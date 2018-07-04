Simple test doubles for Ionic 2+ using Jasmine Spy Objects

This project is still very early in development and there are several things I'm sorting out. However since this is only meant to be used in your tests it should be safe to pull into a project.

Supported Types

ActionSheet

ActionSheetController

Alert

AlertController

App

Content

Config

Events

Form

Haptic

InfiniteScroll

ItemSliding

KeyBoard - exported as IonKeyboard

Loading

LoadingController

Menu

MenuController

Modal

ModalController

Platform

Popover

PopoverController

NavController

NavParams

StatusBar

Storage

Tab

Tabs

Toast

ToastController

ViewController

Native Plugins

3DTouch

File

GoogleAnalyics

Keyboard

Network

NFC

Splashscreen

StatusBar

Vibration

Installation

npm install --save-dev ionic-mocks

Examples

import {Events, AlertController} from 'ionic-angular' ; import {EventsMock, AlertControllerMock} from 'ionic-mocks' ; describe( 'MyClass' , () => { let events: Events; let alertCtrl: AlertController; let classUnderTest: MyClass; beforeEach( () => { events = EventsMock.instance(); alertCtrl = AlertControllerMock.instance(); classUnderTest = new MyClass(events, alertCtrl); }); it( 'should subscribe to events' , () => { expect(events.subscribe).toHaveBeenCalled(); }); it( 'should call alert create' , () => { classUnderTest.showAlert(); expect(alertCtrl.create).toHaveBeenCalled(); }); });

Pre-mocked return types

import {Events, AlertController, Alert} from 'ionic-angular' ; import {EventsMock, AlertControllerMock, AlertMock} from 'ionic-mocks' ; describe( 'MyComponent' , () => { let alert: Alert; let events: Events; let alertCtrl: AlertController; let classUnderTest: MyClass; beforeEach( () => { events = EventsMock.instance(); alert = AlertMock.instance(): alertCtrl = AlertControllerMock.instance(alert); classUnderTest = new MyClass(events, alertCtrl); }); it( 'should call present on alert' , ( done ) => { classUnderTest.showAlert().then( () => { expect(alert.present).toHaveBeenCalled(); done(); }); }); });

Override ionic providers in TestingModule

TestBed.configureTestingModule({ imports: [IonicModule], declarations: [MyComponentUnderTest], providers: [ {provide: ViewController, useFactory: () => ViewControllerMock.instance()} ] });

Contributing

This project has a long way to go and is full of opportunities to contribute. I am back in school and working so for the rest of the year expect my responsiveness on this project to be slow. If anyone is up to helping vet PRs please message me. sclarklasley@gmail.com

Contributors

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: I am receiving a TypeError: jit__object_Object_33 is not a function error. What does that mean?

Answer: This means you've done something wrong. Take a look at this example:

{ provide: App, useClass: AppMock }

{ provide: App, useFactory: AppMock.instance() }

Make sure you are using the useFactory property name and using the fat arrow function as the value: