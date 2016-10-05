Now that Ionic 2 is out of beta, please see the ionic-app-scripts repository for Ionic 2 build configuration scripts.

Ionic Gulp tasks

A curated collection of Gulp tasks for building Ionic apps. Using these tasks allows you to stay up to date if the default Ionic 2 build changes while it is in beta.

Tasks

Tasks are configured to work by default with the Ionic starters generated by the Ionic CLI.

The current list of tasks is:

* Community maintained (not in this repo)

Usage

To use a task in your Ionic project's Gulpfile, require it, then register it:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), buildWebpack = require ( 'ionic-gulp-webpack-build' ); gulp.task( 'build' , buildWebpack);

API

Each task takes an optional options object:

gulp.task( 'watch' , function ( ) { return webpackBuild({ watch : true }); });

The options depend on each task. For more information on a particular task, take a look at its README.

Return value

Each task returns either a stream or promise.