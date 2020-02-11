Automatic redis pipeline support. It can increase your throughput by up to 100%. See https://redis.io/topics/pipelining for more details.
All builtin commands are supported, minus subscribe and psubscribe.
npm install ioredis-auto-pipeline
const Redis = require('ioredis')
const auto = require('ioredis-auto-pipeline')
async function run () {
const redis = auto(new Redis())
console.log(redis.queued) // number of ops in the queue
// In any part of your code, call pipeline()
// to schedule a command to be executed in the next
// batch of commands.
const results = await Promise.all([
redis.get('foo'),
redis.get('foo'),
redis.get('foo'),
redis.get('foo'),
redis.get('foo')
])
console.log(results)
await redis.quit()
}
run()
MIT