This package provides the IOpipe agent and plugins pre-bundled.
Install via npm:
npm install --save @iopipe/iopipe
Or via yarn:
yarn add @iopipe/iopipe
Then require this module, passing it an object with your project token (get a free account), and it will automatically monitor and collect metrics from your applications running on AWS Lambda.
If you are using the Serverless Framework to deploy your lambdas, check out our serverless plugin.
Example:
const iopipe = require('@iopipe/iopipe')({ token: 'PROJECT_TOKEN' });
exports.handler = iopipe((event, context) => {
context.succeed('This is my serverless function!');
});
By default this package will enable
@iopipe/trace and
@iopipe/event-info plugins. It also includes the
@iopipe/profiler plugin, which is disabled by default. For more information on how to use IOpipe and these plugins, see the documentation below:
Example With Tracing, Custom Metrics, and Labels (ES6 Module Format):
import iopipe, {mark, metric, label} from '@iopipe/iopipe';
exports.handler = iopipe()(async (event, context) => {
// add a trace measurement for the database call
mark.start('db-call');
// fetch some data from the database
const rows = await sql(`select * from dogs where status = 'goodboy'`);
mark.end('db-call');
// add a custom metric for IOpipe search and alerts
metric('rows-from-db', rows.length);
// add a label to this invocation for easy filter/sort on dashboard.iopipe.com
label('used-db-cache');
context.succeed('This is my serverless function!');
});
IOpipe publishes AWS Lambda Layers which are publicly available on AWS. Using a framework that supports lambda layers (such as SAM or Serverless), you can use the following ARNs for your runtime:
arn:aws:lambda:$REGION:146318645305:layer:IOpipeNodeJS10:$VERSION_NUMBER
arn:aws:lambda:$REGION:146318645305:layer:IOpipeNodeJS810:$VERSION_NUMBER
Where
$REGION is your AWS region and
$VERSION_NUMBER is an integer representing the IOpipe release. You can get the version number via the Releases page.
Then in your SAM template (for example), you can add:
Globals:
Function:
Layers:
- arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:146318645305:layer:IOpipeNodeJS810:1
And the IOpipe library will be included in your function automatically.
You can also wrap your IOpipe functions without a code change using layers. For example, in your SAM template you can do the following:
Resources:
YourFunctionHere:
Type: 'AWS::Serverless::Function'
Properties:
CodeUri: path/to/your/code
# Automatically wraps the handler with IOpipe
Handler: @iopipe/iopipe.handler
Runtime: nodejs8.10
Environment:
Variables:
# Specifies which handler IOpipe should run
IOPIPE_HANDLER: path/to/your.handler
Or with the Serverless framework:
functions:
your-function-here:
environment:
IOPIPE_HANDLER: path/to/your.handler
handler: @iopipe/iopipe.handler
layers:
- arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:146318645305:layer:IOpipeNodeJS810:1
runtime: nodejs8.10
Lambda can't find the file @iopipe/iopipe.js
If you're seeing this error, it's likely that the node runtime isn't resolving
NPM_PATH for the
@iopipe/iopipe module in
/opt/nodejs/node_modules.
These steps should fix the problem:
iopipe_wrapper.js script in your project's root.
module.exports = require('@iopipe/iopipe');. (And that's all that needs to be in it.)
iopipe_wrapper.handler.
Apache 2.0