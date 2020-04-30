Angular 4 (formerly Angular 2) star rating bar, built for Ionic 2+.
$ npm install --save ionic2-rating
Import
Ionic2RatingModule on module definition that declares the page where you want to add the rating component. In some cases, all pages are declared on
src/app/app.module.ts.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { IonicApp, IonicModule } from 'ionic-angular';
import { MyApp } from './app.component';
import { HomePage } from '../pages/home/home';
// Import ionic2-rating module
import { Ionic2RatingModule } from 'ionic2-rating';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
MyApp,
HomePage
],
imports: [
IonicModule.forRoot(MyApp),
Ionic2RatingModule // Put ionic2-rating module here
],
bootstrap: [IonicApp],
entryComponents: [
MyApp,
HomePage
],
providers: []
})
export class AppModule {}
If you are using
Lazy Loading in your application, add the
Ionic2RatingModule to the page module instead of the app module.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { IonicPageModule } from 'ionic-angular';
import { ProfilePage } from './profile';
import { Ionic2RatingModule } from "ionic2-rating";
@NgModule({
declarations: [
ProfilePage,
],
imports: [
IonicPageModule.forChild(ProfilePage),
Ionic2RatingModule // Put ionic2-rating module here
],
exports: [
ProfilePage
]
})
export class ProfilePageModule { }
Include the component on page template, like the example below:
<rating [(ngModel)]="rate"
readOnly="false" <!--default value-->
max="5" <!--default value-->
emptyStarIconName="star-outline" <!--default value-->
halfStarIconName="star-half" <!--default value-->
starIconName="star" <!--default value-->
nullable="false" <!--default value-->
(ngModelChange)="onModelChange($event)"> <!--use it when you need to do something when user clicks on a star. in case you only need to change ngModel property, this property can be ommited.-->
</rating>
ul {
padding: 0px;
&.rating li {
padding: 5px 10px !important;
background: none;
color: #ffb400;
ion-icon {
font-size: 30px;
}
}
}
Based on ionic-rating for Ionic 1: https://github.com/fraserxu/ionic-rating