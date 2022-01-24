Install and debug iOS apps from the command line. Designed to work on un-jailbroken devices.

Requirements

macOS

You need to have a valid iOS Development certificate installed

Xcode (NOT just Command Line Tools!)

Tested Configurations

The ios-deploy binary in Homebrew should work on macOS 10.0+ with Xcode7+. It has been most recently tested with the following configurations:

macOS 10.14 Mojave, 10.15 Catalina and preliminary testing on 11.0b BigSur

iOS 13.0 and preliminary testing on iOS 14.0b

Xcode 11.3, 11.6 and preliminary testing on Xcode 12 betas

x86 and preliminary testing on Arm64e based Apple Macintosh Computers

Roadmap

See our milestones.

Development

The 1.x branch has been archived (renamed for now), all development is to be on the master branch for simplicity, since the planned 2.x development (break out commands into their own files) has been abandoned for now.

Installation

If you have previously installed ios-deploy via npm , uninstall it by running:

sudo npm uninstall -g ios-deploy

Install ios-deploy via Homebrew by running:

brew install ios-deploy

Testing

Run:

python -m py_compile src/scripts/ *.py && xcodebuild -target ios-deploy && xcodebuild test -scheme ios-deploy-tests

Usage

Usage: ios-deploy [OPTION]... - d, --debug launch the app in lldb after installation - i, --id <device_id> the id of the device to connect to - c, --detect only detect if the device is connected - b, --bundle <bundle.app> the path to the app bundle to be installed - a, --args <args> command line arguments to pass to the app when launching it - s, --envs <envs> environment variables, space separated key-value pairs, to pass to the app when launching it - t, --timeout <timeout> number of seconds to wait for a device to be connected - u, --unbuffered don 't buffer stdout - n, --nostart do not start the app when debugging - N, --nolldb start debugserver only. do not run lldb. Can not be used with args or envs options - I, --noninteractive start in non interactive mode (quit when app crashes or exits) - L, --justlaunch just launch the app and exit lldb - v, --verbose enable verbose output - m, --noinstall directly start debugging without app install (-d not required) - A, --app_deltas incremental install. must specify a directory to store app deltas to determine what needs to be installed - p, --port <number> port used for device, default: dynamic - r, --uninstall uninstall the app before install (do not use with -m; app cache and data are cleared) - 9, --uninstall_only uninstall the app ONLY. Use only with -1 <bundle_id> - 1, --bundle_id <bundle id> specify bundle id for list and upload - l, --list[=<dir>] list all app files or the specified directory - o, --upload <file> upload file - w, --download[=<path>] download app tree or the specified file/directory - 2, --to <target pathname> use together with up/download file/tree. specify target - D, --mkdir <dir> make directory on device - R, --rm <path> remove file or directory on device (directories must be empty) - X, --rmtree <path> remove directory and all contained files recursively on device - V, --version print the executable version - e, --exists check if the app with given bundle_id is installed or not - B, --list_bundle_id list bundle_id - W, --no-wifi ignore wifi devices - C, --get_battery_level get battery current capacity - O, --output <file> write stdout to this file - E, --error_output <file> write stderr to this file - -detect_deadlocks <sec> start printing backtraces for all threads periodically after specific amount of seconds - f, --file_system specify file system for mkdir / list / upload / download / rm - k, --key keys for the properties of the bundle. Joined by ', ' and used only with -B <list_bundle_id> and -j <json> - F, --non-recursively specify non-recursively walk directory - j, --json format output as JSON

Examples

The commands below assume that you have an app called my.app with bundle id bundle.id . Substitute where necessary.

ios-deploy --debug --bundle my .app ios-deploy --debug --envs DYLD_PRINT_STATISTICS= 1 --bundle my .app ios-deploy --debug --bundle my .app --no-wifi ios-deploy --justlaunch --debug --bundle my .app ios-deploy --noninteractive --debug --bundle my .app ios-deploy --app_deltas /tmp --bundle my .app ios-deploy --bundle_id 'bundle.id' --upload test .txt --to Documents/test .txt ios-deploy --bundle_id 'bundle.id' --download --to MyDestinationFolder ios-deploy --bundle_id 'bundle.id' --list ios-deploy --uninstall --debug --bundle my .app ios-deploy --exists --bundle_id com .apple .mobilemail ios-deploy --download=/Documents --bundle_id my .app .id --to ./my_download_location ios-deploy -c ios-deploy --uninstall_only --bundle_id my .bundle .id ios-deploy --list_bundle_id ios-deploy -f -l/DCIM ios-deploy -f -w/DCIM/ 100 APPLE/IMG_001 .jpg ios-deploy -f -R /DCIM/ 100 APPLE/IMG_001 .jpg ios-deploy -f -D/DCIM/test ios-deploy -f -o/Users/ryan/Downloads/test .png - 2 /DCIM/test .png ios-deploy -B -j --key=UIFileSharingEnabled,CFBundlePackageType ios-deploy -B -j --key=UIFileSharingEnabled --key=CFBundlePackageType

Demo

The included demo.app represents the minimum required to get code running on iOS.

make demo.app will generate the demo.app executable. If it doesn't compile, modify IOS_SDK_VERSION in the Makefile.

will generate the demo.app executable. If it doesn't compile, modify in the Makefile. make debug will install demo.app and launch a LLDB session.

Notes

--detect_deadlocks can help to identify an exact state of application's threads in case of a deadlock. It works like this: The user specifies the amount of time ios-deploy runs the app as usual. When the timeout is elapsed ios-deploy starts to print call-stacks of all threads every 5 seconds and the app keeps running. Comparing threads' call-stacks between each other helps to identify the threads which were stuck.

License

ios-deploy is available under the provisions of the GNU General Public License, version 3 (or later), available here: http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html

Error codes used for error messages were taken from SDMMobileDevice framework, originally reverse engineered by Sam Marshall. SDMMobileDevice is distributed under BSD 3-Clause license and is available here: https://github.com/samdmarshall/SDMMobileDevice