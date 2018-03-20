iotaCSS

Smart, open-source, Sass based OOCSS framework built for scale. iotaCSS helps you create lightweight, performant, readable and fully responsive user interfaces in no time.

Getting Started

You can install all iotaCSS modules at once:

$ npm install

and import them as follows:

@ import 'node_modules/iotacss/settings/core' ; @ import 'node_modules/iotacss/tools/core' ; ...

Or you can install only the modules you need:

$ npm install

and import them as follows:

@ import 'node_modules/iotacss-settings-core/settings.core' ; @ import 'node_modules/iotacss-tools-core/tools.core' ; ...

Documentation

For more information about iotaCSS as well as the complete documentation of each module, use the official iotaCSS documentation - https://iotacss.com/docs.

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. Copyright © 2016–2017. Dimitris Psaropoulos.