openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ioredis-commands

by NodeRedis
4.0.0 (see all)

A module that exports all available Redis commands and their supported Redis versions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Redis Commands

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage

This module exports all the commands that Redis supports.

Install

$ npm install redis-commands

Usage

var commands = require('redis-commands');

.list is an array contains all the lowercased commands:

commands.list.forEach(function (command) {
  console.log(command);
});

.exists() is used to check if the command exists:

commands.exists('set') // true
commands.exists('other-command') // false

.hasFlag() is used to check if the command has the flag:

commands.hasFlag('set', 'readonly') // false

.getKeyIndexes() is used to get the indexes of keys in the command arguments:

commands.getKeyIndexes('set', ['key', 'value']) // [0]
commands.getKeyIndexes('mget', ['key1', 'key2']) // [0, 1]

Acknowledgment

Thank @Yuan Chuan for the package name. The original redis-commands is renamed to @yuanchuan/redis-commands.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial