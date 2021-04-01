Ionic Selectable v5(alpha) is here

@ionic-selectable/core for Vanilla JS

@ionic-selectable/angular for Angular

Made with stencil

Web components

Suport for Vainilla JS

Suport for Angular

Other frameworks support is coming!!!

More info

Ionic Selectable

An Ionic component similar to Ionic Select, that allows to search items, including async search, infinite scrolling and more.

Contents

Supported Ionic versions

Ionic 3 (3.6.0 - 3.9.2)

Ionic 4 (>=4.0.0)

Features

Getting started

Install it.

npm install ionic-selectable@ 3.5 .0 --save npm install ionic-selectable@ 4.8 .0 --save

Import it.

First, import IonicSelectableModule to your app.module.ts that is normally located in src\app\app.module.ts .

import { IonicSelectableModule } from 'ionic-selectable' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ IonicSelectableModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

Note: Additionally, if you use Ionic 3+ you might be as well using lazy loaded pages. Check if your pages have a module file, for example, home.module.ts , and if they do then import IonicSelectableModule to each page module too.

import { IonicSelectableModule } from 'ionic-selectable' ; import { HomePage } from './home' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ HomePage ], imports : [ IonicPageModule.forChild(HomePage), IonicSelectableModule ] }) export class HomePageModule { }

Add it to template.

< ion-item > < ion-label > Port </ ion-label > < ionic-selectable item-content // Required for Ionic 3 only. [( ngModel )]= "port" [ items ]= "ports" itemValueField = "id" itemTextField = "name" [ canSearch ]= "true" ( onChange )= "portChange($event)" > </ ionic-selectable > </ ion-item >

Configure it.

import { IonicSelectableComponent } from 'ionic-selectable' ; class Port { public id: number ; public name: string ; } ({ ... }) export class HomePage { ports: Port[]; port: Port; constructor ( ) { this .ports = [ { id: 1 , name: 'Tokai' }, { id: 2 , name: 'Vladivostok' }, { id: 3 , name: 'Navlakhi' } ]; } portChange(event: { component: IonicSelectableComponent, value: any }) { console .log( 'port:' , event.value); } }

Enjoy it 😉 Check out live demos to see what it is capable of.

Also, explore the docs and FAQ to learn more about its features.

Development

For contribution and delevopment please refer to Contribution.

