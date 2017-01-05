Native transitions for Ionic v1. Turn it on and enjoy native transitions!
Please note that this project is now in maintenance mode. We welcome PRs for bug fixes, but encourage you to use Ionic 2 and Ionic Native for all future development.
https://www.npmjs.com/package/ionic-native-transitions
npm install ionic-native-transitions --save
Then require the library
# ES5
require('ionic-native-transitions');
# or ES6
import 'ionic-native-transitions';
bower install shprink/ionic-native-transitions
Then insert the dist file
<script src="./PathToBowerLib/dist/ionic-native-transitions.min.js"></script>
The recommended version for the Transition plugin is 0.6.5 or higher.
# Using Cordova
cordova plugin add https://github.com/Telerik-Verified-Plugins/NativePageTransitions#0.6.5
# Using Ionic CLI
ionic plugin add https://github.com/Telerik-Verified-Plugins/NativePageTransitions#0.6.5
Transitions on iOS9 can flicker sometimes. To prevent this from hapenning you can install this plugin:
# Using Cordova
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-wkwebview
# Using Ionic CLI
ionic plugin add cordova-plugin-wkwebview
if you are using Crosswalk > 1.3 please add the following to your
config.xml
<preference name="CrosswalkAnimatable" value="true" />
angular.module('yourApp', [
'ionic-native-transitions'
]);
Beware: Only use
setDefaultOptions if you know what you are doing.
.config(function($ionicNativeTransitionsProvider){
$ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.setDefaultOptions({
duration: 400, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400,
slowdownfactor: 4, // overlap views (higher number is more) or no overlap (1), default 4
iosdelay: -1, // ms to wait for the iOS webview to update before animation kicks in, default -1
androiddelay: -1, // same as above but for Android, default -1
winphonedelay: -1, // same as above but for Windows Phone, default -1,
fixedPixelsTop: 0, // the number of pixels of your fixed header, default 0 (iOS and Android)
fixedPixelsBottom: 0, // the number of pixels of your fixed footer (f.i. a tab bar), default 0 (iOS and Android)
triggerTransitionEvent: '$ionicView.afterEnter', // internal ionic-native-transitions option
backInOppositeDirection: false // Takes over default back transition and state back transition to use the opposite direction transition to go back
});
});
See the list of possible transitions
.config(function($ionicNativeTransitionsProvider){
$ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.setDefaultTransition({
type: 'slide',
direction: 'left'
});
});
See the list of possible transitions
.config(function($ionicNativeTransitionsProvider){
$ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.setDefaultBackTransition({
type: 'slide',
direction: 'right'
});
});
You can programatically disable the plugin for any reason:
# Within the config phase
# * @param {boolean} enabled
$ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.enable(false);
# Anywhere else (controller, service etc.)
# * @param {boolean} enabled default true
# * @param {boolean} disableIonicTransitions default true
# * @param {string} ionicTransitionType default 'platform'
# Disable plugin and enable ionic transitions (same as: enable(false, false))
$ionicNativeTransitions.enable(false);
# Enable plugin and disable ionic transitions (same as: enable(true, true))
$ionicNativeTransitions.enable(true);
# Disable plugin and disable ionic transitions
$ionicNativeTransitions.enable(false, true);
# Enable plugin and enable ionic transitions
# in some cases it is useful <https://github.com/shprink/ionic-native-transitions/issues/23>
$ionicNativeTransitions.enable(true, false);
By default any state transition will use the default transition (Defined in the configuration phase) but you can specify a different transition per state if you want using the UI router state definition:
.state('home', {
url: '/home',
nativeTransitions: {
"type": "flip",
"direction": "up"
}
templateUrl: "templates/home.html"
})
You can also define a different transition (backward and forward) per device like this:
.state('home', {
url: '/home',
nativeTransitionsAndroid: {
"type": "flip",
"direction": "right"
},
nativeTransitionsIOS: {
"type": "flip",
"direction": "left"
},
nativeTransitionsWindowsPhone: {
"type": "flip",
"direction": "down"
},
nativeTransitionsBackAndroid: {
"type": "flip",
"direction": "left"
},
nativeTransitionsBackIOS: {
"type": "flip",
"direction": "right"
},
nativeTransitionsBackWindowsPhone: {
"type": "flip",
"direction": "up"
},
templateUrl: "templates/home.html"
})
Overwrite just one device (here only android will be different)
.state('home', {
url: '/home',
nativeTransitions: {
"type": "flip",
"direction": "up"
},
nativeTransitionsAndroid: {
"type": "flip",
"direction": "right"
}
templateUrl: "templates/home.html"
})
Disable native transition for one state (for instance on tabs)
.state('home', {
url: '/home',
nativeTransitions: null,
templateUrl: "templates/home.html"
})
# * @description
# * Call state go and apply a native transition
# * @param {string|null} state default:null
# * @param {object} stateParams default:{}
# * @param {object} stateOptions default:{}
# * @param {object|null} transitionOptions default:null
$ionicNativeTransitions.stateGo('yourState', {}, {}, {
"type": "slide",
"direction": "up", // 'left|right|up|down', default 'left' (which is like 'next')
"duration": 1500, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400
});
# * @description
# * Call location url and apply a native transition
# * @param {string|null} url default:null
# * @param {object|null} transitionOptions default:null
$ionicNativeTransitions.locationUrl('/yourUrl', {
"type": "slide",
"direction": "down", // 'left|right|up|down', default 'left' (which is like 'next')
"duration": 1500, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400
});
<button native-ui-sref="tabs.home({param1: 'param1', param2: 'param2'})" native-ui-sref-opts="{reload: true}" native-options="{type: 'slide', direction:'down'}"></button>
Using the
<ion-nav-back-button> directive automatically uses the default back transition if you have not added a specific
ng-click on it.
The hardware back button on Android uses the default back transition
For now swipe back will trigger the state native transition (or the default). It does not use the back transition.
You can disable swipe back like this:
$ionicConfigProvider.views.swipeBackEnabled(false);
You can listen to success or error events
$rootScope.$on('ionicNativeTransitions.beforeTransition', function(){
// Transition is about to happen
});
$rootScope.$on('ionicNativeTransitions.success', function(){
// Transition success
});
$rootScope.$on('ionicNativeTransitions.error', function(){
// Transition error
});
{
"type" : "slide",
"direction" : "left", // 'left|right|up|down', default 'left' (which is like 'next')
"duration" : 500, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400
}
{
"type" : "flip",
"direction" : "up", // 'left|right|up|down', default 'right' (Android currently only supports left and right)
"duration" : 500, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400
}
{
"type" : "fade",
"duration" : 500, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400
}
{
"type" : "drawer",
"origin" : "left", // 'left|right', open the drawer from this side of the view, default 'left'
"action" : "open", // 'open|close', default 'open', note that close is not behaving nicely on Crosswalk
}
{
"type" : "curl",
"direction" : "up", // 'up|down', default 'up'
}
Use fade transition
.state('tabs.contact', {
url: "/contact",
nativeTransitions: {
type: "fade"
}
})
if you to use slide, use it with the
fixedPixelsTop option.
.state('tabs.contact', {
url: "/contact",
nativeTransitions: {
type: "slide",
direction: "left",
fixedPixelsTop: 93
}
})
npm install
# Open two terminals
# and run watch to build on the lib files changes
npm run watch
# in the other terminal run following to build the test page and the doc
npm start
Open
http://localhost:8080
npm run platformAddAndroid
npm run platformAddIOS
npm run pluginAddAll
# run iOS devices
npm run runIosDevice
# run iOS devices
npm run runAndroid