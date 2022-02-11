ionic-logging-service workspace

The ionic-logging-service encapsulates log4javascript's functionalities for apps built with Ionic framework.

The workspace contains these projects:

The main service. For further info have a look at the service's readme.

Useful commands:

npm run build-service

npm run test-service

npm run compodoc-service

The viewer component. For further info have a look at the component's readme.

Useful commands:

npm run build-viewer

npm run test-viewer

npm run compodoc-viewer

A test app for the ionic-logging-viewer as well as a sample app for ionic-logging-service .

Useful commands:

ionic serve --project ionic-logging-viewer-app

E2E tests for ionic-logging-viewer-app .

Useful commands: