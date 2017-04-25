Features

Application can be run in a local http server, or emulated/released to Android/iOS

A lot of useful gulp tasks, like: gulp - watch for changes + browser-sync (http server with livereload) + weinre debugger gulp cordova:emulate:ios - run application in iOS emulator gulp cordova:run:android - run application on Android's devise Run gulp help or see gulp/tasks.coffee for more information about all tasks

Useful hooks and tweaks, which allow you to deploy your cordova app out-of-the-box

SASS + CoffeeScript + Jade combo

Support for multiple environments, like development, staging, production (configuration available in gulpfile.coffee )

) Tests configured and working: unit (karma + mocha) and end to end (protractor)

Rollbar support (configured, working in angular functions and support for uploading the sourcemaps to Rollbar server)

Requirements

NodeJS

Cordova 4.2+

Android or iOS SDK installed and configured (required only if you want to deploy the app to native mobile platforms - you can run gulp server without that)

How to install

git clone jtomaszewski/ionicstarter-mobile cd ionicstarter-mobile git submodule update --init --recursive npm install npm install -g gulp bower install brew install imagemagick gulp

If you get "too many files" error, try: ulimit -n 10000 . You may want to add this line to your .bashrc / .zshrc / config.fish.

What does the gulp build do?

More or less:

All .scss, .coffee, .jade files from app/ will be compiled and copied to www/

will be compiled and copied to All .ejs files from assets/ will be compiled to www/ .

files from will be compiled to . All other files from assets/ will be copied to www/ .

For detailed description, see gulpfile.coffee .

P.S. www/ is like dist/ directory for Cordova. That's why it's not included in this repository, as it's fully generated with gulp .

Testing

Requirements: installed PhantomJS and configured selenium standalone webdriver.

Unit tests (karma & PhantomJS/Chrome)

gulp test :unit gulp test :unit --browsers Chrome

e2e tests (protractor & selenium)

gulp node_modules/.bin/webdriver-manager start & gulp test :e2e

How to run on mobile?

I recommend tmux for handling multiple terminal tabs/windows ;)

Copy .envrc.android-sample or .envrc.ios-sample to .envrc and configure it.

Ofcourse, if you're a Mac user and you can compile both Android and iOS on the same machine, you can include all the variables from both of these files in only one .envrc .

Also, make sure you have all the keys and certificates needed stored in keys/android/ and keys/ios/ : keys/android/ionicstarter.keystore keys/ios/ionicstarter_staging.mobileprovision keys/ios/ionicstarter_production.mobileprovision



Ensure, you have configured ios/android platform with Cordova, f.e. by running gulp cordova:platform-add:[ios|android] . Run gulp cordova:emulate:[ios|android] or gulp cordova:run:[ios|android] .

Releasing to appstores

First, generate the certificate keys:

Android

Generate .keystore file: keytool -genkey -v -keystore keys/android/$ANDROID_KEYSTORE_NAME.keystore -alias $ANDROID_ALIAS_NAME -keyalg RSA -keysize 2048 -validity 10000

iPhone

Create a certificate and a provisioning profile, as it's described here. Download the provisioning profile and copy it into keys/ios/ , so it will match the IOS_PROVISIONING_PROFILE file set up in the gulpfile.coffee .

Then, generate the application and deploy it to the webserver with: