Install and debug iOS apps from the command line. Designed to work on un-jailbroken devices.
The ios-deploy binary in Homebrew should work on macOS 10.0+ with Xcode7+. It has been most recently tested with the following configurations:
See our milestones.
The 1.x branch has been archived (renamed for now), all development is to be on the master branch for simplicity, since the planned 2.x development (break out commands into their own files) has been abandoned for now.
If you have previously installed ios-deploy via
npm, uninstall it by running:
sudo npm uninstall -g ios-deploy
Install ios-deploy via Homebrew by running:
brew install ios-deploy
Run:
python -m py_compile src/scripts/*.py && xcodebuild -target ios-deploy && xcodebuild test -scheme ios-deploy-tests
Usage: ios-deploy [OPTION]...
-d, --debug launch the app in lldb after installation
-i, --id <device_id> the id of the device to connect to
-c, --detect only detect if the device is connected
-b, --bundle <bundle.app> the path to the app bundle to be installed
-a, --args <args> command line arguments to pass to the app when launching it
-s, --envs <envs> environment variables, space separated key-value pairs, to pass to the app when launching it
-t, --timeout <timeout> number of seconds to wait for a device to be connected
-u, --unbuffered don't buffer stdout
-n, --nostart do not start the app when debugging
-N, --nolldb start debugserver only. do not run lldb. Can not be used with args or envs options
-I, --noninteractive start in non interactive mode (quit when app crashes or exits)
-L, --justlaunch just launch the app and exit lldb
-v, --verbose enable verbose output
-m, --noinstall directly start debugging without app install (-d not required)
-A, --app_deltas incremental install. must specify a directory to store app deltas to determine what needs to be installed
-p, --port <number> port used for device, default: dynamic
-r, --uninstall uninstall the app before install (do not use with -m; app cache and data are cleared)
-9, --uninstall_only uninstall the app ONLY. Use only with -1 <bundle_id>
-1, --bundle_id <bundle id> specify bundle id for list and upload
-l, --list[=<dir>] list all app files or the specified directory
-o, --upload <file> upload file
-w, --download[=<path>] download app tree or the specified file/directory
-2, --to <target pathname> use together with up/download file/tree. specify target
-D, --mkdir <dir> make directory on device
-R, --rm <path> remove file or directory on device (directories must be empty)
-X, --rmtree <path> remove directory and all contained files recursively on device
-V, --version print the executable version
-e, --exists check if the app with given bundle_id is installed or not
-B, --list_bundle_id list bundle_id
-W, --no-wifi ignore wifi devices
-C, --get_battery_level get battery current capacity
-O, --output <file> write stdout to this file
-E, --error_output <file> write stderr to this file
--detect_deadlocks <sec> start printing backtraces for all threads periodically after specific amount of seconds
-f, --file_system specify file system for mkdir / list / upload / download / rm
-k, --key keys for the properties of the bundle. Joined by ',' and used only with -B <list_bundle_id> and -j <json>
-F, --non-recursively specify non-recursively walk directory
-j, --json format output as JSON
The commands below assume that you have an app called
my.app with bundle id
bundle.id. Substitute where necessary.
// deploy and debug your app to a connected device
ios-deploy --debug --bundle my.app
// deploy, debug and pass environment variables to a connected device
ios-deploy --debug --envs DYLD_PRINT_STATISTICS=1 --bundle my.app
// deploy and debug your app to a connected device, skipping any wi-fi connection (use USB)
ios-deploy --debug --bundle my.app --no-wifi
// deploy and launch your app to a connected device, but quit the debugger after
ios-deploy --justlaunch --debug --bundle my.app
// deploy and launch your app to a connected device, quit when app crashes or exits
ios-deploy --noninteractive --debug --bundle my.app
// deploy your app to a connected device using incremental installation
ios-deploy --app_deltas /tmp --bundle my.app
// Upload a file to your app's Documents folder
ios-deploy --bundle_id 'bundle.id' --upload test.txt --to Documents/test.txt
// Download your app's Documents, Library and tmp folders
ios-deploy --bundle_id 'bundle.id' --download --to MyDestinationFolder
// List the contents of your app's Documents, Library and tmp folders
ios-deploy --bundle_id 'bundle.id' --list
// deploy and debug your app to a connected device, uninstall the app first
ios-deploy --uninstall --debug --bundle my.app
// check whether an app by bundle id exists on the device (check return code `echo $?`)
ios-deploy --exists --bundle_id com.apple.mobilemail
// Download the Documents directory of the app *only*
ios-deploy --download=/Documents --bundle_id my.app.id --to ./my_download_location
// List ids and names of connected devices
ios-deploy -c
// Uninstall an app
ios-deploy --uninstall_only --bundle_id my.bundle.id
// list all bundle ids of all apps on your device
ios-deploy --list_bundle_id
// list the files in cameral roll, a.k.a /DCIM
ios-deploy -f -l/DCIM
// download the file in /DCIM
ios-deploy -f -w/DCIM/100APPLE/IMG_001.jpg
// remove the file /DCIM
ios-deploy -f -R /DCIM/100APPLE/IMG_001.jpg
// make directoly in /DCIM
ios-deploy -f -D/DCIM/test
// upload file to /DCIM
ios-deploy -f -o/Users/ryan/Downloads/test.png -2/DCIM/test.png
// get more properties of the bundle
ios-deploy -B -j --key=UIFileSharingEnabled,CFBundlePackageType
ios-deploy -B -j --key=UIFileSharingEnabled --key=CFBundlePackageType
The included demo.app represents the minimum required to get code running on iOS.
make demo.app will generate the demo.app executable. If it doesn't compile, modify
IOS_SDK_VERSION in the Makefile.
make debug will install demo.app and launch a LLDB session.
--detect_deadlocks can help to identify an exact state of application's threads in case of a deadlock. It works like this: The user specifies the amount of time ios-deploy runs the app as usual. When the timeout is elapsed ios-deploy starts to print call-stacks of all threads every 5 seconds and the app keeps running. Comparing threads' call-stacks between each other helps to identify the threads which were stuck.
ios-deploy is available under the provisions of the GNU General Public License, version 3 (or later), available here: http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html
Error codes used for error messages were taken from SDMMobileDevice framework, originally reverse engineered by Sam Marshall. SDMMobileDevice is distributed under BSD 3-Clause license and is available here: https://github.com/samdmarshall/SDMMobileDevice