⚠️ This library is not maintained. Pull-requests and issues are not monitored. Alternatives to
text-mask include:
If you know other alternatives that should be listed here, email me at msafi@msafi.com.
Text Mask is an input mask library. It can create input masks for phone, date, currency, zip code, percentage, email, and literally anything!
There are convenient wrappers for React, Angular 2, Ember, and Vue.
See it in action, check out the demo page.
IE9+, Android, Samsung Internet, Windows Phone, iOS, Opera, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome
Text Mask is very configurable and allows you to create any type of input mask with minimal APIs. See the documentation for details.
You can easily expand the base functionality of Text Mask with addons for more mask types. Checkout existing addons.
Text Mask supports pasting, browser auto-fill, and all operations that a user would expect while interacting with an input field.
It works on mobile, has no 3rd party dependencies, and has a tiny footprint (less than 4KB gzipped).