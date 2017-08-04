Ionic-Calendar directive

Ionic calendar directive

Demo

https://stackblitz.com/edit/ionic-calendar-demo?file=pages%2Fhome%2Fhome.html

Dependency

version 0.2-0.4 has below dependency:

intl 1.2.5, due to issue https://github.com/angular/angular/issues/3333

version 0.1.x depends on Ionic 2.0.0-rc.1 ~ Ionic 2.0.0-rc.4

version 0.2.x depends on Ionic 2.0.0-rc.5 (rc.5 has breaking change on the slide API) and 2.0.0 final version onwards. version 0.2.9+ depends on Ionic (>=2.3.0).

version 0.3.x depends on Ionic (>=3.1.1).

version 0.4.x depends on Ionic (>=3.9.2).

version 0.5.x depends on Ionic (>=4.0.0-rc.1), also supports Ionic 5.0.0.

Version 0.6.x depends on Ionic (>=5.1.0) and Angular (>=9.1.0).

Usage

Install: npm install ionic2-calendar --save

Import the ionic2-calendar module:

version 0.1.x - 0.4.x

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { IonicApp, IonicModule } from 'ionic-angular' ; import { MyApp } from './app/app.component' ; import { NgCalendarModule } from 'ionic2-calendar' ; ({ declarations: [ MyApp ], imports: [ NgCalendarModule, IonicModule.forRoot(MyApp) ], bootstrap: [IonicApp], entryComponents: [ MyApp ] }) export class AppModule {}

version 0.5.x

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { IonicApp, IonicModule } from '@ionic/angular' ; import { MyApp } from './app/app.component' ; import { NgCalendarModule } from 'ionic2-calendar' ; ({ declarations: [ MyApp ], imports: [ NgCalendarModule, IonicModule.forRoot(MyApp) ], bootstrap: [IonicApp], entryComponents: [ MyApp ] }) export class AppModule {}

If you are using PageModule, you need to import the NgCalendarModule in your page module

import { NgCalendarModule } from 'ionic2-calendar' ; ({ declarations: [ MyPage ], imports: [ IonicPageModule.forChild(MyPage), NgCalendarModule ], entryComponents: [ MyPage ] }) export class MyPageModule {}

Add the directive in the html page

< calendar [ eventSource ]= "eventSource" [ calendarMode ]= "calendar.mode" [ currentDate ]= "calendar.currentDate" ( onCurrentDateChanged )= "onCurrentDateChanged($event)" ( onRangeChanged )= "reloadSource(startTime, endTime)" ( onEventSelected )= "onEventSelected($event)" ( onTitleChanged )= "onViewTitleChanged($event)" ( onTimeSelected )= "onTimeSelected($event)" [ step ]= "calendar.step" > </ calendar >

Options

formatDay

The format of the date displayed in the month view.

Default value: 'dd'

formatDayHeader

The format of the header displayed in the month view.

Default value: 'EEE'

formatDayTitle

The format of the title displayed in the day view.

Default value: 'MMMM dd, yyyy'

formatWeekTitle

The format of the title displayed in the week view.

Default value: (version 0.1-0.3) 'MMMM yyyy, Week $n', (version 0.4+) 'MMMM yyyy, \'Week\' w'

formatMonthTitle

The format of the title displayed in the month view.

Default value: 'MMMM yyyy'

formatWeekViewDayHeader

The format of the header displayed in the week view.

Default value: 'EEE d'

formatHourColumn

The format of the hour column displayed in the week and day view.

Default value: (version 0.1-0.3) 'j', (version 0.4+) 'ha'

calendarMode

The initial mode of the calendar.

Default value: 'month'

< calendar ... [ calendarMode ]= "calendar.mode" > </ calendar >

import { CalendarMode } from 'ionic2-calendar/calendar' ; calendar = { mode: 'week' as CalendarMode };

showEventDetail

If set to true, when selecting the date in the month view, the events happened on that day will be shown below.

Default value: true

startingDayMonth

Control month view starting from which day.

Default value: 0

startingDayWeek

Control week view starting from which day.

Default value: 0

allDayLabel

The text displayed in the allDay column header.

Default value: 'all day'

noEventsLabel

The text displayed when there’s no event on the selected date in month view.

Default value: 'No Events'

The text displayed when there’s no event on the selected date in month view. Default value: 'No Events' eventSource

The data source of the calendar, when the eventSource is set, the view will be updated accordingly.

Default value: null

The format of the eventSource is described in the EventSource section

queryMode

If queryMode is set to 'local', when the range or mode is changed, the calendar will use the already bound eventSource to update the view

If queryMode is set to 'remote', when the range or mode is changed, the calendar will trigger a callback function rangeChanged.

Users will need to implement their custom loading data logic in this function, and fill it into the eventSource. The eventSource is watched, so the view will be updated once the eventSource is changed.

Default value: 'local'

step

It is used to display the event using more accurate time interval in weekview and dayview. For example, if set to 30, then the event will only occupy half of the row height (If timeInterval option uses default value). The unit is minute. It can be set to 15 or 30.

Default value: 60

< calendar ... [ step ]= "calendar.step" > </ calendar >

import { Step } from 'ionic2-calendar/calendar' ; calendar = { step: 30 as Step };

timeInterval (version >= 0.3)

It is used to display the rows using more accurate time interval in weekview and dayview. For example, if set to 30, then the time interval between each row is 30 mins. The unit is minute. It should be the factor or multiple of 60, which means 60%timeInterval=0 or timeInterval%60=0.

Default value: 60

< calendar ... [ timeInterval ]= "30" > </ calendar >

autoSelect

If set to true, the current calendar date will be auto selected when calendar is loaded or swiped in the month and week view.

Default value: true

autoSelect

The locale used to display text in the calendar.

Default value: undefined (which means the local language)

< calendar ... [ locale ]= "calendar.locale" > </ calendar >

calendar = { locale: 'en-GB' };

markDisabled

The callback function used to determine if the time should be marked as disabled.

< calendar ... [ markDisabled ]= "markDisabled" > </ calendar >

markDisabled = ( date: Date ) => { var current = new Date (); return date < current; };

dateFormatter

The custom date formatter to transform date to text.

If the custom date formatter is not set, the default Angular DatePipe is used. The format method in dateFormatter is optional, if omitted, the default Angular DatePipe is used.

< calendar ... [ dateFormatter ]= "calendar.dateFormatter" > </ calendar >

calendar = { dateFormatter: { formatMonthViewDay: function ( date: Date ) { return date.getDate().toString(); }, formatMonthViewDayHeader: function ( date: Date ) { return 'testMDH' ; }, formatMonthViewTitle: function ( date: Date ) { return 'testMT' ; }, formatWeekViewDayHeader: function ( date: Date ) { return 'testWDH' ; }, formatWeekViewTitle: function ( date: Date ) { return 'testWT' ; }, formatWeekViewHourColumn: function ( date: Date ) { return 'testWH' ; }, formatDayViewHourColumn: function ( date: Date ) { return 'testDH' ; }, formatDayViewTitle: function ( date: Date ) { return 'testDT' ; } } };

dir

If set to "rtl", the calendar supports RTL language. This feature is only supported in Ionic 2.3.0 version onwards.

Default value: ""

scrollToHour

Make weekview and dayview scroll to the specific hour after entering to the new view.

Default value: 0

preserveScrollPosition

If set to true, the previous/next views in weekview and dayview will also scroll to the same position as the current active view.

Default value: false

lockSwipeToPrev

If set to true, swiping to previous view is disabled.

Default value: false

< calendar ... [ lockSwipeToPrev ]= "lockSwipeToPrev" > </ calendar >

onCurrentDateChanged(event: Date ) { var today = new Date (); today.setHours( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); event.setHours( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); if ( this .calendar.mode === 'month' ) { if (event.getFullYear() < today.getFullYear() || (event.getFullYear() === today.getFullYear() && event.getMonth() <= today.getMonth())) { this .lockSwipeToPrev = true ; } else { this .lockSwipeToPrev = false ; } } }

lockSwipes

If set to true, swiping is disabled.

Default value: false

Note: Since swiping is disabled, you could set currentDate to move the calendar to previous/next view. Do not set lockSwipeToPrev in the constructor phase. It will cause the view not updating when changing the currentDate. You could either set it in some callback function after initialization phase or use setTimeout to trigger some delay.

< calendar ... [ lockSwipeToPrev ]= "lockSwipeToPrev" > </ calendar >

ngAfterViewInit() { var me = this ; setTimeout( function ( ) { me.lockSwipes = true ; }, 100 ); }

startHour

Limit the weekview and dayview starts from which hour (0-23).

Default value: 0

< calendar ... startHour = "9" > </ calendar >

endHour

Limit the weekview and dayview ends until which hour (1-24).

Default value: 24

< calendar ... endHour = "19" > </ calendar >

sliderOptions

Options to pass to the underlying swiper instance. See http://idangero.us/swiper/api/ for valid options.

< calendar ... sliderOptions = "sliderOptions" > </ calendar >

options = { spaceBetween: 10 , threshold: 50 };

onCurrentDateChanged

The callback function triggered when the date that is currently viewed changes.

< calendar ... ( onCurrentDateChanged )= "onCurrentDateChanged($event)" > </ calendar >

onCurrentChanged = ( ev: Date ) => { console .log( 'Currently viewed date: ' + ev); };

onRangeChanged

The callback function triggered when the range or mode is changed if the queryMode is set to 'remote'

The ev parameter contains two fields, startTime and endTime.

< calendar ... ( onRangeChanged )= "onRangeChanged($event)" > </ calendar >

onRangeChanged = ( ev: { startTime: Date , endTime: Date } ) => { Events.query(ev, ( events ) => { this .eventSource = events; }); };

onEventSelected

The callback function triggered when an event is clicked

< calendar ... ( onEventSelected )= "onEventSelected($event)" > </ calendar >

onEventSelected = ( event ) => { console .log(event.title); };

onTimeSelected

The callback function triggered when a time slot is selected.

The ev parameter contains three fields, selectedTime, events and disabled, if there's no event at the selected time, the events field will be either undefined or empty array

< calendar ... ( onTimeSelected )= "onTimeSelected($event)" > </ calendar >

onTimeSelected = ( ev: { selectedTime: Date , events: any [], disabled: boolean } ) => { console .log( 'Selected time: ' + ev.selectedTime + ', hasEvents: ' + (ev.events !== undefined && ev.events.length !== 0 ) + ', disabled: ' + ev.disabled); };

onDayHeaderSelected

The callback function triggered when a day header is selected in week view.

The ev parameter contains three fields, selectedTime, events and disabled, if there's no event at the selected time, the events field will be either undefined or empty array

< calendar ... ( onDayHeaderSelected )= "onDayHeaderSelected($event)" > </ calendar >

onDayHeaderSelected = ( ev: { selectedTime: Date , events: any [], disabled: boolean } ) => { console .log( 'Selected time: ' + ev.selectedTime + ', hasEvents: ' + (ev.events !== undefined && ev.events.length !== 0 ) + ', disabled: ' + ev.disabled); };

onTitleChanged

The callback function triggered when the view title is changed

< calendar ... ( onTitleChanged )= "onViewTitleChanged($event)" > </ calendar >

onViewTitleChanged = ( title: string ) => { this .viewTitle = title; };

View Customization Option

There are two ways to customize the look and feel. If you just want to simply change the color or size of certain element, you could override the styles of the predefined css classes. CSS Customization section lists some important css classes. If you need to change the layout of certain element, you could refer to the Template Customization part.

CSS Customization

The customized styles should be added in global.scss. Just adding in each components css file may not work due to the View Encapsulation.

monthview-primary-with-event

The date that is in current month and having events

monthview-secondary-with-event

The date that is in previous/next month and having events

monthview-selected

The selected date

monthview-current

The current date

monthview-disabled

The disabled date

weekview-with-event

The date having all day events, applied to the day header in week view

week-view-current

The current date, applied to the day header in week view

weekview-selected

The selected date, applied to the day header in week view

weekview-allday-label

Applied to the all day label in week view

dayview-allday-label

Applied to the all day label in day view

calendar-hour-column

Applied to the hour column in both weekview and day view

Template Customization

Note: For any css class appear in the customized template, you need to specify the styles by yourself. The styles defined in the calendar component won’t be applied because of the view encapsulation. You could refer to calendar.ts to get the definition of context types.

monthviewDisplayEventTemplate

Type: TemplateRef\<IMonthViewDisplayEventTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for event displayed in the active monthview

< ng-template # template let-view = "view" let-row = "row" let-col = "col" > {{view.dates[row*7+col].label}} </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ monthviewDisplayEventTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

monthviewInactiveDisplayEventTemplate

Type: TemplateRef\<IMonthViewDisplayEventTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for event displayed in the inactive monthview

< ng-template # template let-view = "view" let-row = "row" let-col = "col" > {{view.dates[row*7+col].label}} </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ monthviewInactiveDisplayEventTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

monthviewEventDetailTemplate

Type: TemplateRef\<IMonthViewEventDetailTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for event detail section in the monthview

< ng-template # template let-showEventDetail = "showEventDetail" let-selectedDate = "selectedDate" let-noEventsLabel = "noEventsLabel" > ... </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ monthviewEventDetailTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

weekviewHeaderTemplate (version >= 0.4.5)

Type: TemplateRef\<IDisplayWeekViewHeader>

The template provides customized view for day header in the weekview

< ng-template # template let-viewDate = "viewDate" > < div class = "custom-day-header" > {{ viewDate.dayHeader }} </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ weekviewHeaderTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

weekviewAllDayEventTemplate

Type: TemplateRef\<IDisplayAllDayEvent>

The template provides customized view for all day event in the weekview

< ng-template # template let-displayEvent = "displayEvent" > < div class = "calendar-event-inner" > {{displayEvent.event.title}} </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ weekviewAllDayEventTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

weekviewNormalEventTemplate

Type: TemplateRef\<IDisplayEvent>

The template provides customized view for normal event in the weekview

< ng-template # template let-displayEvent = "displayEvent" > < div class = "calendar-event-inner" > {{displayEvent.event.title}} </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ weekviewNormalEventTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

dayviewAllDayEventTemplate

Type: TemplateRef\<IDisplayAllDayEvent>

The template provides customized view for all day event in the dayview

< ng-template # template let-displayEvent = "displayEvent" > < div class = "calendar-event-inner" > {{displayEvent.event.title}} </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ dayviewAllDayEventTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

dayviewNormalEventTemplate

Type: TemplateRef\<IDisplayEvent>

The template provides customized view for normal event in the dayview

< ng-template # template let-displayEvent = "displayEvent" > < div class = "calendar-event-inner" > {{displayEvent.event.title}} </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ dayviewNormalEventTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

weekviewAllDayEventSectionTemplate (version >= 0.3)

Type: TemplateRef\<IWeekViewAllDayEventSectionTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for all day event section (table part) in the weekview

< ng-template # template let-day = "day" let-eventTemplate = "eventTemplate" > < div [ ngClass ]= "{'calendar-event-wrap': day.events}" * ngIf = "day.events" [ ngStyle ]= "{height: 25*day.events.length+'px'}" > < div * ngFor = "let displayEvent of day.events" class = "calendar-event" tappable ( click )= "onEventSelected(displayEvent.event)" [ ngStyle ]= "{top: 25*displayEvent.position+'px', width: 100*(displayEvent.endIndex-displayEvent.startIndex)+'%', height: '25px'}" > < ng-template [ ngTemplateOutlet ]= "eventTemplate" [ ngTemplateOutletContext ]= "{displayEvent:displayEvent}" > </ ng-template > </ div > </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ weekviewAllDayEventSectionTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

weekviewNormalEventSectionTemplate (version >= 0.3)

Type: TemplateRef\<IWeekViewNormalEventSectionTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for normal event section (table part) in the weekview

< ng-template # template let-tm = "tm" let-hourParts = "hourParts" let-eventTemplate = "eventTemplate" > < div [ ngClass ]= "{'calendar-event-wrap': tm.events}" * ngIf = "tm.events" > < div * ngFor = "let displayEvent of tm.events" class = "calendar-event" tappable ( click )= "onEventSelected(displayEvent.event)" [ ngStyle ]= "{top: (37*displayEvent.startOffset/hourParts)+'px',left: 100/displayEvent.overlapNumber*displayEvent.position+'%', width: 100/displayEvent.overlapNumber+'%', height: 37*(displayEvent.endIndex -displayEvent.startIndex - (displayEvent.endOffset + displayEvent.startOffset)/hourParts)+'px'}" > < ng-template [ ngTemplateOutlet ]= "eventTemplate" [ ngTemplateOutletContext ]= "{displayEvent:displayEvent}" > </ ng-template > </ div > </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ weekviewNormalEventSectionTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

dayviewAllDayEventSectionTemplate (version >= 0.3)

Type: TemplateRef\<IDayViewAllDayEventSectionTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for all day event section (table part) in the dayview

< ng-template # template let-allDayEvents = "allDayEvents" let-eventTemplate = "eventTemplate" > < div * ngFor = "let displayEvent of allDayEvents; let eventIndex=index" class = "calendar-event" tappable ( click )= "onEventSelected(displayEvent.event)" [ ngStyle ]= "{top: 25*eventIndex+'px',width: '100%',height:'25px'}" > < ng-template [ ngTemplateOutlet ]= "eventTemplate" [ ngTemplateOutletContext ]= "{displayEvent:displayEvent}" > </ ng-template > </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ dayviewAllDayEventSectionTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

dayviewNormalEventSectionTemplate (version >= 0.3)

Type: TemplateRef\<IDayViewNormalEventSectionTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for normal event section (table part) in the dayview

< ng-template # template let-tm = "tm" let-hourParts = "hourParts" let-eventTemplate = "eventTemplate" > < div [ ngClass ]= "{'calendar-event-wrap': tm.events}" * ngIf = "tm.events" > < div * ngFor = "let displayEvent of tm.events" class = "calendar-event" tappable ( click )= "onEventSelected(displayEvent.event)" [ ngStyle ]= "{top: (37*displayEvent.startOffset/hourParts)+'px',left: 100/displayEvent.overlapNumber*displayEvent.position+'%', width: 100/displayEvent.overlapNumber+'%', height: 37*(displayEvent.endIndex -displayEvent.startIndex - (displayEvent.endOffset + displayEvent.startOffset)/hourParts)+'px'}" > < ng-template [ ngTemplateOutlet ]= "eventTemplate" [ ngTemplateOutletContext ]= "{displayEvent:displayEvent}" > </ ng-template > </ div > </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ dayviewNormalEventSectionTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

weekviewInactiveAllDayEventSectionTemplate (version >= 0.5)

Type: TemplateRef\<IWeekViewAllDayEventSectionTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for all day event section (table part) in the inactive weekview

< ng-template # template let-day = "day" let-eventTemplate = "eventTemplate" > < div [ ngClass ]= "{'calendar-event-wrap': day.events}" * ngIf = "day.events" [ ngStyle ]= "{height: 25*day.events.length+'px'}" > < div * ngFor = "let displayEvent of day.events" class = "calendar-event" tappable ( click )= "onEventSelected(displayEvent.event)" [ ngStyle ]= "{top: 25*displayEvent.position+'px', width: 100*(displayEvent.endIndex-displayEvent.startIndex)+'%', height: '25px'}" > < ng-template [ ngTemplateOutlet ]= "eventTemplate" [ ngTemplateOutletContext ]= "{displayEvent:displayEvent}" > </ ng-template > </ div > </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ weekviewInactiveAllDayEventSectionTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

weekviewInactiveNormalEventSectionTemplate (version >= 0.5)

Type: TemplateRef\<IWeekViewNormalEventSectionTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for normal event section (table part) in the inactive weekview

< ng-template # template let-tm = "tm" let-hourParts = "hourParts" let-eventTemplate = "eventTemplate" > < div [ ngClass ]= "{'calendar-event-wrap': tm.events}" * ngIf = "tm.events" > < div * ngFor = "let displayEvent of tm.events" class = "calendar-event" tappable ( click )= "onEventSelected(displayEvent.event)" [ ngStyle ]= "{top: (37*displayEvent.startOffset/hourParts)+'px',left: 100/displayEvent.overlapNumber*displayEvent.position+'%', width: 100/displayEvent.overlapNumber+'%', height: 37*(displayEvent.endIndex -displayEvent.startIndex - (displayEvent.endOffset + displayEvent.startOffset)/hourParts)+'px'}" > < ng-template [ ngTemplateOutlet ]= "eventTemplate" [ ngTemplateOutletContext ]= "{displayEvent:displayEvent}" > </ ng-template > </ div > </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ weekviewInactiveNormalEventSectionTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

dayviewInactiveAllDayEventSectionTemplate (version >= 0.5)

Type: TemplateRef\<IDayViewAllDayEventSectionTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for all day event section (table part) in the inactive dayview

< ng-template # template let-allDayEvents = "allDayEvents" let-eventTemplate = "eventTemplate" > < div * ngFor = "let displayEvent of allDayEvents; let eventIndex=index" class = "calendar-event" tappable ( click )= "onEventSelected(displayEvent.event)" [ ngStyle ]= "{top: 25*eventIndex+'px',width: '100%',height:'25px'}" > < ng-template [ ngTemplateOutlet ]= "eventTemplate" [ ngTemplateOutletContext ]= "{displayEvent:displayEvent}" > </ ng-template > </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ dayviewInactiveAllDayEventSectionTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

dayviewInactiveNormalEventSectionTemplate (version >= 0.5)

Type: TemplateRef\<IDayViewNormalEventSectionTemplateContext>

The template provides customized view for normal event section (table part) in the inactive dayview

< ng-template # template let-tm = "tm" let-hourParts = "hourParts" let-eventTemplate = "eventTemplate" > < div [ ngClass ]= "{'calendar-event-wrap': tm.events}" * ngIf = "tm.events" > < div * ngFor = "let displayEvent of tm.events" class = "calendar-event" tappable ( click )= "onEventSelected(displayEvent.event)" [ ngStyle ]= "{top: (37*displayEvent.startOffset/hourParts)+'px',left: 100/displayEvent.overlapNumber*displayEvent.position+'%', width: 100/displayEvent.overlapNumber+'%', height: 37*(displayEvent.endIndex -displayEvent.startIndex - (displayEvent.endOffset + displayEvent.startOffset)/hourParts)+'px'}" > < ng-template [ ngTemplateOutlet ]= "eventTemplate" [ ngTemplateOutletContext ]= "{displayEvent:displayEvent}" > </ ng-template > </ div > </ div > </ ng-template > < calendar ... [ dayviewInactiveNormalEventSectionTemplate ]= "template" > </ calendar >

EventSource

EventSource is an array of event object which contains at least below fields:

title

startTime

If allDay is set to true, the startTime has to be as a UTC date which time is set to 0:00 AM, because in an allDay event, only the date is considered, the exact time or timezone doesn't matter.

For example, if an allDay event starting from 2014-05-09, then startTime is

var startTime = new Date ( Date .UTC( 2014 , 4 , 8 ));

endTime

If allDay is set to true, the startTime has to be as a UTC date which time is set to 0:00 AM, because in an allDay event, only the date is considered, the exact time or timezone doesn't matter.

For example, if an allDay event ending to 2014-05-10, then endTime is

var endTime = new Date ( Date .UTC( 2014 , 4 , 9 ));

allDay

Indicates the event is allDay event or regular event

Note The calendar only watches for the eventSource reference for performance consideration. That means only you manually reassign the eventSource value, the calendar gets notified, and this is usually fit to the scenario when the range is changed, you load a new data set from the backend. In case you want to manually insert/remove/update the element in the eventSource array, you can call instance method ‘loadEvents’ event to notify the calendar manually.

Instance Methods

loadEvents

When this method is called, the calendar will be forced to reload the events in the eventSource array. This is only necessary when you directly modify the element in the eventSource array.

import { CalendarComponent } from "ionic2-calendar" ; ({ selector: 'page-home' , templateUrl: 'home.html' }) export class HomePage { (CalendarComponent, null ) myCalendar:CalendarComponent; eventSource; … loadEvents: function ( ) { this .eventSource.push({ title: 'test' , startTime: startTime, endTime: endTime, allDay: false }); this .myCalendar.loadEvents(); } }

slideNext (version >= 0.5)

Slide the calendar to the next date range.

import { CalendarComponent } from "ionic2-calendar" ; ({ selector: 'page-home' , templateUrl: 'home.html' }) export class HomePage { (CalendarComponent, null ) myCalendar:CalendarComponent; … slideNext: function ( ) { this .myCalendar.slideNext(); } }

slidePrev (version >= 0.5)

Slide the calendar to the previous date range.

import { CalendarComponent } from "ionic2-calendar" ; ({ selector: 'page-home' , templateUrl: 'home.html' }) export class HomePage { (CalendarComponent, null ) myCalendar:CalendarComponent; … slidePrev: function ( ) { this .myCalendar.slidePrev(); } }

update (version >= 0.6.5)

Update the underlying slides.

import { CalendarComponent } from "ionic2-calendar" ; ({ selector: 'page-home' , templateUrl: 'home.html' }) export class HomePage { (CalendarComponent, null ) myCalendar:CalendarComponent; … slidePrev: function ( ) { this .myCalendar.update(); } }

Localization

You could use locale option to achieve the localization.

If locale option is not specified, the calendar will use the LOCALE_ID set at the module level.

By default, the LOCALE_ID is en-US. You can override it in the module as below. If you pass undefined, the LOCALE_ID will be detected using the browser language setting. But using explicit value is recommended, as browser has different level of localization support.

Note that the event detail section in the month view doesn't support locale option, only LOCALE_ID takes effect. This is because it uses DatePipe in html directly. You could easily leverage customized event detail template to switch to other locale.

import { NgModule, LOCALE_ID } from '@angular/core' ; ({ … providers: [ { provide: LOCALE_ID, useValue: 'zh-CN' } ] })

For version 0.4.x+ which depends on Ionic 3.9.2+ and Angular 5.0+, locale module needs to be registered explicitly in module file as below.

import { registerLocaleData } from '@angular/common' ; import localeZh from '@angular/common/locales/zh' ; registerLocaleData(localeZh);

If you want to change the locale dynamically, you should use locale option instead of LOCALE_ID.

Performance Tuning

In the CPU profile, the default Intl based localization code occupies a big portion of the execution time. If you don’t need localization on certain parts, you can use the custom dateFormatter to override the date transform method. For example, the date in month view usually doesn’t require localization, you could use below code to just display the date part. If the month view day header doesn’t need to include the date, you could also use a string array containing static labels to save the date calculation.

< calendar ... [ dateFormatter ]= "calendar.dateFormatter" > </ calendar >

calendar = { dateFormatter: { formatMonthViewDay: function ( date: Date ) { return date.getDate().toString(); } } };

Known issue

This component updates the ion-slide dynamically so that only 3 looped slides are needed.

The ion-slide in Ionic2 uses Swiper. It seems in the Swiper implementation, the next slide after the end of looped slide is a separate cached slide, instead of the first slide.

I can't find out a way to force refresh that cached slide, so you will notice that when sliding from the third month to the forth month, the preview month is not the forth month, but the first month.

Once the sliding is over, the slide will be forced to render the forth month.

Common Questions

Error: Cannot find module "intl"

Answer: This calendar has dependency on 'Intl'. Run npm install intl@1.2.5 to install the dependency

Error: Cannot read property 'getFullYear' of undefined

Answer: If you bind currentDate like this: [currentDate]="calendar.currentDate". You need to assign calendar.currentDate a valid Date object

How to switch the calendar to previous/next month programmatically?

Answer: You can change currentDate to the date in previous/next month. You could also call the instance method slideNext/slidePrev.

Error: Cannot read property 'dayHeaders' of undefined

Answer: Take a look at the Localization section. For version 0.4.x+, you need to manually register the locale.

Error: TypeError: event_1.startTime.getTime is not a function

Answer: This is due to the startTime field of the event object is not a valid Date object. Be aware that different browser has different implementation of new Date() constructor. Some date string format may not be supported. It is recommended to use millisecond or year/month/date parameters.

Error: How to override css

Answer: By default, the css applied on each component is view encapsulated, for example, .table-bordered[_ngcontent-jto-c5]. You need to remove the encapsulated part.