openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

iotacss-utils-flex-direction

by iotacss
1.0.0 (see all)

Smart, open-source, SASS based OCSS framework built for scale.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

iotaCSS

Smart, open-source, Sass based OOCSS framework built for scale. iotaCSS helps you create lightweight, performant, readable and fully responsive user interfaces in no time.

Getting Started

You can install all iotaCSS modules at once:

$ npm install --save iotacss

and import them as follows:

@import 'node_modules/iotacss/settings/core';
@import 'node_modules/iotacss/tools/core';

...

Or you can install only the modules you need:

$ npm install --save iotacss-settings-core iotacss-tools-core ...

and import them as follows:

@import 'node_modules/iotacss-settings-core/settings.core';
@import 'node_modules/iotacss-tools-core/tools.core';

...

Documentation

For more information about iotaCSS as well as the complete documentation of each module, use the official iotaCSS documentation - https://iotacss.com/docs.

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. Copyright © 2016–2017. Dimitris Psaropoulos.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial