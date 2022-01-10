A simple test application for iOS, used by Appium for certain tests. For more information, see the docs for UICatalog or the docs for UIKitCatalog
UICatalog is for Xcode 10- UIKitCatalog is for Xcode 11+
This package exposes the following:
uiCatalog
a.
relative
i.
iphoneos: relative path to the real device app
ii.
iphonesimulator: relative path to the simulator app
b.
absolute
i.
iphoneos: absolute path to the real device app
ii.
iphonesimulator: absolute path to the simulator app
uiKitCatalog
a.
relative
i.
iphoneos: relative path to the real device app
ii.
iphonesimulator: relative path to the simulator app
b.
absolute
i.
iphoneos: absolute path to the real device app
ii.
iphonesimulator: absolute path to the simulator app
E.g.,
{
"uiCatalog": {
"relative": {
"iphoneos": "UICatalog/build/Release-iphoneos/UICatalog-iphoneos.app",
"iphonesimulator": "UICatalog/build/Release-iphonesimulator/UICatalog-iphonesimulator.app"
},
"absolute": {
"iphoneos": "/node_modules/ios-uicatalog/UICatalog/build/Release-iphoneos/UICatalog-iphoneos.app",
"iphonesimulator": "/node_modules/ios-uicatalog/UICatalog/build/Release-iphonesimulator/UICatalog-iphonesimulator.app"
}
},
"uiKitCatalog": {
"relative": {
"iphoneos": "UIKitCatalog/build/Release-iphoneos/UIKitCatalog-iphoneos.app",
"iphonesimulator": "UIKitCatalog/build/Release-iphonesimulator/UIKitCatalog-iphonesimulator.app"
},
"absolute": {
"iphoneos": "/node_modules/ios-uicatalog/UIKitCatalog/build/Release-iphoneos/UIKitCatalog-iphoneos.app",
"iphonesimulator": "/node_modules/ios-uicatalog/UIKitCatalog/build/Release-iphonesimulator/UIKitCatalog-iphonesimulator.app"
}
}
}
npm install will build the app for a simulator in
UICatalog/build directory.
If you want also to build for a real device,
set the environment variable
IOS_REAL_DEVICE or
REAL_DEVICE to a truthy value.
REAL_DEVICE=1 npm install
If any special build information is needed, the
XCCONFIG_FILE environment
variable can be set to the path to an
xcconfig file.
UICatalog can work on iOS13, but it has issues such as xctest framework returns wrong coordinate. It is because UICatalog does not use newer framework APIs such as safeArea.
Please use UIKitCatalog instead to work properly. It will be built automatically
during
npm install, or by running
npm run build.
Then, the apps will be in
UIKitCatalog/build directory.
npm run watch
npm test