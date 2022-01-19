Ionicons

The premium icon font for Ionic. Designed by @benjsperry.

Note: All brand icons are trademarks of their respective owners. The use of these trademarks does not indicate endorsement of the trademark holder by Drifty, nor vice versa.

Visit ionicons.com and check out the search feature, which has keywords identifying common icon names and styles. For example, if you search for “arrow” we call up every icon that could possibly be used as an arrow. We’ve also included each icon’s class name for easy copy/pasting when you’re developing!

We intend for this icon pack to be used with Ionic, but it’s by no means limited to it. Use them wherever you see fit, personal or commercial. They are free to use and licensed under MIT.

Getting Started

Download and extract the font pack Copy the ionicons.css to your project Copy the fonts folder to your project Ensure the font urls within ionicons.css properly reference the fonts path within your project. Include a reference to the ionicons.css file from every webpage you need to use it.

Or install with component:

component install driftyco/ionicons

Or perhaps you're known to use bower?

bower install ionicons

HTML Example

You can use ionicons.com to easily find the icon you want to use. Once you've copied the desired icon's CSS classname, simply add the icon and icon's classname, such as ion-home to an HTML element.

<i class = "icon ion-home" > </ i >

Build Instructions

This repo already comes with all the files built and ready to go, but can also build the fonts from the source. Requires Python, FontForge and Sass:

1) Install FontForge, which is the program that creates the font files from the SVG files:

brew install fontforge ttfautohint

2) Install Sass

gem install sass

3) Add or subtract files from the src/ folder you'd like to be apart of the font files.

4) Modify any settings in the builder/manifest.json file. You can change the name of the font-family and CSS classname prefix.

5) Run the build command:

python ./builder/generate.py

License

Ionicons is licensed under the MIT license.