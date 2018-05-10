A ionic tags input component for ionic2 中文文档

Install

npm install ionic-tags-input --save

Use

import the module:

... import {IonTagsInputModule} from "ionic-tags-input" ; ({ ... imports: [ IonTagsInputModule, ... ], ... }) export class AppModule {}

Example

Basic

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" ( onChange )= "onChange($event)" > </ ion-tags-input >

export class YourPage { tags = [ 'Ionic' , 'Angular' , 'TypeScript' ]; constructor ( ) {} onChange(val){ console .log(tags) } }

set placeholder

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ placeholder ]= "'add tag'" > </ ion-tags-input >

set input type

Can not be verified, but can set the keyboard type

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ type ]= "'email'" > </ ion-tags-input >

can not be repeated

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ once ]= "'true'" > </ ion-tags-input >

Style

Setting mode

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ mode ]= "'md'" > </ ion-tags-input > < ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ mode ]= "'ios'" > </ ion-tags-input > < ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ mode ]= "'wp'" > </ ion-tags-input >

Setting color:

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ color ]= "'light'" > </ ion-tags-input > < ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ color ]= "'secondary'" > </ ion-tags-input > < ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ color ]= "'danger'" > </ ion-tags-input >

All color: light secondary danger dark warn gray purple

Special color: random

Hide remove button

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ hideRemove ]= "true" > </ ion-tags-input >

Separator

Use separator submit input

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ separatorStr ]= "','" > </ ion-tags-input >

Keyboard

Use Backspace remove tag

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ canBackspaceRemove ]= "true" > </ ion-tags-input >

Use Enter submit input

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ canEnterAdd ]= "true" > </ ion-tags-input >

Verify

A function whose argument is a string, returns a boolean value

< ion-tags-input [( ngModel )]= "tags" [ verifyMethod ]= "verifyTag" > </ ion-tags-input >

export class YourPage { tags = [ 'Ionic' , 'Angular' , 'TypeScript' ]; constructor ( ) {} verifyTag(str: string ): boolean { return str !== 'ABC' && str.trim() !== '' ; } }

API

Input

Name Type Description mode String platform style md ios wp color String color style light secondary danger dark warn gray purple random #xxxxxx readonly Boolean readonly placeholder String input placeholder type String input type maxTags number sets tags max number, -1 unlimited hideRemove Boolean hide remove button once Boolean setting can not be repeated canEnterAdd Boolean can usr the Enter key submit input canBackspaceRemove Boolean can usr the Backspace key remove tag verifyMethod Function use function to verify input

Output