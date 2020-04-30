Angular 4 (formerly Angular 2) star rating bar, built for Ionic 2+.

How to install:

$ npm install

How to use:

Import Ionic2RatingModule on module definition that declares the page where you want to add the rating component. In some cases, all pages are declared on src/app/app.module.ts .

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { IonicApp, IonicModule } from 'ionic-angular' ; import { MyApp } from './app.component' ; import { HomePage } from '../pages/home/home' ; import { Ionic2RatingModule } from 'ionic2-rating' ; ({ declarations: [ MyApp, HomePage ], imports: [ IonicModule.forRoot(MyApp), Ionic2RatingModule ], bootstrap: [IonicApp], entryComponents: [ MyApp, HomePage ], providers: [] }) export class AppModule {}

If you are using Lazy Loading in your application, add the Ionic2RatingModule to the page module instead of the app module.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { IonicPageModule } from 'ionic-angular' ; import { ProfilePage } from './profile' ; import { Ionic2RatingModule } from "ionic2-rating" ; ({ declarations: [ ProfilePage, ], imports: [ IonicPageModule.forChild(ProfilePage), Ionic2RatingModule ], exports: [ ProfilePage ] }) export class ProfilePageModule { }

Include the component on page template, like the example below:

< rating [( ngModel )]= "rate" readOnly = "false" <! --default value-- > max="5" emptyStarIconName="star-outline" halfStarIconName="star-half" starIconName="star" nullable="false" (ngModelChange)="onModelChange($event)"> </ rating >

You may also need to customize component styles:

ul { padding : 0px ; &.rating li { padding : 5px 10px ; background : none; color : #ffb400 ; ion-icon { font-size : 30px ; } } }

Based on ionic-rating for Ionic 1: https://github.com/fraserxu/ionic-rating