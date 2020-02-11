Automatic redis pipeline support. It can increase your throughput by up to 100%. See https://redis.io/topics/pipelining for more details.

All builtin commands are supported, minus subscribe and psubscribe.

Install

npm install ioredis-auto-pipeline

Example

const Redis = require ( 'ioredis' ) const auto = require ( 'ioredis-auto-pipeline' ) async function run ( ) { const redis = auto( new Redis()) console .log(redis.queued) const results = await Promise .all([ redis.get( 'foo' ), redis.get( 'foo' ), redis.get( 'foo' ), redis.get( 'foo' ), redis.get( 'foo' ) ]) console .log(results) await redis.quit() } run()

License

MIT