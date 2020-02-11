openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
iap

ioredis-auto-pipeline

by Matteo Collina
1.0.2 (see all)

Automatic redis pipeline support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ioredis-auto-pipeline

Automatic redis pipeline support. It can increase your throughput by up to 100%. See https://redis.io/topics/pipelining for more details.

All builtin commands are supported, minus subscribe and psubscribe.

Install

npm install ioredis-auto-pipeline

Example

const Redis = require('ioredis')
const auto = require('ioredis-auto-pipeline')

async function run () {
  const redis = auto(new Redis())

  console.log(redis.queued) // number of ops in the queue

  // In any part of your code, call pipeline()
  // to schedule a command to be executed in the next
  // batch of commands.
  const results = await Promise.all([
    redis.get('foo'),
    redis.get('foo'),
    redis.get('foo'),
    redis.get('foo'),
    redis.get('foo')
  ])

  console.log(results)
  await redis.quit()
}

run()

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial