SharedAccessKeyName=<my-policy>;SharedAccessKey=<my-policy-key>" Session started, expires Fri Jan 15 2016 17:00:00 GMT-0800 (Pacific Standard Time)

To retrieve information about an already-registered device from the device identity registry in your IoT hub, including the device connection string, use the following command:

iothub-explorer get known-device --connection-string - deviceId: known-device ... - connectionString: HostName=<my-hub>.azure-devices.net;DeviceId=known-device;SharedAccessKey=<known-device-key>

To register a new device and get its connection string from the device identity registry in your IoT hub, use the following command:

iothub-explorer create new-device --connection-string Created device new-device - deviceId: new-device ... - connectionString: HostName=<my-hub>.azure-devices.net;DeviceId=new-device;SharedAccessKey=<new-device-key>

To delete a device from the device identity registry in your IoT hub, use the following command:

iothub-explorer delete existing-device

Working with devices

Use the following command to monitor the device-to-cloud messages from a device:

iothub-explorer monitor-events myFirstDevice --login "HostName=<my-hub>.azure-devices.net;SharedAccessKeyName=<my-policy>;SharedAccessKey=<my-policy-key>" Monitoring events from device myFirstDevice Listening on endpoint iothub-ehub-<my-endpoint>/ConsumerGroups/$Default/Partitions/0 start time: 1453821103646 Listening on endpoint iothub-ehub-<my-endpoint>/ConsumerGroups/$Default/Partitions/1 start time: 1453821103646 Event received: { deviceId: 'myFirstDevice', windSpeed: 10.92403794825077 } Event received: { deviceId: 'myFirstDevice', windSpeed: 10.671534826979041 } Event received: { deviceId: 'myFirstDevice', windSpeed: 13.557703581638634 } Event received: { deviceId: 'myFirstDevice', windSpeed: 11.123057782649994 }

Note: The monitor-events command requires you to provide the IoT Hub connection string even if you have created a session using the login command.

Use the following commands to send a cloud-to-device command and then wait for the device to respond with an acknowledgment: