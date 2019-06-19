Steppers components for Ionic.
ionic-angular: ^3.x
@angular/animations: ^4.x
$ npm install ionic-stepper
# or
$ yarn add ionic-stepper
import in
your-root.module.ts
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { ErrorHandler, NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { IonicApp, IonicErrorHandler, IonicModule } from 'ionic-angular';
...
import { IonicStepperModule } from 'ionic-stepper';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
BrowserModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule,
IonicStepperModule,
IonicModule.forRoot(MyApp)
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
your-component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NavController } from 'ionic-angular';
@Component({
selector: 'page-home',
template: `
<ion-stepper #stepper (selectIndexChange)="selectChange($event)">
<ion-step label="Step1"
description="Step1 description">
<h2>Step1 Content</h2>
<p>Step1 Content</p>
<button ion-button small ionicStepperNext>Next</button>
</ion-step>
<ion-step label="Step2 - Step2 - Step2"
description="Step1 description">
<h2>Step2 Content</h2>
<p>Step2 Content</p>
<button ion-button color="light" small ionicStepperPrevious>Previous</button>
</ion-step>
</ion-stepper>
`
})
export class HomePage {
constructor(public navCtrl: NavController) { }
selectChange(e) {
console.log(e);
}
}
ion-stepper
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[mode]
'horizontal', 'vertical'
'vertical'
|orientation
|(selectIndexChange)
EventEmitter<number>
|index change event
|Name
|Description
|nextStep(): void
|next step
|previousStep(): void
|previous step
|setStep(index: number): boolean
|set step by index
ion-step
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[label]
string
|step label
|[description]
string
|step description (only vertical mode is visible)
|[icon]
icon
'number'
|step icon, default display the index (icons)
|[status]
'error', ''
''
|step status
|[errorIcon]
string
'close'
|error status icon
[ionicStepperNext]
moves to the next step in the stepper
<button ion-button ionicStepperNext>Next</button>
[ionicStepperPrevious]
moves to the previous step in the stepper
<button ion-button ionicStepperPrevious>Previous</button>
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details