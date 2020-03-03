openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ios-sim

by ios-control
9.0.0 (see all)

Command-line application launcher for the iOS Simulator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.5K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM Build status Build Status Codecov Coverage

ios-sim

Usage

$ npm install -g ios-sim
$ ios-sim COMMAND
running command...
$ ios-sim (-v|--version|version)
ios-sim/9.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v10.18.1
$ ios-sim --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ ios-sim COMMAND
...

Commands

ios-sim install APPLICATIONPATH

Install the application at the specified path to the iOS Simulator without launching the app

USAGE
  $ ios-sim install APPLICATIONPATH

ARGUMENTS
  APPLICATIONPATH  the path to the application to launch

OPTIONS
  -d, --devicetypeid=devicetypeid  The id of the device type that should be simulated (Xcode6+). Use 'showdevicetypes'
                                   to list devices.

  -l, --log=log                    The path where log of the app running in the Simulator will be redirected to

  -v, --verbose                    Enable verbose output

  -x, --exit                       Exit after startup

  --debug=debug                    Debug level output

See code: src/commands/install.js

ios-sim launch APPLICATIONPATH

Launch the application at the specified path in the iOS Simulator

USAGE
  $ ios-sim launch APPLICATIONPATH

ARGUMENTS
  APPLICATIONPATH  the path to the application to launch

OPTIONS
  -a, --args=args                  arguments to pass in to the launched app

  -d, --devicetypeid=devicetypeid  The id of the device type that should be simulated (Xcode6+). Use 'showdevicetypes'
                                   to list devices.

  -l, --log=log                    The path where log of the app running in the Simulator will be redirected to

  -s, --setenv=setenv              environment variables to pass in as key value pairs

  -v, --verbose                    Enable verbose output

  -x, --exit                       Exit after startup

  --debug=debug                    Debug level output

See code: src/commands/launch.js

ios-sim showdevicetypes

List the available device types

USAGE
  $ ios-sim showdevicetypes

OPTIONS
  -l, --log=log  The path where log of the app running in the Simulator will be redirected to
  -v, --verbose  Enable verbose output
  -x, --exit     Exit after startup
  --debug=debug  Debug level output

See code: src/commands/showdevicetypes.js

ios-sim showsdks

List the available iOS SDK versions

USAGE
  $ ios-sim showsdks

OPTIONS
  -l, --log=log  The path where log of the app running in the Simulator will be redirected to
  -v, --verbose  Enable verbose output
  -x, --exit     Exit after startup
  --debug=debug  Debug level output

See code: src/commands/showsdks.js

ios-sim start

Launch the iOS Simulator without an app

USAGE
  $ ios-sim start

OPTIONS
  -d, --devicetypeid=devicetypeid  The id of the device type that should be simulated (Xcode6+). Use 'showdevicetypes'
                                   to list devices.

  -l, --log=log                    The path where log of the app running in the Simulator will be redirected to

  -v, --verbose                    Enable verbose output

  -x, --exit                       Exit after startup

  --debug=debug                    Debug level output

See code: src/commands/start.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial