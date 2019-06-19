openbase logo
Readme

ionic-stepper

Steppers components for Ionic.

Build Status Dependency Status NPM version Downloads MIT License

中文 README

Getting Started

Prerequisites

  • ionic-angular: ^3.x
  • @angular/animations: ^4.x

Installing

$ npm install ionic-stepper
# or
$ yarn add ionic-stepper

Usage

import in your-root.module.ts

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { ErrorHandler, NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { IonicApp, IonicErrorHandler, IonicModule } from 'ionic-angular';

...

import { IonicStepperModule } from 'ionic-stepper';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    BrowserAnimationsModule,
    IonicStepperModule,
    IonicModule.forRoot(MyApp)
  ],
  ...
})
export class AppModule {}

your-component.ts

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NavController } from 'ionic-angular';

@Component({
  selector: 'page-home',
  template: `
   <ion-stepper #stepper (selectIndexChange)="selectChange($event)">
      <ion-step label="Step1"
                description="Step1 description">
        <h2>Step1 Content</h2>
        <p>Step1 Content</p>
        <button ion-button small ionicStepperNext>Next</button>
      </ion-step>
      <ion-step label="Step2 - Step2 - Step2"
                description="Step1 description">
        <h2>Step2 Content</h2>
        <p>Step2 Content</p>
        <button ion-button color="light" small ionicStepperPrevious>Previous</button>
      </ion-step>
    </ion-stepper>
  `
})
export class HomePage {

  constructor(public navCtrl: NavController) { }

  selectChange(e) {
    console.log(e);
  }
}

API

ion-stepper

property

NameTypeDefaultDescription
[mode]'horizontal', 'vertical''vertical'orientation
(selectIndexChange)EventEmitter<number>index change event

method

NameDescription
nextStep(): voidnext step
previousStep(): voidprevious step
setStep(index: number): booleanset step by index

ion-step

property

NameTypeDefaultDescription
[label]stringstep label
[description]stringstep description (only vertical mode is visible)
[icon]icon'number'step icon, default display the index (icons)
[status]'error', ''''step status
[errorIcon]string'close'error status icon

[ionicStepperNext]

moves to the next step in the stepper

<button ion-button ionicStepperNext>Next</button>

[ionicStepperPrevious]

moves to the previous step in the stepper

<button ion-button ionicStepperPrevious>Previous</button>

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

