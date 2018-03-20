Smart, open-source, Sass based OOCSS framework built for scale. iotaCSS helps you create lightweight, performant, readable and fully responsive user interfaces in no time.
You can install all iotaCSS modules at once:
$ npm install --save iotacss
and import them as follows:
@import 'node_modules/iotacss/settings/core';
@import 'node_modules/iotacss/tools/core';
...
Or you can install only the modules you need:
$ npm install --save iotacss-settings-core iotacss-tools-core ...
and import them as follows:
@import 'node_modules/iotacss-settings-core/settings.core';
@import 'node_modules/iotacss-tools-core/tools.core';
...
For more information about iotaCSS as well as the complete documentation of each module, use the official iotaCSS documentation - https://iotacss.com/docs.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. Copyright © 2016–2017. Dimitris Psaropoulos.