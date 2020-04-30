openbase logo
ir

ionic2-rating

by Acácio Andruczewicz
1.2.2 (see all)

⭐ Angular star rating bar. Built for Ionic 2+.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

ionic2-rating

Angular 4 (formerly Angular 2) star rating bar, built for Ionic 2+.

Preview

Build Status NPM version Downloads

NPM

How to install:

$ npm install --save ionic2-rating

How to use:

Import Ionic2RatingModule on module definition that declares the page where you want to add the rating component. In some cases, all pages are declared on src/app/app.module.ts.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { IonicApp, IonicModule } from 'ionic-angular';
import { MyApp } from './app.component';
import { HomePage } from '../pages/home/home';

// Import ionic2-rating module
import { Ionic2RatingModule } from 'ionic2-rating';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    MyApp,
    HomePage
  ],
  imports: [
    IonicModule.forRoot(MyApp),
    Ionic2RatingModule // Put ionic2-rating module here
  ],
  bootstrap: [IonicApp],
  entryComponents: [
    MyApp,
    HomePage
  ],
  providers: []
})
export class AppModule {}

If you are using Lazy Loading in your application, add the Ionic2RatingModule to the page module instead of the app module.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { IonicPageModule } from 'ionic-angular';
import { ProfilePage } from './profile';
import { Ionic2RatingModule } from "ionic2-rating";

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    ProfilePage,
  ],
  imports: [
    IonicPageModule.forChild(ProfilePage),
    Ionic2RatingModule // Put ionic2-rating module here
  ],
  exports: [
    ProfilePage
  ]
})

export class ProfilePageModule { }

Include the component on page template, like the example below:

<rating [(ngModel)]="rate" 
        readOnly="false" <!--default value-->
        max="5" <!--default value-->
        emptyStarIconName="star-outline" <!--default value-->
        halfStarIconName="star-half" <!--default value-->
        starIconName="star" <!--default value-->
        nullable="false" <!--default value-->
        (ngModelChange)="onModelChange($event)"> <!--use it when you need to do something when user clicks on a star. in case you only need to change ngModel property, this property can be ommited.-->
</rating>

You may also need to customize component styles:

ul {
  padding: 0px;

  &.rating li {
    padding: 5px 10px !important;
    background: none;
    color: #ffb400;

    ion-icon {
      font-size: 30px;
    }
  }
}

Based on ionic-rating for Ionic 1: https://github.com/fraserxu/ionic-rating

