This library adds
@awesome-cordova-plugins/http (when available) as a connection backend to Angular's
Http and
HttpClient
Now that Apple promotes/requires the use of
WKWebView instead of the deprecated
UIWebView, Ionic has switched newly created apps over via their
cordova-plugin-ionic-webview
(and Cordova offers it via their
cordova-plugin-wkwebview-engine). That causes requests that used to work just fine to fail with CORS errors.
The real solution of course is to fix the CORS issues server side - but this may not be possible with e.g. 3rd party APIs.
Even though there is a way to solve CORS issues without changing server's response header by using
@awesome-cordova-plugins/http, this only works on device and doesn't provide all the power of Angular's
Http and
HttpClient.
HttpBackend interface for Angular's
HttpClient
HttpBackend interface tries to use
@awesome-cordova-plugins/http whenever it is possible (= on device with installed plugin)
HttpBackend finds it impossible to use
@awesome-cordova-plugins/http, it falls back to standard Angular code (
HttpXhrBackend, which uses
XmlHttpRequest)
This strategy allows developers to use Angular's
HttpClient transparently in both environments: Browser and Device.
npm install --save ionic-native-http-connection-backend
Then follow instructions at https://ionicframework.com/docs/native/http/#installation
Add
NativeHttpModule,
NativeHttpBackend and
NativeHttpFallback into the application's module
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpBackend, HttpXhrBackend } from '@angular/common/http';
import { NativeHttpModule, NativeHttpBackend, NativeHttpFallback } from 'ionic-native-http-connection-backend';
import { Platform } from '@ionic/angular';
@NgModule({
declarations: [],
imports: [
NativeHttpModule
],
bootstrap: [],
entryComponents: [],
providers: [
{provide: HttpBackend, useClass: NativeHttpFallback, deps: [Platform, NativeHttpBackend, HttpXhrBackend]},
],
})
export class AppModule {
}
Contributing guidelines could be found in CONTRIBUTING.md