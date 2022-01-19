The premium icon font for Ionic. Designed by @benjsperry.
Note: All brand icons are trademarks of their respective owners. The use of these trademarks does not indicate endorsement of the trademark holder by Drifty, nor vice versa.
Visit ionicons.com and check out the search feature, which has keywords identifying common icon names and styles. For example, if you search for “arrow” we call up every icon that could possibly be used as an arrow. We’ve also included each icon’s class name for easy copy/pasting when you’re developing!
We intend for this icon pack to be used with Ionic, but it’s by no means limited to it. Use them wherever you see fit, personal or commercial. They are free to use and licensed under MIT.
ionicons.css to your project
fonts folder to your project
ionicons.css properly reference the
fonts path within your project.
ionicons.css file from every webpage you need to use it.
Or install with component:
$ component install driftyco/ionicons
Or perhaps you're known to use bower?
$ bower install ionicons
You can use ionicons.com to easily find the icon you want to use. Once you've copied the desired icon's CSS classname, simply add the
icon and icon's classname, such as
ion-home to an HTML element.
<i class="icon ion-home"></i>
This repo already comes with all the files built and ready to go, but can also build the fonts from the source. Requires Python, FontForge and Sass:
1) Install FontForge, which is the program that creates the font files from the SVG files:
$ brew install fontforge ttfautohint
2) Install Sass
$ gem install sass
3) Add or subtract files from the
src/ folder you'd like to be apart of the font files.
4) Modify any settings in the
builder/manifest.json file. You can change the name of the font-family and CSS classname prefix.
5) Run the build command:
python ./builder/generate.py
Ionicons is licensed under the MIT license.