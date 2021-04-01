@ionic-selectable/core for Vanilla JS
@ionic-selectable/angular for Angular
Demo | Features | Getting started | FAQ | Docs
An Ionic component similar to Ionic Select, that allows to search items, including async search, infinite scrolling and more.
// Ionic 3
npm install ionic-selectable@3.5.0 --save
// Ionic 4
npm install ionic-selectable@4.8.0 --save
IonicSelectableModule to your
app.module.ts that is normally located in
src\app\app.module.ts.
import { IonicSelectableModule } from 'ionic-selectable';
@NgModule({
imports: [
IonicSelectableModule
]
})
export class AppModule { }
Note: Additionally, if you use Ionic 3+ you might be as well using lazy loaded pages. Check if your pages have a module file, for example,
home.module.ts, and if they do then import
IonicSelectableModule to each page module too.
import { IonicSelectableModule } from 'ionic-selectable';
import { HomePage } from './home';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
HomePage
],
imports: [
IonicPageModule.forChild(HomePage),
IonicSelectableModule
]
})
export class HomePageModule { }
<ion-item>
<ion-label>Port</ion-label>
<ionic-selectable
item-content // Required for Ionic 3 only.
[(ngModel)]="port"
[items]="ports"
itemValueField="id"
itemTextField="name"
[canSearch]="true"
(onChange)="portChange($event)">
</ionic-selectable>
</ion-item>
import { IonicSelectableComponent } from 'ionic-selectable';
class Port {
public id: number;
public name: string;
}
@Component({ ... })
export class HomePage {
ports: Port[];
port: Port;
constructor() {
this.ports = [
{ id: 1, name: 'Tokai' },
{ id: 2, name: 'Vladivostok' },
{ id: 3, name: 'Navlakhi' }
];
}
portChange(event: {
component: IonicSelectableComponent,
value: any
}) {
console.log('port:', event.value);
}
}
For contribution and delevopment please refer to Contribution.
If you find this component useful, please star the repo to let others know that it's reliable. Also, share it with friends and colleagues who might find it useful as well. Thank you 😄