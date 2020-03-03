$ npm install -g ios-sim
$ ios-sim COMMAND
running command...
$ ios-sim (-v|--version|version)
ios-sim/9.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v10.18.1
$ ios-sim --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ ios-sim COMMAND
...
ios-sim install APPLICATIONPATH
ios-sim launch APPLICATIONPATH
ios-sim showdevicetypes
ios-sim showsdks
ios-sim start
ios-sim install APPLICATIONPATH
Install the application at the specified path to the iOS Simulator without launching the app
USAGE
$ ios-sim install APPLICATIONPATH
ARGUMENTS
APPLICATIONPATH the path to the application to launch
OPTIONS
-d, --devicetypeid=devicetypeid The id of the device type that should be simulated (Xcode6+). Use 'showdevicetypes'
to list devices.
-l, --log=log The path where log of the app running in the Simulator will be redirected to
-v, --verbose Enable verbose output
-x, --exit Exit after startup
--debug=debug Debug level output
ios-sim launch APPLICATIONPATH
Launch the application at the specified path in the iOS Simulator
USAGE
$ ios-sim launch APPLICATIONPATH
ARGUMENTS
APPLICATIONPATH the path to the application to launch
OPTIONS
-a, --args=args arguments to pass in to the launched app
-d, --devicetypeid=devicetypeid The id of the device type that should be simulated (Xcode6+). Use 'showdevicetypes'
to list devices.
-l, --log=log The path where log of the app running in the Simulator will be redirected to
-s, --setenv=setenv environment variables to pass in as key value pairs
-v, --verbose Enable verbose output
-x, --exit Exit after startup
--debug=debug Debug level output
ios-sim showdevicetypes
List the available device types
USAGE
$ ios-sim showdevicetypes
OPTIONS
-l, --log=log The path where log of the app running in the Simulator will be redirected to
-v, --verbose Enable verbose output
-x, --exit Exit after startup
--debug=debug Debug level output
ios-sim showsdks
List the available iOS SDK versions
USAGE
$ ios-sim showsdks
OPTIONS
-l, --log=log The path where log of the app running in the Simulator will be redirected to
-v, --verbose Enable verbose output
-x, --exit Exit after startup
--debug=debug Debug level output
ios-sim start
Launch the iOS Simulator without an app
USAGE
$ ios-sim start
OPTIONS
-d, --devicetypeid=devicetypeid The id of the device type that should be simulated (Xcode6+). Use 'showdevicetypes'
to list devices.
-l, --log=log The path where log of the app running in the Simulator will be redirected to
-v, --verbose Enable verbose output
-x, --exit Exit after startup
--debug=debug Debug level output
