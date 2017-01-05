Native transitions for Ionic v1. Turn it on and enjoy native transitions!

Please note that this project is now in maintenance mode. We welcome PRs for bug fixes, but encourage you to use Ionic 2 and Ionic Native for all future development.

Installation

npm

https://www.npmjs.com/package/ionic-native-transitions

npm install ionic- native -transitions --save

Then require the library

# ES5 require ( 'ionic-native-transitions' ); # or ES6 import 'ionic-native-transitions' ;

Bower

bower install shprink/ionic- native -transitions

Then insert the dist file

< script src = "./PathToBowerLib/dist/ionic-native-transitions.min.js" > </ script >

The recommended version for the Transition plugin is 0.6.5 or higher.

cordova plugin add https://github.com/Telerik-Verified-Plugins/NativePageTransitions#0.6.5 ionic plugin add https://github.com/Telerik-Verified-Plugins/NativePageTransitions#0.6.5

iOS

Transitions on iOS9 can flicker sometimes. To prevent this from hapenning you can install this plugin:

# Using Cordova cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-wkwebview # Using Ionic CLI ionic plugin add cordova-plugin-wkwebview

Android

if you are using Crosswalk > 1.3 please add the following to your config.xml

<preference name ="CrosswalkAnimatable" value ="true" />

Configuration

angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'ionic-native-transitions' ]);

Set default options (optional)

Beware: Only use setDefaultOptions if you know what you are doing.

.config( function ( $ionicNativeTransitionsProvider ) { $ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.setDefaultOptions({ duration : 400 , slowdownfactor : 4 , iosdelay : -1 , androiddelay : -1 , winphonedelay : -1 , fixedPixelsTop : 0 , fixedPixelsBottom : 0 , triggerTransitionEvent : '$ionicView.afterEnter' , backInOppositeDirection : false }); });

Set default transition (optional)

See the list of possible transitions

.config( function ( $ionicNativeTransitionsProvider ) { $ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.setDefaultTransition({ type : 'slide' , direction : 'left' }); });

Set default back transition (optional)

See the list of possible transitions

.config( function ( $ionicNativeTransitionsProvider ) { $ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.setDefaultBackTransition({ type : 'slide' , direction : 'right' }); });

You can programatically disable the plugin for any reason:

# Within the config phase # * @param {boolean} enabled $ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.enable( false ); # Anywhere else (controller, service etc.) # * @param {boolean} enabled default true # * @param {boolean} disableIonicTransitions default true # * @param {string} ionicTransitionType default 'platform' # Disable plugin and enable ionic transitions (same as : enable( false , false )) $ionicNativeTransitions.enable( false ); # Enable plugin and disable ionic transitions (same as : enable( true , true )) $ionicNativeTransitions.enable( true ); # Disable plugin and disable ionic transitions $ionicNativeTransitions.enable( false , true ); # Enable plugin and enable ionic transitions # in some cases it is useful <https: $ionicNativeTransitions.enable( true , false );

Usage

By default any state transition will use the default transition (Defined in the configuration phase) but you can specify a different transition per state if you want using the UI router state definition:

.state( 'home' , { url : '/home' , nativeTransitions : { "type" : "flip" , "direction" : "up" } templateUrl : "templates/home.html" })

You can also define a different transition (backward and forward) per device like this:

.state( 'home' , { url : '/home' , nativeTransitionsAndroid : { "type" : "flip" , "direction" : "right" }, nativeTransitionsIOS : { "type" : "flip" , "direction" : "left" }, nativeTransitionsWindowsPhone : { "type" : "flip" , "direction" : "down" }, nativeTransitionsBackAndroid : { "type" : "flip" , "direction" : "left" }, nativeTransitionsBackIOS : { "type" : "flip" , "direction" : "right" }, nativeTransitionsBackWindowsPhone : { "type" : "flip" , "direction" : "up" }, templateUrl : "templates/home.html" })

Overwrite just one device (here only android will be different)

.state( 'home' , { url : '/home' , nativeTransitions : { "type" : "flip" , "direction" : "up" }, nativeTransitionsAndroid : { "type" : "flip" , "direction" : "right" } templateUrl : "templates/home.html" })

Disable native transition for one state (for instance on tabs)

.state( 'home' , { url : '/home' , nativeTransitions : null , templateUrl : "templates/home.html" })

Programatically change page with native transitions

State

# * @description # * Call state go and apply a native transition # * @param {string| null } state default : null # * @param {object} stateParams default :{} # * @param {object} stateOptions default :{} # * @param {object| null } transitionOptions default : null $ionicNativeTransitions.stateGo( 'yourState' , {}, {}, { "type" : "slide" , "direction" : "up" , "duration" : 1500 , });

# * @description # * Call location url and apply a native transition # * @param {string| null } url default : null # * @param {object| null } transitionOptions default : null $ionicNativeTransitions.locationUrl( '/yourUrl' , { "type" : "slide" , "direction" : "down" , "duration" : 1500 , });

Using directives

< button native-ui-sref = "tabs.home({param1: 'param1', param2: 'param2'})" native-ui-sref-opts = "{reload: true}" native-options = "{type: 'slide', direction:'down'}" > </ button >

History back button

Using the <ion-nav-back-button> directive automatically uses the default back transition if you have not added a specific ng-click on it.

Hadware back button (Android)

The hardware back button on Android uses the default back transition

Swipe back (iOS)

For now swipe back will trigger the state native transition (or the default). It does not use the back transition.

You can disable swipe back like this:

$ionicConfigProvider.views.swipeBackEnabled( false );

Events

You can listen to success or error events

$rootScope.$on( 'ionicNativeTransitions.beforeTransition' , function ( ) { }); $rootScope.$on( 'ionicNativeTransitions.success' , function ( ) { }); $rootScope.$on( 'ionicNativeTransitions.error' , function ( ) { });

Possible transitions

Slide (default animation)

{ "type" : "slide" , "direction" : "left" , "duration" : 500 , }

Flip

{ "type" : "flip" , "direction" : "up" , "duration" : 500 , }

Fade (iOS and Android only)

{ "type" : "fade" , "duration" : 500 , }

Drawer (iOS and Android only)

{ "type" : "drawer" , "origin" : "left" , "action" : "open" , }

Curl (iOS only, direction up and down only)

{ "type" : "curl" , "direction" : "up" , }

FAQ

What's the best way to animate tabs?

Use fade transition

.state( 'tabs.contact' , { url : "/contact" , nativeTransitions : { type : "fade" } })

if you to use slide, use it with the fixedPixelsTop option.

.state( 'tabs.contact' , { url : "/contact" , nativeTransitions : { type : "slide" , direction : "left" , fixedPixelsTop : 93 } })

Contribute

Development

npm install npm run watch npm start

Open http://localhost:8080

Tests on device

npm run platformAddAndroid npm run platformAddIOS npm run pluginAddAll npm run runIosDevice npm run runAndroid

Thanks