This library adds @awesome-cordova-plugins/http (when available) as a connection backend to Angular's Http and HttpClient

Motivation

Now that Apple promotes/requires the use of WKWebView instead of the deprecated UIWebView , Ionic has switched newly created apps over via their cordova-plugin-ionic-webview (and Cordova offers it via their cordova-plugin-wkwebview-engine ). That causes requests that used to work just fine to fail with CORS errors.

The real solution of course is to fix the CORS issues server side - but this may not be possible with e.g. 3rd party APIs.

Even though there is a way to solve CORS issues without changing server's response header by using @awesome-cordova-plugins/http , this only works on device and doesn't provide all the power of Angular's Http and HttpClient .

How it works

The library provides a HttpBackend interface for Angular's HttpClient

interface for Angular's This HttpBackend interface tries to use @awesome-cordova-plugins/http whenever it is possible (= on device with installed plugin)

interface tries to use whenever it is possible (= on device with installed plugin) If HttpBackend finds it impossible to use @awesome-cordova-plugins/http , it falls back to standard Angular code ( HttpXhrBackend , which uses XmlHttpRequest )

This strategy allows developers to use Angular's HttpClient transparently in both environments: Browser and Device.

Installation

npm install --save ionic-native-http-connection-backend

Then follow instructions at https://ionicframework.com/docs/native/http/#installation

Usage

Add NativeHttpModule , NativeHttpBackend and NativeHttpFallback into the application's module

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { HttpBackend, HttpXhrBackend } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { NativeHttpModule, NativeHttpBackend, NativeHttpFallback } from 'ionic-native-http-connection-backend' ; import { Platform } from '@ionic/angular' ; ({ declarations: [], imports: [ NativeHttpModule ], bootstrap: [], entryComponents: [], providers: [ {provide: HttpBackend, useClass: NativeHttpFallback, deps: [Platform, NativeHttpBackend, HttpXhrBackend]}, ], }) export class AppModule { }

Contributing

Contributing guidelines could be found in CONTRIBUTING.md

Troubleshooting

TROUBLESHOOTING.md