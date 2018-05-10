A ionic tags input component for ionic2 中文文档
npm install ionic-tags-input --save
import the module:
...
import {IonTagsInputModule} from "ionic-tags-input";
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
IonTagsInputModule,
...
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" (onChange)="onChange($event)"></ion-tags-input>
export class YourPage {
tags = ['Ionic', 'Angular', 'TypeScript'];
constructor() {}
onChange(val){
console.log(tags)
}
}
set placeholder
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [placeholder]="'add tag'"></ion-tags-input>
set input type
Can not be verified, but can set the keyboard type
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [type]="'email'"></ion-tags-input>
can not be repeated
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [once]="'true'"></ion-tags-input>
Setting mode
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [mode]="'md'"></ion-tags-input>
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [mode]="'ios'"></ion-tags-input>
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [mode]="'wp'"></ion-tags-input>
Setting color:
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [color]="'light'"></ion-tags-input>
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [color]="'secondary'"></ion-tags-input>
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [color]="'danger'"></ion-tags-input>
All color:
light secondary danger dark warn gray purple
Special color:
random
Hide remove button
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [hideRemove]="true"></ion-tags-input>
Use separator submit input
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [separatorStr]="','"></ion-tags-input>
Use
Backspace remove tag
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [canBackspaceRemove]="true"></ion-tags-input>
Use
Enter submit input
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [canEnterAdd]="true"></ion-tags-input>
A function whose argument is a string, returns a boolean value
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [verifyMethod]="verifyTag"></ion-tags-input>
export class YourPage {
tags = ['Ionic', 'Angular', 'TypeScript'];
constructor() {}
verifyTag(str: string): boolean{
return str !== 'ABC' && str.trim() !== '';
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Description
|mode
|String
|platform style
md ios wp
|color
|String
|color style
light secondary danger dark warn gray purple random
#xxxxxx
|readonly
|Boolean
|readonly
|placeholder
|String
|input placeholder
|type
|String
|input type
|maxTags
|number
|sets tags max number,
-1 unlimited
|hideRemove
|Boolean
|hide remove button
|once
|Boolean
|setting can not be repeated
|canEnterAdd
|Boolean
|can usr the Enter key submit input
|canBackspaceRemove
|Boolean
|can usr the Backspace key remove tag
|verifyMethod
|Function
|use function to verify input
|Name
|Description
|ionFocus
|on focus
|ionBlur
|on blur