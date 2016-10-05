openbase logo
ionic-gulp-browserify-typescript

by ionic-team
2.0.0 (see all)

Collection of gulp tasks for building Ionic apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

[Deprecated]

Now that Ionic 2 is out of beta, please see the ionic-app-scripts repository for Ionic 2 build configuration scripts.

Ionic Gulp tasks

A curated collection of Gulp tasks for building Ionic apps. Using these tasks allows you to stay up to date if the default Ionic 2 build changes while it is in beta.

Tasks

Tasks are configured to work by default with the Ionic starters generated by the Ionic CLI.

The current list of tasks is:

* Community maintained (not in this repo)

Usage

To use a task in your Ionic project's Gulpfile, require it, then register it:

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    buildWebpack = require('ionic-gulp-webpack-build');

gulp.task('build', buildWebpack);

API

Each task takes an optional options object:

  gulp.task('watch', function(){
    return webpackBuild({ watch: true });  
  });

The options depend on each task. For more information on a particular task, take a look at its README.

Return value

Each task returns either a stream or promise.

