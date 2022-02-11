The ionic-logging-service encapsulates log4javascript's functionalities for apps built with Ionic framework.
The workspace contains these projects:
The main service. For further info have a look at the service's readme.
Useful commands:
npm run build-service
npm run test-service
npm run compodoc-service
The viewer component. For further info have a look at the component's readme.
Useful commands:
npm run build-viewer
npm run test-viewer
npm run compodoc-viewer
A test app for the
ionic-logging-viewer as well as a sample app for
ionic-logging-service.
Useful commands:
ionic serve --project ionic-logging-viewer-app
E2E tests for
ionic-logging-viewer-app.
Useful commands:
ng e2e --project ionic-logging-viewer-app-e2e