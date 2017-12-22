openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
iiv

ionic-img-viewer

by Orion Charlier
2.9.0 (see all)

Ionic 2+ component providing a Twitter inspired experience to visualize pictures.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

288

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Image viewer for Ionic 2+

NPM

Ionic 2 plugin providing a Twitter inspired experience to visualize pictures.

Plugin preview

Features

  • Tap on the pic to see it fullscreen
  • Slide up/down to close the view
  • Tap on the navigation arrow to close the view
  • Double tap / pinch the pic when open to zoom

Demo

Demo on Plunkr

Installation

Make sure you have Ionic and Angular installed.

npm install --save ionic-img-viewer

Check you peer-dependencies warnings after npm install to make sure you are using a version in accordance to your Ionic version.

For Ionic 2 RC.0 and later:

import { IonicImageViewerModule } from 'ionic-img-viewer';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    IonicImageViewerModule
  ]
})
export class AppModule {}

Usage

As a directive

Add the imageViewer property to the image element.

<img src="IMAGE_URL" imageViewer />

If you use thumbnails and want to display bigger images, you can use it like so :

<img src="IMAGE_URL" imageViewer="OTHER_IMAGE_URL" />

However, if OTHER_IMAGE_URL is not preloaded, the animation might suffer. There will be no loaded image to display in order to have the nice and smooth transition, and you might see the image blinking while opening it.

So try to cache your image before the call if you use it that way.

React to close event

If you need to, you can attach a callback to close event, fired right after the image viewer element has been closed :

<img src="IMAGE_URL" imageViewer (close)="callbackAfterImageViewerCloses()" />

Programmatic usage

If you don't want to use the directive, you can create an instance of the ImageViewer yourself and trigger the presentation whenever you want.

<img src="IMAGE_URL" #myImage (click)="presentImage(myImage)" />

import { ImageViewerController } from 'ionic-img-viewer';

export class MyPage {
  _imageViewerCtrl: ImageViewerController;

  constructor(imageViewerCtrl: ImageViewerController) {
    this._imageViewerCtrl = imageViewerCtrl;
  }

  presentImage(myImage) {
    const imageViewer = this._imageViewerCtrl.create(myImage);
    imageViewer.present();

    setTimeout(() => imageViewer.dismiss(), 1000);
    imageViewer.onDidDismiss(() => alert('Viewer dismissed'));
  }
}

As a second argument to the create(imageElement, config) method, you can pass an object with the following options.

OptionsTypeDescription
fullResImagestringA full resolution image to display instead of the original image when open. Defaults to null
onCloseCallbackFunctionFunction to be called when the ImageViewer quits. Defaults to null
enableBackdropDismissbooleanBoolean to enable dismiss when clicking on the back drop. Defaults to false

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Thank you, contributors!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial