This module exports all the commands that Redis supports.
$ npm install redis-commands
var commands = require('redis-commands');
.list is an array contains all the lowercased commands:
commands.list.forEach(function (command) {
console.log(command);
});
.exists() is used to check if the command exists:
commands.exists('set') // true
commands.exists('other-command') // false
.hasFlag() is used to check if the command has the flag:
commands.hasFlag('set', 'readonly') // false
.getKeyIndexes() is used to get the indexes of keys in the command arguments:
commands.getKeyIndexes('set', ['key', 'value']) // [0]
commands.getKeyIndexes('mget', ['key1', 'key2']) // [0, 1]
Thank @Yuan Chuan for the package name. The original redis-commands is renamed to @yuanchuan/redis-commands.