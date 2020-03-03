Usage

$ npm install -g ios-sim $ ios-sim COMMAND running command... $ ios-sim (-v|--version|version) ios-sim/9.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v10.18.1 $ ios-sim --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ ios-sim COMMAND ...

Commands

ios-sim install APPLICATIONPATH

Install the application at the specified path to the iOS Simulator without launching the app

USAGE $ ios-sim install APPLICATIONPATH ARGUMENTS APPLICATIONPATH the path to the application to launch OPTIONS -d, to list devices. -l, -v, -x,

See code: src/commands/install.js

ios-sim launch APPLICATIONPATH

Launch the application at the specified path in the iOS Simulator

USAGE $ ios-sim launch APPLICATIONPATH ARGUMENTS APPLICATIONPATH the path to the application to launch OPTIONS -a, -d, to list devices. -l, -s, -v, -x,

See code: src/commands/launch.js

ios-sim showdevicetypes

List the available device types

USAGE $ ios-sim showdevicetypes OPTIONS -l, -v, -x,

See code: src/commands/showdevicetypes.js

ios-sim showsdks

List the available iOS SDK versions

USAGE $ ios-sim showsdks OPTIONS -l, -v, -x,

See code: src/commands/showsdks.js

ios-sim start

Launch the iOS Simulator without an app

USAGE $ ios-sim start OPTIONS -d, to list devices. -l, -v, -x,

See code: src/commands/start.js