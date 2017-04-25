gulp - watch for changes + browser-sync (http server with livereload) + weinre debugger
gulp cordova:emulate:ios - run application in iOS emulator
gulp cordova:run:android - run application on Android's devise
gulp help or see
gulp/tasks.coffee for more information about all tasks
gulpfile.coffee)
gulp server without that)
git clone jtomaszewski/ionicstarter-mobile
cd ionicstarter-mobile
git submodule update --init --recursive
# install dependencies
npm install
npm install -g gulp
bower install
brew install imagemagick # or `apt-get install imagemagick`, if you're on linux
gulp # build www/ directory and run http server on 4440 port
If you get "too many files" error, try:
ulimit -n 10000. You may want to add this line to your .bashrc / .zshrc / config.fish.
gulp build do?
More or less:
app/ will be compiled and copied to
www/
.ejs files from
assets/ will be compiled to
www/.
assets/ will be copied to
www/.
For detailed description, see
gulpfile.coffee.
P.S.
www/ is like
dist/ directory for Cordova. That's why it's not included in this repository, as it's fully generated with
gulp.
Requirements: installed PhantomJS and configured selenium standalone webdriver.
gulp test:unit # using PhantomJS
gulp test:unit --browsers Chrome # or using Google Chrome
gulp # your www/ directory should be built and served at :4400 port
node_modules/.bin/webdriver-manager start & # run selenium server in the background
gulp test:e2e # finally, run e2e tests
I recommend tmux for handling multiple terminal tabs/windows ;)
.envrc.android-sample or
.envrc.ios-sample to
.envrc and configure it.
Ofcourse, if you're a Mac user and you can compile both Android and iOS on the same machine, you can include all the variables from both of these files in only one
.envrc .
Also, make sure you have all the keys and certificates needed stored in
keys/android/ and
keys/ios/:
keys/android/ionicstarter.keystore
keys/ios/ionicstarter_staging.mobileprovision
keys/ios/ionicstarter_production.mobileprovision
Ensure, you have configured ios/android platform with Cordova, f.e. by running
gulp cordova:platform-add:[ios|android].
Run
gulp cordova:emulate:[ios|android] or
gulp cordova:run:[ios|android].
First, generate the certificate keys:
keytool -genkey -v -keystore keys/android/$ANDROID_KEYSTORE_NAME.keystore -alias $ANDROID_ALIAS_NAME -keyalg RSA -keysize 2048 -validity 10000
Create a certificate and a provisioning profile, as it's described here.
Download the provisioning profile and copy it into
keys/ios/, so it will match the
IOS_PROVISIONING_PROFILE file set up in the
gulpfile.coffee.
Then, generate the application and deploy it to the webserver with:
gulp release:[ios|android] --env=[staging|production]