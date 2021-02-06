Redis Commands

This module exports all the commands that Redis supports.

Install

npm install redis-commands

Usage

var commands = require ( 'redis-commands' );

.list is an array contains all the lowercased commands:

commands.list.forEach( function ( command ) { console .log(command); });

.exists() is used to check if the command exists:

commands.exists( 'set' ) commands.exists( 'other-command' )

.hasFlag() is used to check if the command has the flag:

commands.hasFlag( 'set' , 'readonly' )

.getKeyIndexes() is used to get the indexes of keys in the command arguments:

commands.getKeyIndexes( 'set' , [ 'key' , 'value' ]) commands.getKeyIndexes( 'mget' , [ 'key1' , 'key2' ])

Acknowledgment

Thank @Yuan Chuan for the package name. The original redis-commands is renamed to @yuanchuan/redis-commands.