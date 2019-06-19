Steppers components for Ionic.

中文 README

Getting Started

Prerequisites

ionic-angular: ^3.x

@angular/animations: ^4.x

Installing

$ npm install ionic-stepper # or $ yarn add ionic-stepper

Usage

import in your-root.module.ts

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import { ErrorHandler, NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { IonicApp, IonicErrorHandler, IonicModule } from 'ionic-angular' ; ... import { IonicStepperModule } from 'ionic-stepper' ; ({ ... imports: [ BrowserModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, IonicStepperModule, IonicModule.forRoot(MyApp) ], ... }) export class AppModule {}

your-component.ts

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NavController } from 'ionic-angular' ; ({ selector: 'page-home' , template: ` <ion-stepper #stepper (selectIndexChange)="selectChange($event)"> <ion-step label="Step1" description="Step1 description"> <h2>Step1 Content</h2> <p>Step1 Content</p> <button ion-button small ionicStepperNext>Next</button> </ion-step> <ion-step label="Step2 - Step2 - Step2" description="Step1 description"> <h2>Step2 Content</h2> <p>Step2 Content</p> <button ion-button color="light" small ionicStepperPrevious>Previous</button> </ion-step> </ion-stepper> ` }) export class HomePage { constructor ( public navCtrl: NavController ) { } selectChange(e) { console .log(e); } }

API

property

Name Type Default Description [mode] 'horizontal', 'vertical' 'vertical' orientation (selectIndexChange) EventEmitter<number> index change event

method

Name Description nextStep(): void next step previousStep(): void previous step setStep(index: number): boolean set step by index

property

Name Type Default Description [label] string step label [description] string step description (only vertical mode is visible) [icon] icon 'number' step icon, default display the index (icons) [status] 'error', '' '' step status [errorIcon] string 'close' error status icon

moves to the next step in the stepper

<button ion-button ionicStepperNext>Next</button>

moves to the previous step in the stepper

<button ion-button ionicStepperPrevious>Previous</button>

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details