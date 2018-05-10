openbase logo
ionic-tags-input

by Hsuan Lee
0.1.2 (see all)

A ionic tags input component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

178

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

ionic-tags-input

Dependency Status NPM version Downloads MIT License

NPM

A ionic tags input component for ionic2 中文文档

demo

DEMO

Install

npm install ionic-tags-input --save

Use

import the module:

...
import {IonTagsInputModule} from "ionic-tags-input";

@NgModule({
 ...
 imports: [
   IonTagsInputModule,
   ...
 ],
 ...
})
export class AppModule {}

Example

Basic

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" (onChange)="onChange($event)"></ion-tags-input>

export class YourPage {

  tags = ['Ionic', 'Angular', 'TypeScript'];

  constructor() {}

  onChange(val){
    console.log(tags)
  }

}

set placeholder

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [placeholder]="'add tag'"></ion-tags-input>

set input type

Can not be verified, but can set the keyboard type 

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [type]="'email'"></ion-tags-input>

can not be repeated

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [once]="'true'"></ion-tags-input>

Style

Setting mode

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [mode]="'md'"></ion-tags-input>
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [mode]="'ios'"></ion-tags-input>
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [mode]="'wp'"></ion-tags-input>

Setting color:

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [color]="'light'"></ion-tags-input>
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [color]="'secondary'"></ion-tags-input>
<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [color]="'danger'"></ion-tags-input>

All color: light secondary danger dark warn gray purple

Special color: random

Hide remove button

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [hideRemove]="true"></ion-tags-input>

Separator

Use separator submit input

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [separatorStr]="','"></ion-tags-input>

Keyboard

Use Backspace remove tag

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [canBackspaceRemove]="true"></ion-tags-input>

Use Enter submit input

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [canEnterAdd]="true"></ion-tags-input>

Verify

A function whose argument is a string, returns a boolean value

<ion-tags-input [(ngModel)]="tags" [verifyMethod]="verifyTag"></ion-tags-input>

export class YourPage {

  tags = ['Ionic', 'Angular', 'TypeScript'];

  constructor() {}

  verifyTag(str: string): boolean{
    return str !== 'ABC' && str.trim() !== '';
  }

}

API

Input

NameTypeDescription
modeStringplatform style md ios wp
colorStringcolor style light secondary danger dark warn gray purple random #xxxxxx
readonlyBooleanreadonly
placeholderStringinput placeholder
typeStringinput type
maxTagsnumbersets tags max number, -1 unlimited
hideRemoveBooleanhide remove button
onceBooleansetting can not be repeated
canEnterAddBooleancan usr the Enter key submit input
canBackspaceRemoveBooleancan usr the Backspace key remove tag
verifyMethodFunctionuse function to verify input

Output

NameDescription
ionFocuson focus
ionBluron blur

