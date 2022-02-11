openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ils

ionic-logging-service

by Markus Wagner
13.0.0 (see all)

This service encapsulates log4javascript's functionalities for apps built with Ionic framework.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

281

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ionic-logging-service workspace

Build Version Downloads Commitizen friendly Known Vulnerabilities License

The ionic-logging-service encapsulates log4javascript's functionalities for apps built with Ionic framework.

The workspace contains these projects:

ionic-logging-service

The main service. For further info have a look at the service's readme.

Useful commands:

  • npm run build-service
  • npm run test-service
  • npm run compodoc-service

ionic-logging-viewer

The viewer component. For further info have a look at the component's readme.

Useful commands:

  • npm run build-viewer
  • npm run test-viewer
  • npm run compodoc-viewer

ionic-logging-viewer-app

A test app for the ionic-logging-viewer as well as a sample app for ionic-logging-service.

Useful commands:

  • ionic serve --project ionic-logging-viewer-app

ionic-logging-viewer-app-e2e

E2E tests for ionic-logging-viewer-app.

Useful commands:

  • ng e2e --project ionic-logging-viewer-app-e2e

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial