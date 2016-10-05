Now that Ionic 2 is out of beta, please see the ionic-app-scripts repository for Ionic 2 build configuration scripts.
A curated collection of Gulp tasks for building Ionic apps. Using these tasks allows you to stay up to date if the default Ionic 2 build changes while it is in beta.
Tasks are configured to work by default with the Ionic starters generated by the Ionic CLI.
The current list of tasks is:
* Community maintained (not in this repo)
To use a task in your Ionic project's Gulpfile,
require it, then register it:
var gulp = require('gulp'),
buildWebpack = require('ionic-gulp-webpack-build');
gulp.task('build', buildWebpack);
Each task takes an optional options object:
gulp.task('watch', function(){
return webpackBuild({ watch: true });
});
The options depend on each task. For more information on a particular task, take a look at its README.
Each task returns either a stream or promise.