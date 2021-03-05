openbase logo
ionic2-super-tabs

by zyra
5.2.0 (see all)

Swipeable Tabs for Ionic

Readme

Super Tabs

Swipeable tabs module for Ionic apps.

Packages

Ionic 4

Packages published under the @ionic-super-tabs/ scope are compatible with @ionic/angular@^4.0.0 (4.0.0 and above).

@ionic-super-tabs/core

npm (scoped) npm npm

@ionic-super-tabs/angular

npm (scoped) npm npm

Ionic 2 / Ionic 3

For Ionic 2 / Ionic 3 apps, see the v5 branch for the previous version of Super Tabs.

ionic2-super-tabs

npm npm npm

Notes

This module has been tested with Angular and Stencil based apps only. Compatibility with React and Vue has not been tested yet.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

