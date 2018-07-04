openbase logo
ionic-mocks

by Stone Lasley
1.3.0 (see all)

Simple test doubles for Ionic 2+ using Jasmine Spy Objects

Documentation
Readme

ionic-mocks

Simple test doubles for Ionic 2+ using Jasmine Spy Objects

This project is still very early in development and there are several things I'm sorting out. However since this is only meant to be used in your tests it should be safe to pull into a project.

Supported Types

  • ActionSheet
  • ActionSheetController
  • Alert
  • AlertController
  • App
  • Content
  • Config
  • Events
  • Form
  • Haptic
  • InfiniteScroll
  • ItemSliding
  • KeyBoard - exported as IonKeyboard
  • Loading
  • LoadingController
  • Menu
  • MenuController
  • Modal
  • ModalController
  • Platform
  • Popover
  • PopoverController
  • NavController
  • NavParams
  • StatusBar
  • Storage
  • Tab
  • Tabs
  • Toast
  • ToastController
  • ViewController

Native Plugins

  • 3DTouch
  • File
  • GoogleAnalyics
  • Keyboard
  • Network
  • NFC
  • Splashscreen
  • StatusBar
  • Vibration

Installation

npm install --save-dev ionic-mocks

Examples

import {Events, AlertController} from 'ionic-angular';
import {EventsMock, AlertControllerMock} from 'ionic-mocks';

describe('MyClass', () => {

    let events: Events;
    let alertCtrl: AlertController;

    let classUnderTest: MyClass;

    beforeEach(() => {

        events = EventsMock.instance();
        alertCtrl = AlertControllerMock.instance();

        classUnderTest = new MyClass(events, alertCtrl);
    });


    it('should subscribe to events', () => {
        expect(events.subscribe).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });

    it('should call alert create', () => {

        classUnderTest.showAlert();

        expect(alertCtrl.create).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
});

Pre-mocked return types

import {Events, AlertController, Alert} from 'ionic-angular';
import {EventsMock, AlertControllerMock, AlertMock} from 'ionic-mocks';

describe('MyComponent', () => {

    let alert: Alert;
    let events: Events;
    let alertCtrl: AlertController;

    let classUnderTest: MyClass;

    beforeEach(() => {

        events = EventsMock.instance();
        alert = AlertMock.instance():
        alertCtrl = AlertControllerMock.instance(alert);

        classUnderTest = new MyClass(events, alertCtrl);
    });


    it('should call present on alert', (done) => {

        classUnderTest.showAlert().then(() => {
            expect(alert.present).toHaveBeenCalled();
            done();
        });

    });
});

Override ionic providers in TestingModule

TestBed.configureTestingModule({
    imports: [IonicModule],
    declarations: [MyComponentUnderTest],
    providers: [
            {provide: ViewController, useFactory: () => ViewControllerMock.instance()}
    ]
});

Contributing

This project has a long way to go and is full of opportunities to contribute. I am back in school and working so for the rest of the year expect my responsiveness on this project to be slow. If anyone is up to helping vet PRs please message me. sclarklasley@gmail.com

Contributors

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: I am receiving a TypeError: jit__object_Object_33 is not a function error. What does that mean?

Answer: This means you've done something wrong. Take a look at this example:

// DO NOT DO THIS
// USING useClass INSTEAD OF useFactory IS INCORRECT
{ provide: App, useClass: AppMock }

// DO NOT DO THIS
// USING useFactory WITHOUT THE FAT ARROW SYNTAX IS INCORRECT
{ provide: App, useFactory: AppMock.instance() }

Make sure you are using the useFactory property name and using the fat arrow function as the value:

// DO THIS
{ provide: App, useFactory: () => AppMock.instance() }

