This project is no longer being maintained!

If you need a nice, professional library, please use photoswipe.js

Ionic Gallery Modal

It consists of a modal that will help you make gallery preview modal. Last tested with Ionic 3.13.0

Demo

Example

Installation

Install it using npm

npm install ionic-gallery-modal --save

and then, within your application module

import * as ionicGalleryModal from 'ionic-gallery-modal' ; import { HAMMER_GESTURE_CONFIG } from '@angular/platform-browser' ;

and add the GalleryModalModule to your imports

imports : [ ionicGalleryModal.GalleryModalModule, ],

and to your providers

providers : [ { provide : HAMMER_GESTURE_CONFIG, useClass : ionicGalleryModal.GalleryModalHammerConfig, }, ],

Usage

To open the module just use the Ionic ModalController

import { ModalController } from 'ionic-angular' ; import { GalleryModal } from 'ionic-gallery-modal' ;

let modal = this .modalCtrl.create(GalleryModal, { photos : photos, initialSlide : index }); modal.present();

Options

The possible options for it are:

{ photos: Array [{ url: string , type : string , }], closeIcon: string , initialSlide: number , }

Problems or suggestions

Let us know or submit a PR! And, please, don't hesitate to contribute. ❤️

Changelog

Fixed a bug which caused the production build to not work

Changed to work with Ionic 3.5

Added the GalleryModalModule

Made it possible to close the modal by swiping down

Gallery items can now have title (as a description)

Changed to work with Ionic 3.2

Fixed an issue that was causing an error when building ionic app with --prod flag on

flag on Changed the whole building system for the plugin

Changed to work with Ionic 2 RC-5

Made a temporary fix for orientationchange bug in ios

Fixed a problem that was causing apps to not build

Credits

Ciprian Mocanu - @nikini