int

ionic-native-transitions

by Julien Renaux
1.0.3 (see all)

[Maintenance only] Native transitions (iOS & Android) for Ionic Framework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Native transitions for Ionic v1. Turn it on and enjoy native transitions!

gif

Please note that this project is now in maintenance mode. We welcome PRs for bug fixes, but encourage you to use Ionic 2 and Ionic Native for all future development.

Chat

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/shprink/ionic-native-transitions

Installation

npm

https://www.npmjs.com/package/ionic-native-transitions

npm install ionic-native-transitions --save

Then require the library

# ES5
require('ionic-native-transitions');

# or ES6
import 'ionic-native-transitions';

Bower

bower install shprink/ionic-native-transitions

Then insert the dist file

<script src="./PathToBowerLib/dist/ionic-native-transitions.min.js"></script>

Cordova/Ionic

The recommended version for the Transition plugin is 0.6.5 or higher.

# Using Cordova
cordova plugin add https://github.com/Telerik-Verified-Plugins/NativePageTransitions#0.6.5

# Using Ionic CLI
ionic plugin add https://github.com/Telerik-Verified-Plugins/NativePageTransitions#0.6.5

iOS

Transitions on iOS9 can flicker sometimes. To prevent this from hapenning you can install this plugin:

# Using Cordova
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-wkwebview

# Using Ionic CLI
ionic plugin add cordova-plugin-wkwebview

Android

if you are using Crosswalk > 1.3 please add the following to your config.xml

<preference name="CrosswalkAnimatable" value="true" />

Configuration

angular.module('yourApp', [
    'ionic-native-transitions'
]);

Set default options (optional)

Beware: Only use setDefaultOptions if you know what you are doing.

.config(function($ionicNativeTransitionsProvider){
    $ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.setDefaultOptions({
        duration: 400, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400,
        slowdownfactor: 4, // overlap views (higher number is more) or no overlap (1), default 4
        iosdelay: -1, // ms to wait for the iOS webview to update before animation kicks in, default -1
        androiddelay: -1, // same as above but for Android, default -1
        winphonedelay: -1, // same as above but for Windows Phone, default -1,
        fixedPixelsTop: 0, // the number of pixels of your fixed header, default 0 (iOS and Android)
        fixedPixelsBottom: 0, // the number of pixels of your fixed footer (f.i. a tab bar), default 0 (iOS and Android)
        triggerTransitionEvent: '$ionicView.afterEnter', // internal ionic-native-transitions option
        backInOppositeDirection: false // Takes over default back transition and state back transition to use the opposite direction transition to go back
    });
});

Set default transition (optional)

See the list of possible transitions

.config(function($ionicNativeTransitionsProvider){
    $ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.setDefaultTransition({
        type: 'slide',
        direction: 'left'
    });
});

Set default back transition (optional)

See the list of possible transitions

.config(function($ionicNativeTransitionsProvider){
    $ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.setDefaultBackTransition({
        type: 'slide',
        direction: 'right'
    });
});

Enable/Disable (optional)

You can programatically disable the plugin for any reason:

# Within the config phase
# * @param {boolean} enabled
$ionicNativeTransitionsProvider.enable(false);

# Anywhere else (controller, service etc.)
# * @param {boolean} enabled                    default true
# * @param {boolean} disableIonicTransitions    default true
# * @param {string}  ionicTransitionType        default 'platform'

# Disable plugin and enable ionic transitions (same as: enable(false, false))
$ionicNativeTransitions.enable(false);

# Enable plugin and disable ionic transitions (same as: enable(true, true))
$ionicNativeTransitions.enable(true);

# Disable plugin and disable ionic transitions
$ionicNativeTransitions.enable(false, true);

# Enable plugin and enable ionic transitions
# in some cases it is useful <https://github.com/shprink/ionic-native-transitions/issues/23>
$ionicNativeTransitions.enable(true, false);

Usage

By default any state transition will use the default transition (Defined in the configuration phase) but you can specify a different transition per state if you want using the UI router state definition:

.state('home', {
    url: '/home',
    nativeTransitions: {
        "type": "flip",
        "direction": "up"
    }
    templateUrl: "templates/home.html"
})

You can also define a different transition (backward and forward) per device like this:

.state('home', {
    url: '/home',
    nativeTransitionsAndroid: {
        "type": "flip",
        "direction": "right"
    },
    nativeTransitionsIOS: {
        "type": "flip",
        "direction": "left"
    },
    nativeTransitionsWindowsPhone: {
        "type": "flip",
        "direction": "down"
    },
    nativeTransitionsBackAndroid: {
        "type": "flip",
        "direction": "left"
    },
    nativeTransitionsBackIOS: {
        "type": "flip",
        "direction": "right"
    },
    nativeTransitionsBackWindowsPhone: {
        "type": "flip",
        "direction": "up"
    },
    templateUrl: "templates/home.html"
})

Overwrite just one device (here only android will be different)

.state('home', {
    url: '/home',
    nativeTransitions: {
        "type": "flip",
        "direction": "up"
    },
    nativeTransitionsAndroid: {
        "type": "flip",
        "direction": "right"
    }
    templateUrl: "templates/home.html"
})

Disable native transition for one state (for instance on tabs)

.state('home', {
    url: '/home',
    nativeTransitions: null,
    templateUrl: "templates/home.html"
})

Programatically change page with native transitions

State

# * @description
# * Call state go and apply a native transition
# * @param {string|null} state                default:null
# * @param {object}      stateParams          default:{}
# * @param {object}      stateOptions         default:{}
# * @param {object|null} transitionOptions    default:null

$ionicNativeTransitions.stateGo('yourState', {}, {}, {
    "type": "slide",
    "direction": "up", // 'left|right|up|down', default 'left' (which is like 'next')
    "duration": 1500, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400
});

Location.url

# * @description
# * Call location url and apply a native transition
# * @param {string|null} url                 default:null
# * @param {object|null} transitionOptions   default:null

$ionicNativeTransitions.locationUrl('/yourUrl', {
    "type": "slide",
    "direction": "down", // 'left|right|up|down', default 'left' (which is like 'next')
    "duration": 1500, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400
});

Using directives

<button native-ui-sref="tabs.home({param1: 'param1', param2: 'param2'})" native-ui-sref-opts="{reload: true}" native-options="{type: 'slide', direction:'down'}"></button>

History back button

Using the <ion-nav-back-button> directive automatically uses the default back transition if you have not added a specific ng-click on it.

Hadware back button (Android)

The hardware back button on Android uses the default back transition

Swipe back (iOS)

For now swipe back will trigger the state native transition (or the default). It does not use the back transition.

You can disable swipe back like this:

$ionicConfigProvider.views.swipeBackEnabled(false);

Events

You can listen to success or error events

$rootScope.$on('ionicNativeTransitions.beforeTransition', function(){
    // Transition is about to happen
});

$rootScope.$on('ionicNativeTransitions.success', function(){
    // Transition success
});

$rootScope.$on('ionicNativeTransitions.error', function(){
    // Transition error
});

Possible transitions

Slide (default animation)

{
    "type"          : "slide",
    "direction"     : "left", // 'left|right|up|down', default 'left' (which is like 'next')
    "duration"      :  500, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400
}

Flip

{
    "type"          : "flip",
    "direction"     : "up", // 'left|right|up|down', default 'right' (Android currently only supports left and right)
    "duration"      :  500, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400
}

Fade (iOS and Android only)

{
    "type"          : "fade",
    "duration"      :  500, // in milliseconds (ms), default 400
}

Drawer (iOS and Android only)

{
    "type"          : "drawer",
    "origin"        : "left", // 'left|right', open the drawer from this side of the view, default 'left'
    "action"        : "open", // 'open|close', default 'open', note that close is not behaving nicely on Crosswalk
 }

Curl (iOS only, direction up and down only)

{
    "type"          : "curl",
    "direction"     : "up", // 'up|down', default 'up'
}

FAQ

What's the best way to animate tabs?

Use fade transition

.state('tabs.contact', {
    url: "/contact",
    nativeTransitions: {
        type: "fade"
    }
})

if you to use slide, use it with the fixedPixelsTop option. 

.state('tabs.contact', {
    url: "/contact",
    nativeTransitions: {
        type: "slide",
        direction: "left",
        fixedPixelsTop: 93
    }
})

Contribute

Development

npm install

# Open two terminals
# and run watch to build on the lib files changes
npm run watch

# in the other terminal run following to build the test page and the doc
npm start

Open http://localhost:8080

Tests on device

npm run platformAddAndroid
npm run platformAddIOS
npm run pluginAddAll

# run iOS devices
npm run runIosDevice

# run iOS devices
npm run runAndroid

Thanks

