Ionic 2 plugin providing a Twitter inspired experience to visualize pictures.
Make sure you have Ionic and Angular installed.
npm install --save ionic-img-viewer
Check you peer-dependencies warnings after
npm install to make sure you are using a version in accordance to your Ionic version.
import { IonicImageViewerModule } from 'ionic-img-viewer';
@NgModule({
imports: [
IonicImageViewerModule
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Add the
imageViewer property to the image element.
<img src="IMAGE_URL" imageViewer />
If you use thumbnails and want to display bigger images, you can use it like so :
<img src="IMAGE_URL" imageViewer="OTHER_IMAGE_URL" />
However, if
OTHER_IMAGE_URL is not preloaded, the animation might suffer. There will be no loaded image to display in order to have the nice and smooth transition, and you might see the image blinking while opening it.
So try to cache your image before the call if you use it that way.
If you need to, you can attach a callback to
close event, fired right after the image viewer element has been closed :
<img src="IMAGE_URL" imageViewer (close)="callbackAfterImageViewerCloses()" />
If you don't want to use the directive, you can create an instance of the ImageViewer yourself and trigger the presentation whenever you want.
<img src="IMAGE_URL" #myImage (click)="presentImage(myImage)" />
import { ImageViewerController } from 'ionic-img-viewer';
export class MyPage {
_imageViewerCtrl: ImageViewerController;
constructor(imageViewerCtrl: ImageViewerController) {
this._imageViewerCtrl = imageViewerCtrl;
}
presentImage(myImage) {
const imageViewer = this._imageViewerCtrl.create(myImage);
imageViewer.present();
setTimeout(() => imageViewer.dismiss(), 1000);
imageViewer.onDidDismiss(() => alert('Viewer dismissed'));
}
}
As a second argument to the
create(imageElement, config) method, you can pass an object with the following options.
|Options
|Type
|Description
|fullResImage
|string
|A full resolution image to display instead of the original image when open. Defaults to null
|onCloseCallback
|Function
|Function to be called when the ImageViewer quits. Defaults to null
|enableBackdropDismiss
|boolean
|Boolean to enable dismiss when clicking on the back drop. Defaults to false
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
Thank you, contributors!